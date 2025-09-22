Email Marketing Costs Breakdown: 1K, 10K & 100K Subscribers Compared

24 Free Tools For Creators

Richard Goodwin

·

Platform1,000 Subs10,000 Subs100,000 Subs
beehiivFree–$49$99$299–$399
ConvertKit$29–$39$119$566–$733
SubstackFree*Free*Free*
Mailchimp$13–$39$100–$130$700–$970
MailerLite$10–$15$50$300–$450
OmnisendFree–$20$90~$600
Flodesk$38$38$38
Ghost$9–$11**$11–$19**$19–$35**
Mailmodo$39$129$549
AWeber$20$70$899

Email is important. It’s where your real audience lives, not the one you rent off of Big Tech on social media platforms.

The cost of running a mailing list varies from free to close to $1000 per month, depending on the size of your list.

Knowing how much each newsletter platform costs upfront, before you commit to any, one platform is the simplest way to avoid headaches father on down the road.

This data study covers the 10 most popular newsletter platforms used by creators in 2025.

Here’s what to expect when your audience hits five figures.

The 2025 Email Marketing Price Breakdown (at 10K Subs)

PlatformMonthly Cost at 10K Subs
beehiiv$99
ConvertKit$119
SubstackFree*
Mailchimp$100–$130
MailerLite$50
Omnisend$90
Flodesk$38
Ghost$11–$19**
Mailmodo$129
AWeber$70

*Substack takes 10% of paid newsletter revenue
**Ghost’s cost excludes email delivery and hosting fees

The Outliers: Free, Flat, or Freakishly Expensive

Email Marketing Costs Breakdown: 1K, 10K & 100K Subscribers Compared

Let’s start with the extremes.

  • Substack is still free to send no matter how big your list gets — but only if you’re okay with giving them a 10% cut of your paid subscriptions.
  • Flodesk charges $38 flat, whether you’ve got 1,000 subscribers or 100,000. If you’re scaling fast and don’t need advanced segmentation, that flat rate is a steal.
  • On the other end: ConvertKit hits $119/month for 10K subs, and Mailmodo is close behind at $129. These platforms offer powerful automations, but the price jump reflects it.

Another thing to keep in mind is that once you hit 10,000 subscribers your monthly revenue generated by that list should be at least 5x the cost of running the platform.

As a general rule of thumb, your mailing list should pay for itself. If it’s not, you need to start asking questions about what you’re doing.

Email Marketing Costs Breakdown: 1K, 10K & 100K Subscribers Compared

And you’ll also want to prune it down often as well, removing subscribers that don’t open or engage with your emails.

They’re dead weight. They’re costing you money, so get rid of them.

I like to audit my mailing list at least once per quarter. I always find a few hundred people to remove.

The Middle Ground: Value vs. Features

Email Marketing Costs Breakdown: 1K, 10K & 100K Subscribers Compared
  • beehiiv lands at $99, making it competitive for creators who want a clean UI, built-in monetization tools, and referral tracking.
  • Mailchimp, once the go-to, now charges $100–$130, depending on which plan tier you choose. Be ready for feature limits unless you pay top dollar.
  • MailerLite stays light at $50 — solid if you want basic automation without the premium price.
  • Omnisend charges $90, with strong eCommerce features baked in. It’s aimed more at online stores than solo creators.

Low-Cost, But Know The Catch

  • Ghost technically costs $11–$19/month, but it doesn’t include email delivery out of the box. You’ll need to pay for a separate SMTP service (like Mailgun), and you’ll need your own hosting. Not for beginners.
  • AWeber sits at $70, and while it has solid deliverability, it’s not the best to work with. The UX looks super-dated and the templates compared to what you get with Kit and OmniSend.

If you’re going to do this seriously, it’s worth just accepting that running a newsletter is going to cost you money.

If you try and do things on the cheap, you’ll run into roadblocks.

Or, find that you have to migrate to a new platform (and this is not a fun process).

Real-World Costs of Running A 10,000 Subscriber Newsletter

The best approach is to pick a platform that has a price you can handle once you get up into the big leagues.

I don’t have 100,000 subscribers on any of my mailing lists, but I’m close to 10K for this site and my newsletter platform of choice (ConvertKit), while not the cheapest is fine for my budget right now.

Plus, I’ve got things set up just how I like them, funnels that have been running for years, so moving would probably end up costing me more in the short term even if I found a cheaper alternative.

Sometimes the grass really isn’t greener on the other side, not when you factor in migration headaches, redoing all your funnels, and retagging everybody.

So… What Should You Actually Use?

Kit

If you’re trying to stretch every dollar, Substack and Flodesk are the clear budget picks, just know what you’re trading off.

If you’re building a business and want modern features, beehiiv, ConvertKit, and MailerLite are all decent, feature-rich options that you can scale with.

ConvertKit is what I use and while it is a little more on the expensive side, it is a bloody great platform for creators.

It supports digital product sales, comes with landing page functionality, and its sequences and automations are powerful and easy to use.

I’ve used most in the past decade (even newer ones like beehiiv) and I always end up coming back to Kit.

I switched another project over to beehiiv last year, for instance, after being suckered by all the marketing hype around it, and I ended up switching back to Kit a few months later.

Beehiiv is great for certain types of newsletters, but I found the backend and general configuration options way too fiddly.

The developers also tend to rollout new features way before they’re ready for prime time.

ConvertKit is simpler to work with and has rock-solid performance and customer support.

If you’re focused on eCommerce, Omnisend and Mailmodo are also well worth a look, both platforms are great for selling.

