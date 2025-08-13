The 6 Most Popular OnlyFans Models Driving The Never-Ending Demand For Leaks

OnlyFans remains a dominant force in subscription-based content, with top creators earning millions while influencing trends in adult entertainment.

In 2025, US search data highlights a handful of models who consistently rank at the top, and not only for their content, but also for their public image, viral moments, and media coverage.

Note that most of the search relate to OnlyFans leaks; this is a major problem both for the platform itself and its creators.

Creator Keyword Volume sophie rain onlyfans >100K sophie rain onlyfans leak >10,000 bhad bhabie onlyfans >10,000 camilla araujo onlyfans >10,000 corinna kopf onlyfans >10,000 sophie rain onlyfans leaks >10,000 kirstentoosweet onlyfans >10,000 breckie hill onlyfans >10,000 sophie rain onlyfans leaked >10,000 Data via Ahrefs

Here’s a closer look at the most searched OnlyFans creators and why they’ve captured so much attention.

The Most Searched For OnlyFans Models 1. Sophie Rain (OnlyFans) Pin Background: Miami-based influencer Sophie Rain, 20, has become one of OnlyFans’ highest earners. She revealed making $43 million in her first year, and by February 2025, reported $63 million in gross revenue with $51 million in net profit. Her rapid rise was fueled by viral social media clips and exclusive subscriber interactions. Notable Events: Rain was caught up in a high-profile scandal when leaked messages showed tech CEO Andy Byron had spent up to $250,000 on subscriptions, video calls, and custom content with her and other creators. User Sentiment: Fans see her as both entrepreneurial and financially savvy. She keeps her personal life private and has stated she does not support infidelity, addressing the Byron situation directly. Leaked Content: Searches for “Sophie Rain OnlyFans leak” remain high, with alleged leaks circulating on adult sites and forums.

2. Bhad Bhabie (OnlyFans) Pin Background: Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, made waves by earning over $1 million in just six hours on OnlyFans at age 18. Since then, she’s accumulated more than $75 million, using her earnings to invest in real estate, cars, and a post-music career pivot. User Sentiment: She’s recognized for her openness about her financial success, as well as the controversy over her young entry into adult content.

3. Camilla Araujo (OnlyFans) Pin Background: Brazilian model Camilla Araujo co-founded the OnlyFans “Bop House” mansion collective. She gained attention for her entrepreneurial moves, standout content, and her connection to the Sophie Rain–Andy Byron story. Media Incident: Some of her content has been leaked online, highlighting ongoing privacy issues for creators. Current Status: Following a feud with Sophie Rain, Araujo is prioritizing her career and mental health while the Bop House undergoes a rebrand.

4. Corinna Kopf (OnlyFans) Pin Background: Former Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf shifted into adult content and quickly became one of the platform’s highest earners. As of late 2024, her net earnings were around $67 million, with multiple months exceeding $1 million in revenue. Recent Updates: Kopf recently announced a partial retirement from explicit content, but she remains on the platform for business and contractual reasons. User Sentiment: Fans appreciate her transparency and record-setting engagement levels.

5. KirstenTooSweet (OnlyFans) Pin Background: Known for carefully managing her privacy and navigating controversy, KirstenTooSweet has rapidly grown her audience while keeping her personal life under wraps. Community: Her highly engaged fanbase drives consistent social media conversation, fueling her rising popularity.

6. Breckie Hill (OnlyFans) Pin Background: At just 20, Breckie Hill is active on OnlyFans alongside other platforms like Linktree and Fanfix. Leaked Content: Searches suggest her content is still being circulated online without permission—a common risk for creators. User Sentiment: Hill’s brand focuses on accessibility and direct fan interaction, keeping her in the public eye.

Privacy, Leaks, and Public Perception

Leaked content remains a persistent challenge for OnlyFans creators, whether from subscribers recording paid material or outright hacking.

Major scandals often surface alongside earning milestones or celebrity involvement, as seen with Sophie Rain, Bhad Bhabie, and Corinna Kopf.

Despite these risks, strong fan communities and openness about earnings have helped top creators maintain influence and relevance in 2025.