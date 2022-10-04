Which Apple Products Are MISSING USB-C? Full 2022 List

USB-C is the modern connection standard. Yet you wouldn’t know it based on most Apple products….

It’s 2022 and the most common connection standard for new devices today is USB-C. You’d be hard-pressed to find a modern laptop, desktop, or phone without a USB-C port.

Well, an Android phone, anyway. Bafflingly, Apple still has yet to adopt USB-C on its iPhone lineup even though they pioneered the standard and the port has been widely available on Macs and iPads for years.

But iPhones aren’t the only Apple products in 2022 that are missing a USB-C port. Here’s the full list…

Apple Products Are MISSING USB-C (October 2022)

Keep in mind this list is current as of early October 2022. One of the products on this list is rumored to be getting a USB-C port very soon.

Also note that this list includes all the products that Apple currently sells as of early October 2022, so you won’t find older models of iPhone on the list.

With that out of the way, here are all the products that Apple makes that still don’t have a USB-C port for charging. Instead, they still have a decade-old Lightning port…

10.2-inch iPad with Touch ID*

iPhone 12

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

EarPods

AirPods (2nd generation) case

AirPods (3rd generation) case

AirPods Pro 2 case

AirPods Max

Apple TV 4K Siri Remote

Apple TV HD Siri Remote

MagSafe Battery Pack

All Magic Keyboard for Mac

Magic Trackpad for Mac

Magic Mouse for Mac

*The 10.2-inch iPad with Touch ID is widely rumored to be updated later in October 2022 to feature a USB-C port, bringing it in line with all other iPads Apple currently sells.

What’s So Great About USB-C?

Some people might wonder why users are growing increasingly annoyed with Apple for not including a USB-C port on some of its products, particularly the iPhone series. After all, is Lightning that bad?

But the issue isn’t so much with the Lightning port itself. It has more to do with the fact that as USB-C has become the norm, iPhone users are sick of having to carry multiple cables around to charge the various Apple products. iPads require a USB-C cable for charging, while iPhones require Lightning.

But the Lightning cable and port are also showing their age. While it’s fine for charging an iPhone, Lightning is incredibly slow compared to a USB-C cable when it comes to transferring data. This makes doing large wired data transfers from the iPhone to Mac frustratingly slow.

Will The Next iPhone Have USB-C?

There is some good news on the horizon when it comes to Apple and USB-C. It’s very likely the next iPhone series – the iPhone 15 and all its various models – will ditch the Lightning port for USB-C.

If Apple does this, then it is also highly likely Apple will update all of their AirPods changing cases to feature a USB-C port as well. The logic here is that people who have AirPods also probably have iPhones and the same changing port on each is advantageous to the user.

However, we’ll have to wait until September 2023 to see if Apple will finally kill off the Lightning port.

