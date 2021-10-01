Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is a powerhouse with respect to performance and battery life. But how much RAM does the iPhone 13 Pro Max have? Let’s find out…

Launched alongside the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s bonafide “flagship-proper” for 2021 and 2022. It has all the biggest updates, the best camera, and, as of right now, the best battery life of any phone on the market.

Part of what makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max so powerful is Apple’s A15 CPU, although all of Apple’s iPhone 13 models come with this SoC. The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets an extra boost in performance, however, in the RAM department which makes it faster than both the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini.

How Much RAM Does The iPhone 13 Pro Max Have?

Both Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ship with 6GB of RAM. This gives both of Apple’s Pro models the edge over the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini which ship with 4GB of RAM. This is just one of the reasons why you’ll pay more for a “Pro” model iPhone 13.

Does RAM Make A Difference?

RAM is integral to how your phone functions and performs. The faster the RAM, RAM stands for “Random Access Memory”, the faster your CPU can read and write commands from the CPU. More RAM usually means faster, more efficient processing. But this isn’t always the case.

You need to use good quality RAM, as well as a good processor – the two things go hand in hand. To date, Apple has always used as little RAM as it can get away with, while plenty of Android phones now ship with 10GB or 12GB of RAM inside them.

iPhone RAM Amount By Model: A Comparison

Why Do iPhones Need Less RAM Than Android Phones?

The simple answer to why iPhones require less RAM than Android phones is to do with the differences between how iOS and Android are designed.

Android uses a “garbage collection” solution for memory management, whereas Apple doesn’t. This GC method for memory management requires higher amounts of memory – usually 2X or even 8X the amount you’re actually using – to function optimally.

This is why Android phones with 12GB of RAM are beaten by iPhones with 2GB or 4GB of RAM. Apple’s iOS platform does not use the resource-hungry GC memory management solution, so its phones – including the iPhone 13 – can run smoothly and effectively on way less RAM.

This means Apple spends WAY less, cumulatively, on memory than nearly all of its peers. The upside to this, for Apple, is that its phones cost less to make than, say, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra or the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The downside, however, is that Apple doesn’t pass on the savings to you, the consumer. Instead, it uses these “efficiency” savings to improve its profit margins on its products like the iPhone 13 and its new iPads.

