iD Mobile Review: My 7+ Month Experience (Pros & Cons)

- iD Mobile Review: My 7+ Months Experience
- Network Performance & Coverage
- The App & Account Management
- Customer Service: Room for Improvement
- iD Mobile Customer Satisfaction (2025)
- iD Mobile: Key Features & Perks
- iD Mobile Plans & Pricing (2025)
iD Mobile Runs on Three’s Network, So It’s Properly Speedy
iD Mobile is a UK-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by Currys. It runs on Three’s network, which means you get access to 99% UK population coverage and fast 5G in many urban areas.
Since its launch in 2015, it’s grown quickly. It now has over 2.1 million users (including yours truly) as of 2025.
So why did I choose iD Mobile and not GiffGaff or SMARTY? A few reasons.
But the main reasons were: competitive SIM-only and phone plans, plus customer-friendly extras like data rollover, bill capping, and EU roaming, all without the high monthly costs you get with bigger networks like EE, Three, or Vodafone.
Network Performance & Coverage
Powered by Three’s Network
- Coverage: 99% UK population coverage
- 5G Access: Available at no extra cost
- Network Speed: On par with Three customers—iD Mobile customers don’t get deprioritized
Three’s 5G network continues to improve across the UK. Speeds will vary by location, there’s a dead zone smack bang in the middle of the town where I live, but in most urban areas you can expect solid performance.
Three’s coverage in rural areas (where I live, for instance) is patchier, so if you live somewhere remote, you’ll want to double-check local signal quality before switching.
If you’re in a city or a big town, you won’t have any problems. Back when I lived in London, Three’s coverage was exceptional. It was part of the reason I went with them, switching over from Vodafone.
The App & Account Management
iD Mobile recently overhauled its app, making it much easier to manage your plan. It’s an MVNO, so you’ll do most of your management inside the app. It contains everything you need to know about your plan and usage.
I got my mum to switch over to iD Mobile too. She is NOT tech savvy and even she found the iD Mobile app easy to use. If you know your way around Facebook or Instagram, you’ll be fine using the app.
Inside the iD Mobile app, you can
- View and monitor your data, calls, and texts
- Set bill caps to avoid overspending
- Manage multiple lines under one account
- Access iD Perks, their new loyalty rewards platform
That said, the app isn’t perfect. I have had the occasional login problem, some odd notification bugs, and slow updates on usage data. But that’s about it; nothing too serious.
Customer Service: Room for Improvement
This is where iD Mobile shows its budget roots—and it’s a common trend among mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). Like many budget-focused networks, iD Mobile keeps customer service costs low by leaning heavily on online-only support channels.
Here’s what that looks like in practice:
- Live Chat: The main support channel, combining chatbot automation with human agents. It can work well for quick account queries or plan changes, but response times vary, and some users report getting stuck in chatbot loops.
- Automated Phone Support: If you try calling their customer service number, you’ll mostly deal with automated prompts. There’s little option to speak directly with a support agent over the phone.
- Community Forums & FAQs: For self-service users, iD Mobile offers a community platform and knowledge base. These can be helpful for common issues but aren’t ideal if you’re dealing with account-specific or urgent problems.
Online-Only Support, Usually Via The App is Much Cheaper To Run
MVNOs like iD Mobile operate on tighter margins than big players like EE, Vodafone, or O2. That’s because they don’t own the infrastructure; they rent access to existing networks (in iD’s case, from Three).
This allows them to offer lower prices, but it also means they need to cut costs elsewhere to remain profitable.
Customer service is one of the first areas where costs can be trimmed.
By avoiding expensive call centres and reducing human staffing, MVNOs can pass savings on to customers in the form of ultra-cheap SIM-only deals and no-frills contracts.
The downside? If you hit a problem that a chatbot can’t fix, like porting your number or resolving a billing dispute, you may face delays or a frustrating support experience.
If you’re the type of person that likes to speak to a human right away, this could be a dealbreaker.
iD Mobile Customer Satisfaction (2025)
OK, you’ve read my take on what switching to iD Mobile is like. But what do other people think? In the spirit of balanced, consumer journalism, I decided to do some research.
Here’s the general consensus on iD Mobile, how it compares to other networks, and what people that use the service think about it.
|Source
|Score
|Summary
|Which? Survey
|71%
|7th out of 16 UK networks
|GreenSmartphones
|4.7/5
|High marks for price and value
|PissedConsumer
|1.9/5
|Poor scores for support and account issues
The takeaway: People love the price, hate the support. If you’re tech-savvy and don’t need hand-holding, you’ll likely be fine.
iD Mobile: Key Features & Perks
|Feature
|What It Means for You
|Data Rollover
|Unused data rolls over to the next month
|Bill Capping
|Set a spend limit to avoid surprise charges
|EU Roaming
|Use your UK allowances in 50+ destinations
|5G Included
|No extra cost for 5G on any plan
|iD Perks Loyalty
|Get discounts from big-name retailers & brands
|Flexible Contracts
|1-month, 12-month, or 24-month options
These perks are rare in the budget space and make iD Mobile feel more generous than similarly priced competitors like Giffgaff or Smarty.
iD Mobile Plans & Pricing (2025)
iD Mobile is one of the cheapest UK networks right now. Here’s a snapshot of their current SIM-only deals (as of mid-2025):
|Data Allowance
|Contract Length
|Monthly Cost
|20GB
|1 month
|£6.00
|40GB
|1 month
|£7.00
|60GB
|1 month
|£8.00
|108GB
|1 month
|£9.00
|200GB
|1 month
|£12.00
|Unlimited
|1 month
|£15.00
All plans come with unlimited calls and texts. Most don’t include annual price hikes, although phone contracts might increase with inflation (6.9% in 2025).
Is iD Mobile good in 2025?
Yes, especially for price-conscious users. It’s one of the cheapest ways to get 5G, data rollover, and EU roaming.
Can I use iD Mobile abroad?
Yes, in 50+ EU countries. But it doesn’t support global roaming beyond Europe.
Does iD Mobile support eSIM or Wi-Fi calling?
No eSIM support as of 2025, and Wi-Fi calling is only available on select devices.
Is iD Mobile better than Giffgaff or Smarty?
They’re similar in price, but iD Mobile has data rollover and bill caps, which many users find more useful.
If you want cheap, reliable service with just enough perks to make it interesting, iD Mobile is one of the best budget picks around.
