How To Use Manychat To Monetize Your Instagram Followers

Richard Goodwin

·

How To Use Manychat To Monetize Your Instagram Followers

Key Takeaways

If you have followers on social media, Manychat makes monetization easy. If you have a good offer, know your stuff, and deliver value, it basically prints money for you.

  • Manychat automates Instagram DMs to help you monetize faster.
  • You can collect emails, sell products, promote affiliate links, and more.
  • Always give value first and follow up with a clear call-to-action.
  • Segment and personalize for higher engagement and sales.
GET STARTED WITH MANYCHAT TODAY (FREE TRIAL)

Instagram (and X and Facebook) are great for growing an audience. But turning that attention into income?

That’s where most creators get stuck. They get stuck thinking about vanity metrics.

Follower counts, likes, retweets (if they’re even called that anymore), shares, etc.

How To Use Manychat To Monetize Your Instagram Followers

Smart creators don’t concern themselves with this kind of thing; instead, they focus on what matters: getting engagement on offers and launches and growing their email lists.

Manychat helps automate your Instagram DMs so you can scale conversations, promote products, and build revenue all inside your Instagram DMs.

Here’s how to use it effectively.

What Manychat Does for Instagram

manychat dashboard, where the magic happens

Manychat works all of its magic from inside your DMs. It’s fully automated, so you program what you want it to do, set it, and it runs 24/7.

This keeps all your activity inside Instagram which Meta likes, and it means you don’t have to respond manually to hundreds of DMs.

For engagement and growing your mailing list, there’s nothing else quite like it right now which is why I consider it an essential tool for professional creators.

Key Features:

  • Auto-replies to post comments and story mentions.
  • Interactive flows built with a drag-and-drop editor.
  • Audience segmentation based on replies or actions.
  • Integrations with email, SMS, payment tools, and CRMs.
  • Quizzes and polls to gather insights and boost engagement.

You can build simple or complex funnels inside DMs, no coding required. Manychat handles the flow, meaning you can focus on content and building out your brand.

How To Monetize Instagram Using Manychat

manychat

I’ve used Manychat since 2023 across a variety of projects, both my own and when working with clients.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the many, many ways you can use Manychat to engage and monetize your social media followers.

Build an Email and SMS List

    This is the single most important thing you can do. You need to be obsessed with getting as many of your followers off Instagram and into your mailing list.

    Why? Because when they’re inside your mailing list, you own them. Not Meta.

    How to do it:

    • Use keyword triggers in comments or stories (e.g., “GUIDE”).
    • Send a DM that asks for an email or phone number.
    • Deliver a freebie like a checklist or eBook in return.

    Go big on value with this kind of thing. Solve a problem, show them how to do something cool. This is you making a first impression, so make it count.

    Think of it like a first date.

    Sell Products Directly Through DMs

      Turn comments into instant product pitches. If you already have an audience, this can act like rocket fuel for sales.

      I’ve seen creators do five and six figure launches inside 24 hours using this technique.

      It’s 1000x faster than organic search and the results, if everything’s implemented correctly, it works better than targeted ads.

      How to do it:

      • Trigger a DM when someone comments a keyword (e.g., “SHOP”).
      • Send them a direct product link or exclusive discount.
      • Use flows to guide users to the right item or service.

      Fewer steps mean faster sales. The product lands in their inbox while they’re still interested which usually equates to significantly higher conversion rates.

      Promote Affiliate Products & Brand Deals

        Push affiliate links or sponsored promos with automation. If you work with brands or have partnership deals in place, this technique is brilliant.

        For instance, say you start working with a new brand. They pay you $1500 for a promotion. If your campaign goes exceptionally well, next time you can bill them for $2500.

        And if you’re a straight-up affiliate marketer, this approach is gold. Combine it with a discount code and, baby, you got yourself a stew!

        How to do it:

        • Auto-send affiliate links based on a keyword trigger.
        • Build a branded flow that explains the offer and includes required disclosures (#ad, etc.).
        • Track engagement through Manychat to show value to partners.

        Why it works:

        Affiliate offers get seen immediately, not buried under posts or lost in bios. They feel personal and the recipient has already mentally committed to converting.

        Sell Digital Products or Services

          If you’re a creator, digital products should be your bread and butter, the thing that generates most of your revenue.

          Whether it’s a tool, a course, or a premium content package, this approach, in my experience, is the fastest way to create buying customers.

          How to do it:

          • Use DMs to deliver product info, testimonials, and checkout links.
          • Qualify leads before booking consultations or coaching calls.
          • Use reminders for webinars, product launches, or time-sensitive offers.

          Why it works:

          You automate the sale while still offering a personalized experience.

