What Is The Best PC For Streaming On Twitch? Here’s Exactly What You Need…

If you’re hoping to become a big-time streamer, you’re going to need a rig that can support all the streaming activities you throw at it. What is the best PC for streaming on Twitch?

Are you looking for the best computer to live stream on Twitch? Well, fear not streamers, we’ve got you covered.

Whether your budget is large or small, finding a compatible system that can handle all of your streaming needs doesn’t have to be complicated – and it definitely doesn’t have to break the bank.

We did our research and put together a handy guide to help you find the perfect PC that meets all your specifications without having an impact on those sweet subscription donations. No technology-talk jargon either; just useful suggestions so that you’ll make sure the process runs smoothly from start to finish.

Let’s get started – let’s find out what exactly is the best computer for streaming on Twitch!

Best PC For Streaming On Twitch

The best PC for streaming on Twitch should have powerful processing, a high-end graphics card and plenty of RAM to keep on top of your tasks.

We always recommend building a custom PC – or having one built for you – instead of buying a pre-built computer, as this means you have lots more control over your components.

Personalising a PC is easy these days, with plenty of sites set up to help you through the process – and it can be built and delivered within days.

Recommended PC Parts For Your Streaming PC

Here are some recommendations we have for which CPU, GPU and RAM to get for your new gaming and streaming PC:

Processor (CPU) – Ryzen 7 5700X

With the Ryzen 7 5700X’s eight processing cores and support for simultaneous multithreading, it is possible for each core to handle two separate software threads at once. It’s overclockable, has 32 MB of Level 3 cache, is constructed on TSMC’s 7 nm FinFET technology, and uses AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture.

Graphics Card (GPU) – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia‘s 3060 Ti is a graphics card that more than holds its own against much more expensive options, with performance that potentially equals the RTX 2080 Super. That includes some very fantastic ray tracing. Streaming in 1080p has never been better or more reasonably priced.

Memory (RAM) – G.Skill Trident Z Royal 16GB DDR4-4000

The Trident Z Royal from G.Skill, a company well-known for its high-quality binned memory and speedy kits, combines a swift 4,000MHz clock rate with an elegant aesthetic. These DIMMs beg to be the star components of a high-end gaming PC, and they won’t disappoint.

The Trident Z Royal kit, with its DDR4-4000 memory and 15-16-16 timings, comes close to the ideal configuration of high frequency, low timings, and wide platform support. Even though the 1.5V it needs to run is on the high end for a default voltage, be assured that it will last for years to come.

