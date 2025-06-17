iD Mobile Review: My 7+ Month Experience (Pros & Cons)

Key Takeaways

Switching from Three to iD Mobile reduced my monthly phone bill from £25 a month to £8. I was paying for unlimited data and not using it. Now I get 60GB (which I never even get close to using) and pay way less per month.

  • iD Mobile is one of the best value mobile networks in the UK
  • Offers cheap plans, 5G access, data rollover, and bill caps
  • Customer service is its weak point, with limited phone support
  • Perfect for budget-conscious users who are happy to manage everything online
KYM’s Recommended Plan

Pros & Cons

✅ Pros

  • Some of the cheapest SIM-only deals in the UK
  • 5G access included on all plans
  • Data rollover helps stretch your allowance
  • Bill capping for peace of mind
  • EU roaming in 50+ countries
  • Flexible contracts (1, 12, or 24 months)
  • New iD Perks loyalty platform

❌ Cons

  • Customer service is mostly online and can be slow
  • No worldwide roaming
  • App bugs and account management quirks
  • No Wi-Fi calling or eSIM on many phones
  • Not great for those in remote areas

Who Should Use iD Mobile?

iD Mobile is a great fit if you:

  • Want cheap, flexible mobile service
  • Use lots of data and love a deal
  • Are comfortable managing your account online
  • Travel within Europe but not beyond
The Best iD Mobile Plan To Get

You might want to look elsewhere if:

  • You live in the countryside with poor Three coverage
  • You need regular phone-based customer support
  • You want premium perks or global roaming

Your monthly phone bill is a fixed cost. You need data and a plan but do you really need what you’re currently paying for? Last year I decided to see if I could save some money on my phone bill.

I’ve been paying for unlimited data with Three for as long as I can remember; most likely well over a decade. I work from home and decided to check my data usage: around 20GB a month on average.

I didn’t need unlimited data, so why was I paying for it? Silly, right? So, I made the switch to iD Mobile, going with the 60GB plan. That was around 7 months ago. The review below is based on my experience since then, warts and all…

iD Mobile Review: My 7+ Months Experience

Table of Contents
iD Mobile ReviewPin

iD Mobile Runs on Three’s Network, So It’s Properly Speedy

iD Mobile is a UK-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by Currys. It runs on Three’s network, which means you get access to 99% UK population coverage and fast 5G in many urban areas.

Since its launch in 2015, it’s grown quickly. It now has over 2.1 million users (including yours truly) as of 2025.

So why did I choose iD Mobile and not GiffGaff or SMARTY? A few reasons.

But the main reasons were: competitive SIM-only and phone plans, plus customer-friendly extras like data rollover, bill capping, and EU roaming, all without the high monthly costs you get with bigger networks like EE, Three, or Vodafone.

Network Performance & Coverage

Powered by Three’s Network

  • Coverage: 99% UK population coverage
  • 5G Access: Available at no extra cost
  • Network Speed: On par with Three customers—iD Mobile customers don’t get deprioritized

Three’s 5G network continues to improve across the UK. Speeds will vary by location, there’s a dead zone smack bang in the middle of the town where I live, but in most urban areas you can expect solid performance.

Three’s coverage in rural areas (where I live, for instance) is patchier, so if you live somewhere remote, you’ll want to double-check local signal quality before switching.

If you’re in a city or a big town, you won’t have any problems. Back when I lived in London, Three’s coverage was exceptional. It was part of the reason I went with them, switching over from Vodafone.

The App & Account Management

iD Mobile recently overhauled its app, making it much easier to manage your plan. It’s an MVNO, so you’ll do most of your management inside the app. It contains everything you need to know about your plan and usage.

I got my mum to switch over to iD Mobile too. She is NOT tech savvy and even she found the iD Mobile app easy to use. If you know your way around Facebook or Instagram, you’ll be fine using the app.

Inside the iD Mobile app, you can

  • View and monitor your data, calls, and texts
  • Set bill caps to avoid overspending
  • Manage multiple lines under one account
  • Access iD Perks, their new loyalty rewards platform

That said, the app isn’t perfect. I have had the occasional login problem, some odd notification bugs, and slow updates on usage data. But that’s about it; nothing too serious.

