Boost Mobile Plans Compared: Which Is Best For You?

Kurt Langston

·

boost mobile plans comparedPin

TL;DR: Boost Mobile has three unlimited plans:

  1. Unlimited Premium
  2. Unlimited+
  3. Unlimited

Each is tailored for different lifestyles.

If you don’t know how much data you use, try our free data usage calculator to get a better idea.

So, Which Boost Plan Is Right for You?

PlanPremium DataHotspotTravel + InternationalPrice/Month
Unlimited Premium50GBYesYes$60
Unlimited+40GBYesYes$50
Unlimited30GBLimitedNo$15 (intro), then $25

Key Takeaways

The Modern Mobile Dilemma: How Much Data Do You Really Need?

Choosing a phone plan in 2025 is less about minutes and texts, and all about data. How much do you stream?

Do you hotspot your laptop on the go?

Do you even remember the last time you connected to public Wi-Fi?

Boost Mobile keeps it simple with three unlimited data plans. But not all unlimited is created equal.

Premium speeds come with a cap, and once you hit it, you’ll notice things get slower—especially if you’re watching YouTube in 4K or uploading Reels from your hotspot.

That’s why knowing how you use your phone is everything.

Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium – For the Digital Power User

  • 💸 Price: $60/month
  • 🔥 Premium Data: 50GB
  • 📶 Hotspot: Included
  • 🌎 Extras: North America roaming, global talk & text
  • 📱 Device Deal: Up to $430 off select phones

Best for:

  • Content creators, remote workers, or anyone who lives on their phone
  • People who regularly hotspot laptops or tablets
  • Those traveling across North America (Canada/Mexico included)

If you’re always on Slack, Zoom, or TikTok—sometimes all at once—this is your plan. The 50GB of premium-speed data ensures you won’t get throttled during your big pitch or live stream.

Roaming support and global talk & text also make it ideal for digital nomads and border-hoppers.

Learn More

Boost Mobile Unlimited+ – The Balanced All-Rounder

  • 💸 Price: $50/month
  • 🔥 Premium Data: 40GB
  • 📶 Hotspot: Included
  • 🌍 Extras: Global calling
  • 📱 Device Deal: Up to $300 off select phones

Best for:

  • Heavy phone users who don’t need everything
  • People who travel occasionally or have international contacts
  • Anyone wanting a balance of value and performance

This plan hits a sweet spot.

You’re still getting a generous 40GB of high-speed data—more than enough for streaming Spotify, FaceTiming, and the occasional Netflix download.

And the included hotspot makes it great for students or freelancers who like working from coffee shops without spotty Wi-Fi.

Learn More

Boost Mobile Unlimited – The Budget Beast

  • 💸 Price: $15/month (first 3 months), then $25/month
  • 🔥 Premium Data: 30GB
  • 📶 Hotspot: Not officially listed, typically limited or add-on
  • 🌍 Extras: Unlimited talk & text in the US
  • 📱 Device Deal: Not included in base price

Best for:

  • Light users and budget shoppers
  • Teens, students, and grandparents
  • People who mostly use Wi-Fi

At $15/month to start—and just $25/month after—this plan punches way above its price.

30GB of premium data is generous at this level, and for most people who are on Wi-Fi 80% of the time, it’s more than enough.

Great for everyday texting, TikToking, and occasional streaming.

Learn More

Pro Tip: Know Your Wi-Fi Habits

If you’re connected to home or office Wi-Fi most of the day, you might not need as much mobile data as you think.

On the other hand, if you’re streaming or hotspotting daily, investing in more premium data is worth every penny—especially if you hate buffering.

FAQ

Is Boost Mobile really unlimited?

Yes, but “unlimited” refers to overall data usage. Each plan has a cap for premium-speed data, after which your speeds may slow down.

Do Boost Mobile plans include hotspot access?

Yes, the Premium and Unlimited+ plans include hotspot usage. The base Unlimited plan may offer limited or add-on hotspot options—check your account settings.

Are there contracts?

Nope. All Boost plans are prepaid and contract-free.

Can I bring my own phone?

Yes. Boost Mobile supports BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), or you can get a discount on select phones depending on your plan.

Which Boost Mobile plan is best for international calling?

Both Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium include global talk and text.

Kurt Langston avatar
Kurt Langston
AI expert with a passion for making complex concepts accessible to all. With over eight years of experience in the field, he has honed his expertise in machine learning and AI, becoming a trusted voice in the industry. Kurt currently serves as the Head of AI News Coverage and Content at KnowYourMobile, a leading online platform for mobile technology news and reviews. In this role, he oversees the production of insightful articles, tutorials, and guides, helping readers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI tools and technologies

