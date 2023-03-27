Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Storage: How Much Do You Need?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB. But how much do you really need? Let’s find out…

As updates go, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is perhaps one of the best examples of how to take something that was already good, the S22 Ultra, and then just make it a whole load better.

And, unlike most Samsung updates, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra isn’t chock-full of useless gimmicks and stuff you’ll never use. All of its updates are well thought out, incredibly useful, and serve to make the phone a device that is truly worthy of its “ultra” branding.

Available in three storage flavors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a beast of a phone and, as we noted in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, it is arguably one of the best smartphones you can buy right now.

But how much storage should you go for? Here’s everything you need to know before you go out and buy one…

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Storage Options

256GB

512GB

1TB

As noted in the intro, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in three storage flavors, starting at 256GB and topping out at 1TB. But which is the right amount of storage for you? Let’s now examine each of the storage variants and outline which is suitable for you…

256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – The Base Model

If you don’t shoot and record video for a YouTube channel and seldom use your phone to create content, the base model Galaxy S23 Ultra will be more than enough for most users.

256GB is A LOT of storage, way more than most people use, and it is a lot more than most phones come with. Back in the day, lower tier phones came with 64GB of storage. In 2023, most base models come with 128GB.

Samsung starting its storage at 256GB is a good thing, as the price hasn’t changed too much from older models, and it ensures that if the user plans on using the phone for three or four years, they will not run out of space.

However, that is predicated on the fact that you aren’t shooting loads of 4K and 8K video. If you’re doing that, you’ll quickly burn through your storage.

If you take photos and shoot the occasional video, 256GB will be more than enough. Similarly, if you like to run lots of apps and carry around movie and TV show downloads on your phone, 256GB will be more than enough.

The only time you’ll need to start thinking about moving up to 512GB is if you plan on keeping A LOT of content stored on your phone. If you want to carry around a library of 4K movies and TV shows AND shoot lots of 4K content, 256GB might not cut it.

512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – The Middle Option

With 512GB of storage, this second tier is where you’ll want to go if you A) like to shoot lots of 4K video and B) like to keep lots of movies and TV shows installed on your phone for offline viewing.

With just over half a terabyte of storage, which, by the way, is more than most laptops sold in the USA, you’ll have plenty of room to play around with when it comes to storage.

If you run a YouTube channel and create lots of videos with your phone, 512GB will be a good option but it will require that you stay on top of your files. A few 4K videos here and there won’t make much of a dent, but 20 or 30 will.

The 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also a great option if you just want a lot of storage and don’t want to have to think about things like managing your files, applications, and downloaded content. Most people would seriously struggle to burn through 512GB with normal, every day usage.

1TB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – The Power User’s Option

If you’re a content creator that runs a YouTube channel and shoots videos most days, you’re going to need a phone that comes with A LOT of storage. This is the main reason why Apple first introduced 1TB options with the iPhone 13 series – it knew videographers needed it.

Again, the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is HELLA expensive (the best part of $2k), so you’ll really need to think long and hard about whether or not it is worth investing in. If it is for a business venture, say, a YouTube channel, then, sure, get the 1TB option and run the cost through your business.

For everyday users, meaning people that just use their phones for browsing the web, running apps, and playing games, the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just isn’t worth it. Go with the 256GB model or, if you really think you need more, the 512GB model.

The 1TB model – as with Apple’s iPhone 13 and 14 – is really only there to serve the legions of content creators and YouTubers that now use their phones instead of DSLR cameras to shoot their content.

If you’re not one of those guys or gals, just save yourself some money and go with the base model (256GB) or the mid-tier model (512GB).

Wrapping Up… In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an excellent smartphone that offers three different storage variants, starting at 256GB and going all the way up to 1TB. The base model with 256GB of storage is more than enough for most users who don’t shoot a lot of 4K or 8K videos, while the mid-tier model with 512GB is a good option for content creators who shoot a lot of video and want plenty of room to play around with when it comes to storage.

The 1TB model, on the other hand, is really only there to serve the legions of content creators and YouTubers that now use their phones instead of DSLR cameras to shoot their content.

For everyday users, the 1TB model is not worth the price tag; you can save money by going with the base or mid-tier model. Me? I’d be inclined to go with the 256GB model. The reason? It future proofs the device for the long haul and gives me enough space to shoot videos as and when I need to.