Customer Service: Room for Improvement

This is where iD Mobile shows its budget roots—and it’s a common trend among mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). Like many budget-focused networks, iD Mobile keeps customer service costs low by leaning heavily on online-only support channels.

Here’s what that looks like in practice:

  • Live Chat: The main support channel, combining chatbot automation with human agents. It can work well for quick account queries or plan changes, but response times vary, and some users report getting stuck in chatbot loops.
  • Automated Phone Support: If you try calling their customer service number, you’ll mostly deal with automated prompts. There’s little option to speak directly with a support agent over the phone.
  • Community Forums & FAQs: For self-service users, iD Mobile offers a community platform and knowledge base. These can be helpful for common issues but aren’t ideal if you’re dealing with account-specific or urgent problems.

Online-Only Support, Usually Via The App is Much Cheaper To Run

MVNOs like iD Mobile operate on tighter margins than big players like EE, Vodafone, or O2. That’s because they don’t own the infrastructure; they rent access to existing networks (in iD’s case, from Three).

This allows them to offer lower prices, but it also means they need to cut costs elsewhere to remain profitable.

Customer service is one of the first areas where costs can be trimmed.

By avoiding expensive call centres and reducing human staffing, MVNOs can pass savings on to customers in the form of ultra-cheap SIM-only deals and no-frills contracts.

The downside? If you hit a problem that a chatbot can’t fix, like porting your number or resolving a billing dispute, you may face delays or a frustrating support experience.

If you’re the type of person that likes to speak to a human right away, this could be a dealbreaker.

iD Mobile Customer Satisfaction (2025)

OK, you’ve read my take on what switching to iD Mobile is like. But what do other people think? In the spirit of balanced, consumer journalism, I decided to do some research.

Here’s the general consensus on iD Mobile, how it compares to other networks, and what people that use the service think about it.

SourceScoreSummary
Which? Survey71%7th out of 16 UK networks
GreenSmartphones4.7/5High marks for price and value
PissedConsumer1.9/5Poor scores for support and account issues

The takeaway: People love the price, hate the support. If you’re tech-savvy and don’t need hand-holding, you’ll likely be fine.

iD Mobile: Key Features & Perks

FeatureWhat It Means for You
Data RolloverUnused data rolls over to the next month
Bill CappingSet a spend limit to avoid surprise charges
EU RoamingUse your UK allowances in 50+ destinations
5G IncludedNo extra cost for 5G on any plan
iD Perks LoyaltyGet discounts from big-name retailers & brands
Flexible Contracts1-month, 12-month, or 24-month options

These perks are rare in the budget space and make iD Mobile feel more generous than similarly priced competitors like Giffgaff or Smarty.

iD Mobile Plans & Pricing (2025)

iD Mobile is one of the cheapest UK networks right now. Here’s a snapshot of their current SIM-only deals (as of mid-2025):

Data AllowanceContract LengthMonthly Cost
20GB1 month£6.00
40GB1 month£7.00
60GB1 month£8.00
108GB1 month£9.00
200GB1 month£12.00
Unlimited1 month£15.00
View All The Latest Offers

All plans come with unlimited calls and texts. Most don’t include annual price hikes, although phone contracts might increase with inflation (6.9% in 2025).

🛒 Need more options? Check out the best MVNO SIM-only plans here.

Is iD Mobile good in 2025?

Yes, especially for price-conscious users. It’s one of the cheapest ways to get 5G, data rollover, and EU roaming.

Can I use iD Mobile abroad?

Yes, in 50+ EU countries. But it doesn’t support global roaming beyond Europe.

Does iD Mobile support eSIM or Wi-Fi calling?

No eSIM support as of 2025, and Wi-Fi calling is only available on select devices.

Is iD Mobile better than Giffgaff or Smarty?

They’re similar in price, but iD Mobile has data rollover and bill caps, which many users find more useful.

If you want cheap, reliable service with just enough perks to make it interesting, iD Mobile is one of the best budget picks around.

Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