Or, if you want to kill three birds with one stone, don’t write-off Squarespace; it’s a website + newsletter platform and it’s great for selling digital products and running paid communities and courses on.

squarespace templates

And if you love full control and don’t mind piecing it together yourself, Ghost is a brilliant option.

You can do anything with it but you’ll need to be comfortable getting your hands dirty with code to get the most from it.

And the creators that do use Ghost all have heavily customized builds which were done by developers. And that means lots of additional cost.

If you have the cashflow, this is fine. But if you’re just getting started, you’ll want to keep your costs nice and low and the simplest way to do this is to stay clear of developers!

Sharing is Caring!
Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.
KnowYourMobile
KnowYourMobile
@knowyourmobile.com@www.knowyourmobile.com

Your no bullsh*t guide to tech and tech trends, with a focus on data privacy and the open web

2,336 posts
0 followers

Best Data Plans Right Now

Buying Guides

Data Privacy (Protect Your Ass)

Need a new phone? Check out all the best, new ones below

Best, New Phone Releases

Follow us

Latest Smartphone Releases

View All Phones

  • iPhone 17

    It might be the standard model, but this year's iPhone 17 brings a slew of updates (120Hz ProMotion display) that make it one of the best-value phones you can buy right now.

    +

  • Xiaomi 15S Pro

    The Xiaomi 15S Pro didn’t come with a flashy launch, but it brings some seriously heavy hardware to the table. A custom 10-core chip, Leica-engineered cameras, and one of the brightest displays on the market

    +

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

    At just 5.8mm thick, it’s one of the thinnest Android phones ever made—but don’t let the slim profile fool you. This phone is all flagship under the hood.

    +

  • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

    It’s got the same slick design and OLED display, but adds a periscope zoom camera and a 50MP front-facing shooter.

    +

  • Nothing Phone (3a)

    The Nothing Phone (3a) nails the formula: give people what they actually want, keep the price low, and make it look cooler than anything else in its class.

    +

  • Motorola EDGE 60 Pro

    With a bold design, flagship-like display, and surprisingly refined camera system, it’s one of the most interesting mid-range phones of 2025.

    +

  • Google Pixel 9

    I’ve been using the Pixel 9 for a few weeks now, and honestly? It nails all the basics—and a bit more. Killer stuff all round!

    +

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro

    I’ve used the Pixel 9 Pro as my daily device, and it’s hands-down the best balance of power, practicality, and photography you’ll find on Android right now.

    +

  • OnePlus 13

    I’ve been using the OnePlus 13 as my daily driver for a few months now—and I’ve got to say, it’s easily one of the best Android phones I’ve tested this year.

    +

  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra

    After using the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for over a week, I can confidently say: this phone is an absolute beast. It’s made for camera nerds, power users, and creators.

    +

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

    If you’ve been holding out for a truly complete iPhone, the 16 Pro Max delivers—hard. After using it daily, I won't be going back…

    +

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

    Big screen, big battery, and even bigger brains—this is the Pixel to get if you want Google’s best hardware and longest support.

    +

Best SIM-Only Plans & Deals

View All Data Plans

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium Plan

    Boost’s top-tier option brings the heat: 50GB of premium data, hotspot, North America roaming, global talk & text, and $430 off select devices. All-in at $60/month with no contract.

    +

    Data: Unlimited (50GB premium speed)

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited+ Plan

    Level up with 40GB of premium data, hotspot access, global calling, and up to $300 in device savings. All for just $50/month. No contracts and flexible phone options included.

    +

    Data: Unlimited; Speed Caps After 40GB

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited Plan

    Start strong with 30GB of premium data, unlimited everything, and a killer intro offer: just $15/month for the first 3 months, then $25/month forever. No contracts. No fluff. Big value.

    +

    Data: Unlimited (Speed Caps Over 30GB)

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

    Another high-data, low-cost option with no contract. 108GB for just £9, full 5G access, and the same goodies you get with 12-month deals.

    +

    Data: 108GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 20GB

    The lowest price option. 20GB for £6 with all the same perks as pricier plans. Great if you don’t use much data and want to save every penny.

    +

    Data: 20GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 110GB

    This plan gives you big data and zero commitment. 110GB for just £10 with all perks intact. If you need more data but want the freedom to cancel, this is the one.

    +

    Data: 110GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

    More data, same price. For just £8/month, you get 60GB on a no-strings 1-month rolling plan. Ideal for users who stream often but don’t want long commitments.

    +

    Data: 60GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 40GB

    Perfect if you want full flexibility. You get 40GB and all of iD Mobile's perks with no lock-in, annual increases, or setup fees. Great for short-term users.

    +

    Data: 40GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

    One of the best pound-per-GB plans around. You get 60GB for £8 with £25 cashback, which means you’re effectively paying closer to £6/month. Includes roaming and data rollover.

    +

    Data: 60GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

    This deal gets you a healthy 108GB of 5G data for less than a tenner, with no upfront costs and £24 cashback. All the perks are included too: data rollover, roaming, and loyalty rewards.

    +

    Data: 108GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: Unlimited Data

    This iD Mobile plan doesn’t just compete on price, it’s up there with the best of them. Unlimited everything, a year-long lock-in with no price rises, and £42 cashback straight to your pocket. It’s like getting nearly 3 months free.

    +

    Data: Unlimited, No Speed Caps

  • Mint Mobile 20GB Plan

    If you're looking to save some cash on your bills, this plan is an awesome option. You'll get 20GB of data per month and 20GB hotspot data allowance. For moderate to heavy users, that should be more than enough. I seldom use more than 10GB of data a month, and I'm always using my phone

    +

    Data: 20GB

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…