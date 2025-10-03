No, You Don’t Need To Go Viral To Succeed As A Creator

Dead internet theory aside, much of the web and nearly all of social media has been ruined from the inside out by the cult of virality.

24 Free Tools For Creators

Richard Goodwin

·

Social media users (they’re called that for a reason, by the way) spend around 3+ hours a day scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or X.

And remember: social media is 99% marketing and advertising.

There was never anything social about these platforms in the first place.

That’s just the cover story.

Even more important, however, is the need to rethink the private nature of the Internet, which seems to have betrayed its initial promises: not the expected vector of widespread economic opportunities and democratic empowerment, but a driver of commodification, concentration of techno-economic power and geopolitical tensions.

InterEconomics

When was the last time you interacted with someone in a meaningful way on social media?

Nearly all content you come across on social media serves two, simple purposes: selling and influencing.

That’s why everybody is obsessed with going viral, and most will do literally anything in a bid to try and do it, including:

  • Clickbait titles
  • Thumbnail image optimizations
  • Big, bold claims with no payoff
  • Calling perfectly normal things INSANE

Dead internet theory aside, much of the web and nearly all of social media has been ruined from the inside out by this cult of virality.

Don’t Chase Going Viral, Focus on Being Authentic

No, You Don’t Need To Go Viral To Succeed As A Creator

My advice to you, creator to creator, is this: forget this nonsense and go the opposite way.

Focus on authenticity, frankness, being honest and straight-forward.

  • Don’t take pictures of yourself pulling stupid, faux-shocked faces for your thumbnail.
  • Don’t review or cover things you haven’t tested yourself.
  • Don’t chase trends or hacks.
  • Don’t use AI for your content, captions, and titles. Use your brain, get your creative juices flowing.

Have more respect for yourself, make being honest and helpful your core principle, and you’ll quickly discover that there is literally zero need to go viral. Ever.

People (Your Potential Audience) Hate Viral Content Hacks

No, You Don’t Need To Go Viral To Succeed As A Creator

I see it more and more, channels and creators I like and respect debasing themselves with clickbait titles, stupid thumbnails and seldom delivering on what’s promised.

Check out any SEO turned AI-automation grifter on YouTube. They’re a perfect example of this in action.

No, You Don’t Need To Go Viral To Succeed As A Creator

Every new AI tool is INSANE. Every new update is INSANE.

Everything is INSANE.

And, irony of ironies, this clickbait actually drives their followers INSANE because, like everybody else on the web, they’re irritated by the constant hyperbole.

Screw this. Don’t swallow that poison pill.

OK, So What Do I Do Instead?

Focus on solving problems. Be true to yourself, be open and honest, and deliver as much value as is humanly possible.

Create lead magnets that actually deliver on their promises. Be available to your audience and help them figure things out.

Be a friend to your audience; don’t treat them like marks to be exploited for your own financial gain.

Be clear, don’t let AI speak for you (or, use an AI avatar), and develop and own your voice.

This is what builds trust. People buy from people, not brands. If you want to sell, you first have to build relationships.

The Internet is Full of Slop, Be The Change You Want To See

Take things slowly.

Be more thoughtful about what you put out.

Take your time, enjoy the process of creating because if you don’t, what exactly is the point anyway?

All you need to succeed is an email list, some social accounts, and a voice.

If you have that, you can make a living as a creator. There’s no magic formula. It’s just about creativity, time, and persistence.

You don’t need millions of followers. You don’t need to “game the algorithms” or buy courses on viral marketing.

“Bullhorns are overrated: having ten times as many Twitter followers generates approximately zero times as much value.”

Seth Godin

What you need is good quality followers that like you and trust you.

And the only way to get these kinds of followers is by being authentic.

And Remember: Big Tech is The Enemy

No, You Don’t Need To Go Viral To Succeed As A Creator

As you slowly and organically build up a following, your sole focus and goal (besides serving your audience) is getting as many of them as humanly possible off of Big Tech’s platforms and onto one you own.

Big Tech is the enemy. They will screw you over. Do not trust them and do not build your audiences solely on their platforms.

If your entire audience is on a platform owned by Google or Meta or Elon Musk, they are NOT your audience. You’re renting them.

And they can disappear at any time.

