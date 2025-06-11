I Switched From Verizon To VISIBLE; Here’s 13 Reasons Why…

The average cost of a Verizon data plan is anywhere from $80 to $120. But what if you could get it for $20 per month? Well, now you can by switching to VISIBLE…

VISIBLE is an MVNO but it runs on the the Verizon network, so you get access to the exact same tech-stack, including its wideband 5G network.

Given the cost difference ($80 to $120 vs $20 per month), switching from Verizon to VISIBLE for anyone that already has a phone is a total no brainer.

Here’s why making the move to Visible might be the smartest thing you do for your phone bill this year.

The Many, Many Reasons I Switched From Verizon To VISIBLE Pin 1. It Runs on Verizon’s Network Visible uses the exact same 5G and 4G LTE network as Verizon. So if you’re happy with Verizon’s coverage, you’ll get the same reliability just for less money. 2. Unlimited Data for Just $20/Month Yes, really. With the Visible+ plan, you get unlimited data, calls, and texts for just $20/month when you use the promo code SAVE5 . That price is locked in for a year. 👉 Get the deal here 3. No Contracts, Ever Visible is 100% prepaid and contract-free. You’re not tied into any long-term commitments and can leave anytime without penalties or hoops.

4. Unlimited Hotspot Access Unlike Verizon, Visible includes unlimited hotspot data. With the basic Visible+ plan, you get 10GB of high-speed hotspot, and Visible+ Pro offers even faster hotspot performance. 5. Truly Unlimited Data; No Sneaky Caps Verizon’s unlimited plans are great if you got deep pockets; they also come with loads of freebies and extras to lure you in. These are distractions, marketing ploys designed to get you onboard with paying more for data – the thing you really want – over the course of 12, 24, or multiple years. Do you really need a free subscription to a streaming platform, or Apple One? Probably not. For those that need / want true unlimited data without throttling that also runs on Verizon’s premium 5G wideband network, the Visible+ Pro plan is what you want to be looking at. It’s 60% cheaper than Verizon’s true unlimited plan, there are no contracts, and the data performance and amount is exactly the same. With Visible+ Pro, there are no deprioritization limits either, even during network congestion. 👉 Check out Visible+ Pro here 6. 5G Ultra Wideband Access I said this above, but it warrants repeating: Visible+ Pro gives you access to Verizon’s blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network; the same high-speed connection Verizon charges a premium for. You do not get access to this on Visible’s cheaper plans, so keep that in mind. Me? I can live happily without it but you might be different. If you know you need it, you can still pay orders of magnitude less for it with the flagship Visible plan.

7. eSIM Support = Instant Setup Got an eSIM-compatible phone? You can activate your Visible plan in minutes without waiting for a physical SIM card. Pin Setup is quick and painless, and it’s all done through the Visible app. It took me 20 minutes start to finish to swap from T-Mobile to Visible earlier this year – I did this one an iPhone 14 Pro Max. 8. No Surprise Fees or Taxes Visible keeps things simple. The price you see is the price you pay—no extra taxes, fees, or carrier tricks at checkout. 9. Bring Your Own Phone Visible supports a huge range of unlocked devices, including iPhones and most Androids. You don’t need to buy a new phone to switch. ✅ Tip: Check if your phone is compatible 10. It’s Perfect for Remote Workers & Travelers Whether you’re hotspotting your laptop or navigating on the go, Visible’s unlimited data and hotspot features make it ideal for digital nomads and work-from-anywhere setups. 11. No In-Store Hassles or Upsells Visible is 100% online, and you manage everything via the app on your phone. That means no pushy sales reps, no confusing bundles, just you, your Visible app, your plan, and you bills all in one place.

12. They Actually Reward Light Users With plans starting at $20, Visible lets you pay less if you use less, something Verizon never does. In fact, if you’re consistently not getting anywhere near your allotted data amount for the month, you can easily downgrade to a cheaper plan. When I tested Visible out last year, this is exactly what I did: I started with the most expensive, unlimited plan, the one with 5G wideband data and after a couple of months, I switched down to the Visible+ plan and saved $20 on my bills. 13. It’s Owned by Verizon, So You’re Not Losing Quality Visible is owned by Verizon, so you’re still within the US’ most advanced and biggest carrier network. Verizon’s coverage is immense; you’re looking at 98% of the total country with insane 5G speeds in most cities and built-up areas. If you’re out in the boonies, your mileage may vary. But even then, Verizon’s LTE network coverage is very expansive. On a recent trip to Las Vegas (thanks to California’s vape ban; IFYKY), I had 4G and 5G the entire trip, even on the dusty backroads.