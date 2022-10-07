Is The Pixel Watch Water Proof? 

Google’s Pixel Watch is now official! But can you dunk it?

Is the Pixel Watch waterproof? Read on…

Google has officially unveiled its long-awaited Pixel Watch and based on first impressions, it looks great. A huge boon for the Pixel Watch is that it features a round display – something the Apple Watch never has.

The Pixel Watch also features a beautiful stainless steel case in four finishes and has 4G LTE option. That’s quite impressive.

And all this for a price that starts at just $349.99.

But a watch by its very nature is more vulnerable to damage than a smartphone. As it lives mainly on your wrist, it’s exposed to the elements constantly and is usually never in the safety of your purse or pocket.

That’s why everyone is wondering if the Pixel Watch is waterproof. Will a rain or sudden downpour hurt it? And can you shower or even swim with the Pixel Watch?

Here’s what you need to know…

Save

Does The Pixel Watch Have Waterproof Protections?

OK, the short answer is NO, the Pixel Watch is not waterproof. However, it does have some water resistance protections.

What’s the difference? If something is waterproof it is generally assumed its functioning is impervious to any kind of water submersion. That’s why virtually no electronic device is truly waterproof – yet many are water resistant.

So what is water resistance? It means a device has some protections against water – yet those protections vary depending on the type of water resistance a device has.

As Google states about the Pixel Watch’s water resistance: “Google Pixel Watch is designed to comply with a water protection rating of 5 ATM under ISO standard 22810:2010 when manufactured, but it is not waterproof. Water resistance is not a permanent condition and decreases or is lost over time due to normal wear and tear, repair, disassembly or damage.”

Google also warns that “Dropping your device may result in loss of water resistance. Google Pixel Watch is designed to be used in shallow water and should not be used for activities involving water at high velocity or high temperature.”

In other words, don’t think you are going diving with the Pixel Watch.

What Water Events Is My Pixel Watch Safe In?

Google lists a number of activities your Pixel Watch should be relatively safe in if it comes across water. As Google states:

“The Google Pixel Watch can withstand some rain, shallow pools and sweat from exercise, but it should not be immersed in water for more than 24 hours, used during high-speed or high-impact water sports or exposed to soapy water or other liquids.” Google

Google also notes that the Pixel Watch sports a scratch-resistant customized 3D Corning Gorilla Glass that allows it to withstand pressure up to 50 meters and that “These features help to protect your watch from inclement weather and everyday wear.”

However, that’s one of the reasons why Google warns that dropping the Pixel Watch may result in loss of water resistance. If the display gets a crack, it’s another vector the water could enter through and also make it less able to withstand the pressure while underwater, leading to even more damage.

And check out:

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More