The Simple Trick Big Name Creators Use To Generate Leads

While most newbie creators chase likes, followers, and fleeting engagement, nearly all professionals I know couldn’t care less about likes, shares, and follower numbers. The algorithm changes on a weekly basis, so trying to figure it out is a fool’s errand. The same applies to Google with hack SEO tactics. The not-so-secret-sauce behind nearly every successful creator or creator-lead brand isn’t their follower count. It’s the big, fat email list they’ve been quietly building in the background. And the best part? Building out your email list using Instagram and other social media platforms is actually pretty easy. You don’t need a website, you don’t need to mess around with landing pages, and there’s no coding required. Here’s how modern content creators are scaling email lists at break-neck speeds through the power of automation.

Automating Email Capture in DMs is Like Rocket-Fuel For Email Subscriber You’ve probably already seen this tool in action. If you’ve ever seen anyone telling their followers to DM them something, it’s this tool in action. The tool is called Manychat. It’s been around for a while; I first started using it in 2023 when I got serious about email lists post Google’s HCU update. It torches email capture via pop-ups and opt-in forms on my sites by about 10:1. Here’s how it works: A creator posts: “DM me the word FREE and I’ll send you my guide.” A follower replies with the keyword. Manychat instantly asks: “What’s the best email to send it to?” The email is saved — and synced to ConvertKit, Mailchimp, or another email platform. The follower gets the freebie. The creator gets a new subscriber. That’s it. No forms. No landing pages. And everybody stays where they are, right inside Instagram. That keeps the Dark Lord Zuckerberg happy.

Why Big Creators Use This Tool For List Growth The reason why this approach is so successful comes down to psychology: DMs are more personal, therefore, you’re more likely to open it. It’s as simple as that. As complex as the human brain is, certain things just trigger it into action. Think about it: would you be more excited to see a DM inside Instagram or a new email in Gmail? Exactly. And that’s why Manychat is now pretty much the industry-staple for acquiring subscribers via Instagram and Facebook. Key Metrics, Why It Just Works: Scales effortlessly — Set it up once, it runs 24/7.

The last time I launched using my DM strategy, I hit a 50% conversion rate—and that's just from Instagram DMs! The key to this success was the personal touch. People felt heard and understood, which led them to trust me with their business. They knew I wasn't just pushing a product—I was genuinely interested in helping them solve their problems. SociallyYours Bottom line: if you're a creator and you aren't doing this, what the heck are you waiting around for?

A Real-World Example of How It All Works New stuff can be confusing. If you’re still scratching your head, wondering what the hell I’m talking about. Here’s a simple example of how it works, so you can see just how simple it is to implement. Imagine you’re giving away a free content calendar: You post: “Want my content calendar? DM me ‘PLAN’.” Follower: “PLAN” Bot reply: “Great! What’s the best email to send it to?” Follower: “creator@inbox.com” ✅ Email captured. Freebie delivered. List grown. This is the exact same trick big creators use during launches, giveaways, and collaborations. It looks organic, but it’s fully automated behind the scenes. And now that you’ve read that I bet you’ve seen this playbook in action a million times on Instagram, right? That’s how I found out about this a couple of years back. I kept seeing creators using the “DM me this [insert phrase]” whenever they did a launch. I reached out to one, and they spilled the beans (and sent me an affiliate link to sign up. Always playing the game).

Don’t Forget the Fine Print Of course, with great (automation) power, comes great responsibility. This is a tool, nothing more. If your offer is BS, people will smell it a mile off. Keep it genuine, unique, and don’t make stupid claims your product or asset cannot deliver on. Be honest and don’t spam the internet. There’s already enough of that going on at the moment. Here’s some boilerplate rules to stick with when using tools like this: Get clear consent (especially in the EU/UK — GDPR applies).

(especially in the EU/UK — GDPR applies). Be transparent: “By sharing your email, you’ll also get updates. Unsubscribe anytime.”

Avoid spammy flows — keep it helpful, not pushy. Simple, right? You’ll get much farther with honesty and integrity than BS and snakeoil tactics.