          GET STARTED WITH MANYCHAT TODAY (FREE TRIAL)

          Boost Engagement & Build Community

            An engaged audience is a happy audience, and happy people buy more stuff. By regularly engaging with your followers, you become a presence in their life, part of their subjective reality.

            If you’re solving problems for them, helping them do things, and offering tonnes of value, they’ll be loyal to you until, well… you stop being useful.

            Ask questions, get feedback, do a weekly AMA. Whatever. Using Manychat makes it a cinch.

            How to do it:

            • Run quizzes and polls inside DMs to make followers feel involved.
            • Auto-reply to FAQs so people get fast answers.
            • Send welcome DMs to new followers introducing your brand or offers.

            Drive Traffic to Other Platforms

              Instagram isn’t your only monetization tool, if you’re savvy. You might have a website or a YouTube channel or a Twitch account.

              Use Manychat to make your Instagram followers aware of these other platforms.

              Ask them to read or watch guides, to join a community, use testimonials and video teasers to get them excited about it.

              How to do it:

              • Use DMs to send links to YouTube videos, blog posts, or podcast episodes.
              • Promote your Patreon or premium content using keywords in stories or posts.

              Best Practices for Using Manychat

              How To Use Manychat To Monetize Your Instagram Followers

              To get the most out of Manychat (or any automation tool, for that matter) you need to understand the basics of copywriting and conversation rate optimization (CRO).

              You also need to be honest, authentic, and transparent. Basically, don’t be another snake oil, internet sleeze bag.

              Here are some basic rules of thumb for running simple and effective Manychat campaigns.

              Use Clear CTAs

              Every message should lead to one clear action. Tell users exactly what to do, like “Click the link to download,” “Reply YES to get started,” or “Tap here to shop.”

              Avoid vague phrases like “Check this out” or “Take a look.” Clarity increases clicks and reduces drop-offs.

              Segment Your Audience

              Not everyone wants the same thing.

              Tag users based on how they enter your flow, what they interact with, or what topics they engage in.

              Send targeted messages based on these segments, such as fitness tips to one group and product discounts to another.

              The more relevant your message, the better your results.

              Make It Feel Human

              Automation should not feel robotic.

              Use first names, conversational language, and short, friendly sentences.

              Break up long blocks of text and use natural timing between messages to mimic real conversation.

              The goal is to build trust, not sound like a script.

              Test and Optimize Everything

              Your first setup will never be your best.

              Test different entry points, lead magnets, call-to-action wording, and message sequences.

              Use Manychat’s analytics to track open rates, clicks, and where people drop off.

              Keep improving based on what the data tells you.

              Stay Legally Compliant

              Always ask for permission before collecting personal information.

              Use opt-in prompts and include clear disclosures for how you will use their email or phone number.

              Follow Instagram’s policies, privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA, and Manychat’s platform rules.

              This protects your audience and your account.

              Lead With Value

              Before asking for a sale, offer something helpful.

              This could be a free guide, a tip, an exclusive discount, or a useful resource related to your niche.

              When people see value first, they are more likely to trust you and buy later.

              Build a relationship before making a pitch.

              Final Thoughts & Things To Keep In Mind

              How To Use Manychat To Monetize Your Instagram Followers

              Manychat is one of the most useful tools in my tech stack. I don’t like using a lot of tools, but I’d consider this one to be a desert island essential.

              If I had to cut costs by 90% immediately, I’d make sure I had enough to cover the cost of Manychat.

              The reason for this is because, unlike so many creator-focused tools, the ROI it generates far exceeds the cost of running it.

              You can automate leads, drive traffic, sell products, and grow your business all inside Instagram DMs.

              And for the way things work right now with everyone on social media, not leveraging something places you at a huge disadvantage.

              GET STARTED WITH MANYCHAT TODAY (FREE TRIAL)

              Sharing is Caring!
              Richard Goodwin avatar
              Richard Goodwin
              Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.
              KnowYourMobile
              KnowYourMobile
              @knowyourmobile.com@www.knowyourmobile.com

              Your no bullsh*t guide to tech and tech trends, with a focus on data privacy and the open web

              2,330 posts
              0 followers

              Best Data Plans Right Now

              Buying Guides

              Data Privacy (Protect Your Ass)

              Need a new phone? Check out all the best, new ones below

              Best, New Phone Releases

              Follow us

              Latest Smartphone Releases

              View All Phones

              • iPhone 17

                It might be the standard model, but this year's iPhone 17 brings a slew of updates (120Hz ProMotion display) that make it one of the best-value phones you can buy right now.

                +

              • Xiaomi 15S Pro

                The Xiaomi 15S Pro didn’t come with a flashy launch, but it brings some seriously heavy hardware to the table. A custom 10-core chip, Leica-engineered cameras, and one of the brightest displays on the market

                +

              • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

                At just 5.8mm thick, it’s one of the thinnest Android phones ever made—but don’t let the slim profile fool you. This phone is all flagship under the hood.

