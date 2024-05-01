iPhone 13 Updates & Support 101: Here’s How Long It’ll Get Support

05/01/24 • 3 min read

Here’s everything you need to know about how long your iPhone 13 will get updates for…

Your iPhone 13 Will Get Updates Until At Least 2026 I’ve been running an iPhone 13 for the past couple of years, it still works great. But given we’re approaching the release of the iPhone 13, how much more support can we expect for Apple’s iPhone 13 series. The good news is that Apple’s iPhone 13 – this includes all models, the Mini, Pro, and Pro Max – until 2026. That’s a conservative estimate too, based on Apple’s current support cycles. The iPhone 13 could last longer. How much longer? A couple of years at least. Maybe even three, taking it all the way up to 2029 – although this seems unlikely given all of the AI stuff Apple is looking to bring to iOS later this year. Model Released Discontinued Supported Estimated EOL 15 22 Sep 2023 In Production Yes 22 Sep 2029 15 Plus 22 Sep 2023 In Production Yes 22 Sep 2029 15 Pro 22 Sep 2023 In Production Yes 22 Sep 2029 15 Pro Max 22 Sep 2023 In Production Yes 22 Sep 2029 14 Plus 07 Oct 2022 In Production Yes 07 Oct 2028 14 16 Sep 2022 In Production Yes 16 Sep 2028 14 Pro 16 Sep 2022 12 Sep 2023 Yes 16 Sep 2028 14 Pro Max 16 Sep 2022 12 Sep 2023 Yes 16 Sep 2028 13 24 Sep 2021 In Production Yes 24 Sep 2027 13 Mini 24 Sep 2021 12 Sep 2023 Yes 24 Sep 2027 13 Pro 24 Sep 2021 07 Sep 2022 Yes 24 Sep 2027 13 Pro Max 24 Sep 2021 07 Sep 2022 Yes 24 Sep 2027 12 Mini 13 Nov 2020 07 Sep 2022 Yes 13 Nov 2026 12 Pro Max 13 Nov 2020 14 Sep 2021 Yes 13 Nov 2026 12 23 Oct 2020 12 Sep 2023 Yes 23 Oct 2026 12 Pro 23 Oct 2020 14 Sep 2021 Yes 23 Oct 2026 11 20 Sep 2019 07 Sep 2022 Yes 20 Sep 2025 11 Pro 20 Sep 2019 13 Oct 2020 Yes 20 Sep 2025 11 Pro Max 20 Sep 2019 13 Oct 2020 Yes 20 Sep 2025 This table shows the estimated end of life for each of Apple’s iPhone models going back to the iPhone 11 series. It is based on the idea that iPhones get at least six years’ worth of updates and support. Obviously, things can change – support can be longer (and in some cases is). But this should give you a ballpark figure.

The iPhone 13 Is A Great Value Buy In 2024

This extended support, up to at least 2026, and the fact you can now pick up Apple’s iPhone 13 for very little money make it a very good option for anyone that is looking to save some cash in 2024 (but still wants an iPhone).

If you’re running an iPhone 11 – support for the iPhone 11 will likely end in and around 2025, possibly later – but that phone, as you will know all too well, does not have 5G and the camera is now starting to show its age.

Upgrading from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 13, therefore, will feel like a massive upgrade. Obviously, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 will be even better but for those looking to save cash, the iPhone 13 is still a rock-solid phone.

As I said, this is the phone I currently use (and I write about phones for a living). The reason I haven’t upgraded to a newer iPhone model is because I don’t need to: my iPhone 13 is running fine, the battery health is still 97%, and the camera is still more than enough for my needs.

On the refurbished market, you can pick up an iPhone 13 for in around the $300/£300 mark, placing it squarely in the midrange phone bracket.

Trust me, the iPhone 13 is NOT a midrange phone, though. It has a massively over-powered chipset, comes in multiple storage options, and its software is lightning fast – even the latest builds.