watchOS 10: Features, Supported Devices, Release Date & More!

Apple has shown off the upcoming watchOS 10 for Apple Watch. Here are the best new features and supported devices.

Key Takeaways: What’s New in watchOS 10 Redesigned Apps for Better Usability : Almost every app has been redesigned for a more user-friendly experience.

: Almost every app has been redesigned for a more user-friendly experience. Smart Stack Quick Access to Info : Turn the digital crown to access a stack of widget-like elements, showing everything from weather to messages.

: Turn the digital crown to access a stack of widget-like elements, showing everything from weather to messages. Fresh Watch Faces: New watch faces include characters from Charlie Brown and a color-shifting face called Palette.

Watch Faces: New watch faces include characters from Charlie Brown and a color-shifting face called Palette. Hiking Gets a Boost : Enhanced features for hikers include an updated Compass app with Elevation View, searchable nearby trails, and topographical maps.

: Enhanced features for hikers include an updated Compass app with Elevation View, searchable nearby trails, and topographical maps. Broad Compatibility : watchOS 10 will be compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, including the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra.

: watchOS 10 will be compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, including the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra. Feature Limitations : Not all features will be available on older Apple Watches due to hardware limitations.

: Not all features will be available on older Apple Watches due to hardware limitations. Release Timeline: Developer beta is already out, public beta expected in July, and the final version will likely launch in September 2023 alongside iOS 17.

Apple’s WWDC23 is now complete. The company launched a number of new hardware and software products. The hardware products include the Vision Pro AR headset and the 15-inch MacBook Air. As for the software products – the usual ones apply: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and macOS 14.

But the Apple Watch’s updated software – watchOS 10 – was also shown off, and it looks like it will be the biggest software update to the Apple Watch ever.

Here’s what we know about watchOS 10 so far and which Apple Watches are likely to support the new operating system.

watchOS 10: Features

watchOS 10 is the next version of the Apple Watch’s operating system that Apple was shown off at WWDC23 before it ships to the public later this year. Here are the best new features of watchOS 10:

Redesigned Apps

Perhaps the most welcome feature in watchOS 10 is that nearly every app has received a redesign. Now, some of the apps may look very similar to their counterparts in watchOS 9, but nearly every app has been tweaked in some way, allowing for a more user-friendly layout of buttons or information in the apps.

As Apple describes it: “Virtually every app has been rethought. Now apps use the entire display to create new places for content, so you can see and do more, faster than ever.”

Smart Stack

Apple has also revealed a new way to quickly get access to your information in watchOS 10. Apple calls this new feature Smart Stack, and it is accessible from any watch face just by turning the digital crown.

When you do turn the digital crown, the Smart Stack will appear, which displays widget-like elements that show you everything from weather to reminders and messages and more.

New Watch Faces

It wouldn’t be a watchOS update without new watch faces. Unfortunately, Appel still has not given us the watch face store that many users want. But watchOS 10 does add a few new watch faces. The first two feature Snoopy or Woodstock from the classic cartoon Charlie Brown.

The third is called Palette and as the name suggests, it has to do with colors. Here’s how Apple describes the watch face: “See time as a range of beautiful colors that shift throughout the day, using three distinct overlapping layers.”

Hiking Improvements

And if you are an outdoors type of person, Apple has made several enhancements to watchOS 10 that will make your hiking activities more enjoyable with Apple Watch. The first new feature includes an updated Compass app that shows you a three-dimensional view of where you were using Elevation View.

You can now also search for nearby trails in watchOS 10 and find out their name, elevation, difficulty, and even see photos of them. Topographical maps now also show you elevation lines, contour lines, trails, and other points of interest. Finally, watchOS 10 will also now provide you with elevation alerts once you’ve crossed a certain elevation threshold.

watchOS 10: Apple Watch Compatibility These are the Apple Watches that will support watchOS 10: Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Apple Watch Ultra

If you look at that list, you can see that all the Apple Watches that supported watchOS 9 will continue to support watchOS 10, which is good news for those of us with older Apple Watches. However, Apple says that now all watchOS 10 are available on all devices.

The feature limitations are likely the result of older Apple Watches not having the hardware needed to support every watchOS 10 feature Apple has announced.

However, there is reason to believe that ALL watchOS 9 Apple Watches may not support watchOS 10…

Apple first previewed watchOS 10 at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023. That same day, Apple made the developer beta of watchOS 10 available to developers. Apple has also announced that a public beta of watchOS 10 will be available in July.

As for the final shipping version of watchOS 10 that will ship to consumers, you can expect Apple to debut watchOS 10 to the public alongside iOS 17 in September 2023.