                +

              • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

                It’s got the same slick design and OLED display, but adds a periscope zoom camera and a 50MP front-facing shooter.

                +

              • Nothing Phone (3a)

                The Nothing Phone (3a) nails the formula: give people what they actually want, keep the price low, and make it look cooler than anything else in its class.

                +

              • Motorola EDGE 60 Pro

                With a bold design, flagship-like display, and surprisingly refined camera system, it’s one of the most interesting mid-range phones of 2025.

                +

              • Google Pixel 9

                I’ve been using the Pixel 9 for a few weeks now, and honestly? It nails all the basics—and a bit more. Killer stuff all round!

                +

              • Google Pixel 9 Pro

                I’ve used the Pixel 9 Pro as my daily device, and it’s hands-down the best balance of power, practicality, and photography you’ll find on Android right now.

                +

              • OnePlus 13

                I’ve been using the OnePlus 13 as my daily driver for a few months now—and I’ve got to say, it’s easily one of the best Android phones I’ve tested this year.

                +

              • Xiaomi 15 Ultra

                After using the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for over a week, I can confidently say: this phone is an absolute beast. It’s made for camera nerds, power users, and creators.

                +

              • iPhone 16 Pro Max

                If you’ve been holding out for a truly complete iPhone, the 16 Pro Max delivers—hard. After using it daily, I won't be going back…

                +

              • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

                Big screen, big battery, and even bigger brains—this is the Pixel to get if you want Google’s best hardware and longest support.

                +

              Best SIM-Only Plans & Deals

              View All Data Plans

              • Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium Plan

                Boost’s top-tier option brings the heat: 50GB of premium data, hotspot, North America roaming, global talk & text, and $430 off select devices. All-in at $60/month with no contract.

                +

                Data: Unlimited (50GB premium speed)

              • Boost Mobile Unlimited+ Plan

                Level up with 40GB of premium data, hotspot access, global calling, and up to $300 in device savings. All for just $50/month. No contracts and flexible phone options included.

                +

                Data: Unlimited; Speed Caps After 40GB

              • Boost Mobile Unlimited Plan

                Start strong with 30GB of premium data, unlimited everything, and a killer intro offer: just $15/month for the first 3 months, then $25/month forever. No contracts. No fluff. Big value.

                +

                Data: Unlimited (Speed Caps Over 30GB)

              • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

                Another high-data, low-cost option with no contract. 108GB for just £9, full 5G access, and the same goodies you get with 12-month deals.

                +

                Data: 108GB

              • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 20GB

                The lowest price option. 20GB for £6 with all the same perks as pricier plans. Great if you don’t use much data and want to save every penny.

                +

                Data: 20GB

              • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 110GB

                This plan gives you big data and zero commitment. 110GB for just £10 with all perks intact. If you need more data but want the freedom to cancel, this is the one.

                +

                Data: 110GB

              • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

                More data, same price. For just £8/month, you get 60GB on a no-strings 1-month rolling plan. Ideal for users who stream often but don’t want long commitments.

                +

                Data: 60GB

              • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 40GB

                Perfect if you want full flexibility. You get 40GB and all of iD Mobile's perks with no lock-in, annual increases, or setup fees. Great for short-term users.

                +

                Data: 40GB

              • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

                One of the best pound-per-GB plans around. You get 60GB for £8 with £25 cashback, which means you’re effectively paying closer to £6/month. Includes roaming and data rollover.

                +

                Data: 60GB

              • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

                This deal gets you a healthy 108GB of 5G data for less than a tenner, with no upfront costs and £24 cashback. All the perks are included too: data rollover, roaming, and loyalty rewards.

                +

                Data: 108GB

              • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: Unlimited Data

                This iD Mobile plan doesn’t just compete on price, it’s up there with the best of them. Unlimited everything, a year-long lock-in with no price rises, and £42 cashback straight to your pocket. It’s like getting nearly 3 months free.

                +

                Data: Unlimited, No Speed Caps

              • Mint Mobile 20GB Plan

                If you're looking to save some cash on your bills, this plan is an awesome option. You'll get 20GB of data per month and 20GB hotspot data allowance. For moderate to heavy users, that should be more than enough. I seldom use more than 10GB of data a month, and I'm always using my phone

                +

                Data: 20GB

              Best Flagship Phones

              2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

              View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
              pixel 9 Pro XL colors
              OnePLus 13 Camera

              Best Android Phones

              The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

              View The Best Android Phones

              Best iPhones

              From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

              View The Best iPhone Models
              iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
              samsung galaxy z fold 6

              Best Foldable Phones

              If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

              View The Best Foldable Phones

              Best Budget Phones

              These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

              View The Best Budget Android Phones
              Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…