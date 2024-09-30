14 Surprising Uses for Smart Glasses From Gaming To Military Applications

Smart Glasses are still relatively new as a concept, but they already have plenty of interesting applications – here’s 14 of the biggest…

Mark Zuckerberg reckons smart glasses will replace phones by 2023. It’s a bold claim that has little to no data backing it up, save for the fact that Meta has invested hundreds of millions into it.

Global search trends for smart glasses are on the up, though, so there is interest in the technology. The idea of them replacing phones, however, as soon as 2030 is insane though – even by Zuckerberg’s usual standards.

New technology always generates interest, as marketing bucks are spent to create hype. But as we saw with the Apple Vision Pro, this doesn’t always translate into sales. Smart glasses are cheaper, of course, so that’s something.

But most people – and this includes those that are interested in the concept, and those that aren’t – still aren’t fully away of what smart glasses can actually do.

So, let’s get some context about what smart glasses can currently do, as well as their potential future applications…

What Can Smart Glasses Do?

Pin

1. Better Navigation and Mapping

Forget constantly checking your smartphone for directions. With smart glasses, you get real-time, hands-free navigation by overlaying turn-by-turn directions right into your field of vision.

Whether you’re exploring a new city on foot or driving through unfamiliar roads, these augmented reality (AR) directions make it easier and safer for you to reach your destination.

2. Massive Applications For Healthcare

Smart glasses are transforming the medical field. Surgeons like you can view patient vitals and 3D imaging during operations without ever looking away from the surgical site.

Additionally, you can conduct remote consultations, allowing specialists to assist you from afar. This improves patient outcomes and expands access to expert care right when you need it.

3. Boost Industrial and Manufacturing Efficiency

Increase your productivity and safety in industrial settings with smart glasses. Access manuals, blueprints, and real-time data without using your hands, reducing downtime and minimizing errors.

Plus, AR overlays can highlight potential hazards, ensuring a safer work environment for you and your team.

4. Remote Assistance and Telepresence

Imagine having an expert guide you through a complex task without them being physically present. With smart glasses, specialists can see exactly what you’re seeing and provide real-time instructions.

This is invaluable for you in fields like technical support, maintenance, and even creative collaborations.

5. Education and Training

Make your learning more interactive and immersive with smart glasses. Engage with virtual laboratories, explore 3D models, and access interactive textbooks that bring subjects to life. This hands-on approach helps you better understand and retain complex concepts.

6. Entertainment and Media

Experience new ways to consume and interact with media through smart glasses. Stream your favorite shows, dive into immersive gaming experiences, or watch 360-degree videos that place you at the center of the action. This seamless integration of digital content into your real-world environment makes entertainment more engaging for you.

7. Fitness and Health Tracking

For fitness enthusiasts like you, smart glasses offer real-time health and performance metrics without interrupting your workout.

Track your heart rate, monitor your pace, and receive personalized coaching tips directly in your line of sight, helping you achieve your fitness goals more effectively.

8. Photography and Videography

Capture stunning photos and videos hands-free with the integrated cameras in smart glasses. Whether you’re documenting an adventure, recording a special moment, or creating content for social media, smart glasses make it easier for you to shoot high-quality visuals without needing additional devices.

9. Business and Productivity Tools

Boost your workplace productivity with smart glasses by accessing emails, schedules, and important documents hands-free. During meetings, view notes and presentations directly through your glasses, keeping you organized and focused without constantly reaching for your smartphone or laptop.

10. Elevate Your Gaming Experiences

Take your gaming to the next level with smart glasses. Experience augmented reality games that interact with your real environment, creating immersive and interactive gameplay.

Whether you’re exploring virtual worlds or participating in multiplayer adventures, smart glasses offer a unique and engaging gaming experience for you.

11. Revolutionize Your Retail and E-commerce Shopping

Enhance your shopping experience with smart glasses by using virtual overlays and accessing detailed product information.

Try on virtual outfits in a fitting room, view product reviews and specifications while browsing, and make informed purchasing decisions without needing physical tags or displays.

12. Support Your Military and Defense Operations

If you’re in the military, smart glasses provide real-time mission-critical data such as maps, enemy locations, and communication updates.

Features like night vision enhancements and heads-up displays ensure you have the information you need to perform your duties effectively and safely.

13. Aid Accessibility for Individuals with Disabilities

Smart glasses offer significant benefits if you have a disability. Use features like real-time captioning for the hearing impaired, navigation aids for the visually impaired, and gesture controls for those with mobility challenges.

These tools make daily tasks more manageable and promote greater independence for you.

14. Innovate Your Remote Work and Collaboration

As remote work becomes more prevalent, smart glasses make collaboration seamless for you. Participate in virtual meetings that are more interactive, share your view, and engage with digital content in real-time.

This fosters a more connected and productive remote working environment for you and your team.

Are you interested in smart glasses? Do you think they’ll replace phones by 2030, as Mark Zuckerberg predicts? Let us know what YOU think below…