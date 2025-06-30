Boost Mobile Plans Compared: Which Is Best For You?

If you don’t know how much data you use, try our free data usage calculator to get a better idea.

Each is tailored for different lifestyles.

The Modern Mobile Dilemma: How Much Data Do You Really Need?

Choosing a phone plan in 2025 is less about minutes and texts, and all about data. How much do you stream?

Do you hotspot your laptop on the go?

Do you even remember the last time you connected to public Wi-Fi?

Boost Mobile keeps it simple with three unlimited data plans. But not all unlimited is created equal.

Premium speeds come with a cap, and once you hit it, you’ll notice things get slower—especially if you’re watching YouTube in 4K or uploading Reels from your hotspot.

That’s why knowing how you use your phone is everything.

Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium – For the Digital Power User

💸 Price: $60/month

🔥 Premium Data: 50GB

50GB 📶 Hotspot: Included

Included 🌎 Extras: North America roaming, global talk & text

North America roaming, global talk & text 📱 Device Deal: Up to $430 off select phones

Best for:

Content creators, remote workers, or anyone who lives on their phone

People who regularly hotspot laptops or tablets

Those traveling across North America (Canada/Mexico included)

If you’re always on Slack, Zoom, or TikTok—sometimes all at once—this is your plan. The 50GB of premium-speed data ensures you won’t get throttled during your big pitch or live stream.

Roaming support and global talk & text also make it ideal for digital nomads and border-hoppers.