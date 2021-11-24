What Is Apple Fitness+? What To Know About Apple’s Exercise Service

Apple Fitness+ is Apple’s most interactive service yet.

Wondering what is “Apple Fitness+?” After all, Apple is known for its tech products, not its fitness acumen. Nevertheless, Apple Fitness+ is one of Apple’s newest services among an ever-expanding range of subscription products.

Most people are familiar with Apple Music, Apple News+, iCloud+, and Apple Arcade, but might not be too familiar with Apple Fitness+. But we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s most active subscription service.

Save

What Is Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ is one of Apple’s newest subscription services. It’s essentially a video streaming service whose content solely focuses on exercise classes, which the user is supposed to exercise to in their home, office, hotel room, or wherever else they are.

But to think of Apple Fitness+ as just a Netflix of workout videos is a bit misleading. That’s because Apple Fitness+ is interactive to a degree – and we don’t just mean in the sense that you are supposed to work out along to the fitness video you are watching.

You see, Apple Fitness+ works with the Apple Watch to display your realtime body metrics, such as your heart rate and more, on the screen of whatever device you are watching the Apple Fitness+ video on.

This realtime feedback of your vitals can help you better determine if you are in the biometric range you want to be when exercising. In other words, it makes exercising via pre-recorded fitness classes more visceral and personal – and better informs you as to how you body is performing.

Save

How Much Content Is Available On Apple Fitness+?

Apple is very good about adding new fitness videos and workouts to Apple Fitness+. As a matter of fact, Apple says 25 new workout videos are added each week. Videos generally range from between five and forty-five minutes each, so you have find a workout that’s right for the amount of time you have.

How Much Is Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service, so you have to keep paying monthly or annually in order to continue accessing it.

If you pay per month, the cost of Apple Fitness+ is $9.99 per month. However, annual Apple Fitness+ subscriptions can be had for $79.99 per year. Apple Fitness+ is also included as part of the premier Apple One subscription plan for $29.99 a month, which includes five other Apple subscriptions, too.

Save

Is There A Way To Get Apple Fitness+ For Free?

Apple Fitness+ is one of Apple’s pricier subscription services. It cases the same per month as Apple News+ and Apple Music’s Individual plan. However, there are several ways you can get Apple Fitness+ free for a limited time.

1-month free trial: Anyone who hasn’t signed up to Apple Fitness+ before can get a one-month free trial to try it out.

1-month free Apple One trial: Anyone who hasn’t signed up to Apple Fitness+ before can get it as part of the free Apple One one-month free trial.

3-months free: If you buy an Apple Watch, a free three month trial to Apple Fitness+ is included.

What Devices Does Apple Fitness+ Work On?

In order to use Apple Fitness+ you need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later running watchOS 8 paired with a iPhone 6s or later running iOS 15. Apple Fitness+ also works with iPads running iPadOS 15 and later and on the Apple TV with tvOS 15 and later.

Do I Need An Apple Watch To Use Apple Fitness+?

Yes, you do need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to use Apple Fitness+.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.