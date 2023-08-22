Three Roaming Charges: Everything You Need To Know [2023]

Pin

Free roaming is dead, thanks to BREXIT. So, what’s the deal with roaming in Europe when you’re on Three? Here’s everything you need to know about Three roaming charges in 2023…

Customers who joined or upgraded after October 1, 2021, are subject to daily roaming charges: £2 for Europe and £5 for the rest of the world.

These charges are not retroactive and do not apply to existing customers or Pay As You Go users.

Navigating the world of mobile roaming can be a complex endeavor. If you’re a Three customer, understanding the ins and outs of their roaming charges is essential for a hassle-free travel experience, especially now since free roaming in Europe is off the menu – thanks BREXIT!

Traveling with your phone and running data is still possible. But it is no longer free and it will cost you extra. Here’s everything you need to know about Three’s international roaming charges, including its 14-day Go Roaming pass and Three’s wider international roaming policies.

Three’s Go Roam: A Quick Overview

Three’s Go Roam service is a strategic offering designed to meet the needs of international travellers who require mobile connectivity across borders.

This feature enables users to access their existing plan or Add-on allowances while traveling in 71 designated destinations. These destinations are divided into two categories for ease of understanding and application: Go Roam in Europe and Go Roam Around the World.

This segmentation allows for targeted application of roaming services, depending on the geographical area of travel, thereby providing a structured approach to international mobile usage.

What Happened To Free Roaming In Europe? 🇪🇺 In 2017, a significant legislative change took place within the European Union, prohibiting mobile networks in member states from levying additional charges on customers for using their mobile services in other EU countries. This legislation allowed for the utilisation of calls, texts, and data allowances across Europe as if one were in their home country, making it one of the most well-received regulations in the UK. The terms of the Brexit agreement did not extend this protection against roaming charges for UK customers. So, yeah… BREXIT killed free roaming in Europe for brits.

Roaming Charges for Pay Monthly Customers

For individuals who have initiated or upgraded to a Three Pay Monthly plan subsequent to October 1, 2021, it’s imperative to be aware of the daily roaming charges that are applicable for unlocking UK allowances in Go Roam destinations.

Specifically, a fee of £2 is levied for roaming within Europe, while a higher charge of £5 is imposed for the rest of the world.

It’s crucial to note that these charges are not retroactive and do not apply to customers who were already enrolled in a Pay Monthly plan prior to the aforementioned date.

Additionally, Pay As You Go customers are exempt from these daily roaming charges, providing them with a different set of financial considerations when utilizing Go Roam services.

Go Roam in Europe

When utilizing the Go Roam in Europe feature, customers have the capability to make calls, send texts, and use data with a connection back to the UK or other EU-based destinations, subject to a predefined fair use limit.

Should you exceed these allowances, specialized roaming rates will be applied to your account, which could result in higher costs.

In such instances, the availability of Three’s 7-day Go Roam pass serves as a strategic option to manage these additional expenses, offering a pre-allocated set of allowances for a fixed duration and cost.

Fair Use Policies in Europe In Europe, the fair use policy allows you to use up to 12GB of your data allowance. Exceeding this limit will incur a surcharge. However, there are no limits for calls or texts within Europe.

Go Roam Around the World

For customers traveling outside of Europe, the Go Roam Around the World service provides the facility to make calls, send text messages, and utilize data with connectivity back to the United Kingdom.

It is important to clarify that this service does not extend to calls or text messages directed to other international numbers.

Such communications fall outside the scope of the Go Roam Around the World feature and are subject to separate, standard international rates.

Standard Roaming Rates For countries not covered by Go Roam, standard roaming rates apply. You can consult Three’s Guides for the most up-to-date information. Daily Roaming Charges Exemptions For Pay Monthly customers whose contractual agreements commenced prior to October 1, 2021, or for those who have received written exemptions, there is an absence of daily roaming charges when utilizing Go Roam services in designated destinations. This provision effectively grandfathers these specific customer groups, exempting them from the daily fees that are otherwise applicable for unlocking UK allowances while abroad.

Charges for Post-October 1, 2021, Joining/Upgrading

If you’re a Pay Monthly customer who joined or upgraded after October 1, 2021, you’ll need to pay daily roaming charges to unlock your allowances abroad. These charges are activated when you use your allowances in a Go Roam destination and last for 24 hours.

Fair Use Policies

Fair use policies are applicable in all Go Roam destinations. The daily roaming charge counts toward your Spend Cap, and any changes to the Spend Cap will affect your usage abroad.

Pay As You Go Options

Pay As You Go customers have the flexibility to convert their credit into an Add-on or Data Pack for Go Roam allowances. Alternatively, they can use competitive rates for data, texts, and calls.

Automatic Activation and Usage

Go Roam is automatically activated in eligible destinations. However, Pay As You Go customers need to activate their SIM in the UK, ensure data roaming is on, and will receive texts with relevant information.

Personal Hotspot Usage

If you’re on an unlimited data plan, you can use your Personal Hotspot when roaming in the EU. Essential plan users can purchase an Add-on for this purpose.

Roaming Cost Reduction

In order to manage your roaming expenses effectively, it is highly recommended to closely monitor your usage patterns. One viable option for cost management is either Three’s 14-day Go Roaming pass or its 7-Day Go Roaming Pass – both offer a predetermined set of allowances for a fixed duration and cost.

By understanding these critical elements of Three’s roaming charge structure, you are better positioned to make well-informed decisions, and not get a massive bill when you return home.