Use social media to find your audience, and then do all you can to get the best ones into your email list or community.

Never trust Google, Meta or X, they will screw you over at some point. It’s only a matter of time.

Me? I like email because it’s simple and cost-effective to run, even with extremely large numbers of subscribers.

Sharing is Caring!
Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.
KnowYourMobile
KnowYourMobile
@knowyourmobile.com@www.knowyourmobile.com

Your no bullsh*t guide to tech and tech trends, with a focus on data privacy and the open web

2,342 posts
0 followers

Modern Content Creation 101

Platform Guides

Tool Comparisons

Need a new phone? Check out all the best, new ones below

Best, New Phone Releases

Follow us

Recommended Creator Tools & Platforms

There’s a million and one creator tools on the market for speeding things up getting more done. Most are overkill. Here’s all the tools and software we use and recommend. None are essential, however, but you might find some useful…

Just starting out? Click the button below to get a free, downloadable list of free creator tools.

💡 Free Creator Tools For Beginners
  • ConvertKit (Kit)

    ConvertKit (Kit)

    If you’re serious about growing and monetizing your audience as a creator, ConvertKit (now Kit) is one of the best email marketing platforms out there. It’s built specifically for creators, not corporate marketers which means everything from automation to product sales is tailored to the way you actually work.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • Manychat

    Manychat

    Manychat helps you collect emails and SMS opt-ins directly inside Instagram or Facebook, turning engagement into owned audience data

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • ,
    Liquid Web

    Liquid Web

    If you’re a creator or developer building something serious—apps, membership sites, viral shops, or subscriber funnels, Liquid Web is one of the best managed hosting platforms you can use right now. It’s fast, reliable, and comes with next-level support that makes backend headaches a thing of the past.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • ,
    InstaPage

    InstaPage

    If you’re an influencer or creator looking to turn your social followers into paying customers or email subscribers, InstaPage is one of the best tools you can use. It’s built specifically for high-conversion landing pages and is packed with features that help you grow faster without needing to touch a line of code.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • ,
    Squarespace

    Squarespace

    For creators and influencers, building an online presence can feel overwhelming. Squarespace makes it simple by combining a drag-and-drop website builder, stunning templates, and built-in tools that help you showcase your work and monetize your audience without needing coding skills.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • SurfShark Antivirus

    SurfShark Antivirus

    Protect your camera, your identity, and your inbox from silent attacks — all in one simple app.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • Shopify

    Shopify

    If you’re a creator or influencer thinking about launching your own product, brand, or store, Shopify lets you do e-commerce on easy mode. It powers millions of live stores, integrates natively with social platforms, and makes managing sales, customers, and commissions stupid simple — no tech headaches required.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • ,
    Fiverr Pro

    Fiverr Pro

    Hiring freelance talent can be expensive and a pain in the butt. Fiverr Pro fixes this by bringing in all of its best talent into one place, so you only get access to the best of the best from its massive, globe-spanning pool of freelancers and experts.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • ,
    Kinsta

    Kinsta

    It’s fast, secure, and developer-friendly, supporting Node.js, React, Vue, Vite, Docker, and more. With Git-based deployments, serverless functions, and global edge hosting, you can scale quickly without worrying about infrastructure.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • SurfShark One

    SurfShark One

    If you’re a student, a family household, or a digital nomad looking for an all in one digital security platform, SurfShark One puts all the essentials under one roof and prices it just right, saving you money versus buying them all separately. 

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • OxyLabs

    OxyLabs

    If you’re deep into data, scraping, or running side projects that push past normal browser limits, you’ve probably already outgrown basic VPNs and shared proxies. Oxylabs is where you go when you want serious, reliable firepower with speed, stealth, and stability baked in. It’s not cheap, but if you’re building anything automated, it’s one of…

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • Incogi

    Incogi

    If you’ve ever Googled yourself and found your phone number, email, or home address listed on shady people-finder sites, you’ll understand why this kind of service matters. Incogni automates the entire process of getting your data deleted — and it actually works.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool

  • SurfShark VPN

    SurfShark VPN

    We test a ton of VPNs here — Surfshark consistently ranks as one of the best for value, features, and overall usability. It’s not just about hiding your IP; this one actually gives you more control over your digital life.

    🔗 Learn More About This Tool