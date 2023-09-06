SEARCH

Garmin Watch Size Comparison: A Complete Guide [2023]

By Jake McEvoy
Updated: 09/06/23
Wearable technology
Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar Pin

Here’s a detailed comparison of all the different sizes of Garmin watches, including both strap and screen sizes. We also cover the different types of GPS used and battery performance

Choosing the right Garmin watch can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to finding the perfect fit for your wrist. That’s why we’ve created this comprehensive Garmin Watch size comparison guide.

Whether you’re an athlete looking for a performance tracker or someone who simply wants a reliable smartwatch, size is an important factor you shouldn’t overlook.

Our guide will walk you through the various sizes and dimensions of popular Garmin watch models, making it easier for you to find a comfortable and functional fit.

From the sleek Garmin Venu to the robust Fenix series, we’ve got all the details you need to make an informed decision.

So read on to discover the Garmin watch that fits not just your wrist, but also your lifestyle.

Garmin Watch Size Comparison

SeriesModelWrist (inches)Wrist (mm)
Approach SeriesS124.6 – 8.0125 – 202
S40 (B&G)4.9 – 8.0125 – 202
S40W4.2 – 6.9106 – 176
S42B4.9 – 8.0125 – 202
S42W4.2 – 6.9106 – 176
S604.9 – 8.2125 – 208
S624.9 – 8.2125 – 208
D (Aviation) SeriesD2 Air4.9 – 7.5125 – 190
D2 Air X105.3 – 7.9135 – 200
D2 Bravo5.8 – 9.4148 – 238
D2 Charlier5.3 – 9.3135 – 235
D2 Delta 54.3 – 7.1108 – 180
D2 Delta4.9 – 8.3125 – 210
D2 Delta PX5.0 – 8.9127 – 225
D2 Mach 14.9 – 8.5125 – 215
Descent SeriesG15.0 – 8.8128 – 224
MK 16.4 – 9.6163 – 245
MK 2s5.0 – 14.2128 – 360
MK 2 and 2i5.3 – 14.0135 – 355
Enduro SeriesEnduro5.0 – 8.9127 – 225
Epix SeriesGen 25.0 – 8.5128 – 215
Fenix Series355.5 – 7.9140 – 200
455.1 – 7.8129 – 197
45s4.9 – 7.3124 – 185
555.0 – 8.0126 – 203
2354.9 – 8.9125 – 227
245 Series5.0 – 8.0127 – 204
2555.1 – 8.1130 – 205
255s4.3 – 6.9110 – 175
645 Series5.0 – 8.0127 – 204
735xt4.9 – 9.3125 – 235
7455.0 – 8.5126 – 216
9355.0 – 8.0127 – 204
9455.1 – 8.7130 – 220
945 LTE5.0 – 8.6128 – 218
9555.1 – 8.7130 – 220
Instinct SeriesLily (Sport and Classic)4.3 – 6.9110 – 175
Marq SeriesMarq5.3 – 8.4135 – 213
Tactix SeriesHR4.2 – 8.5107 – 215
34.9 – 7.5125 – 190
3s4.3 – 6.9110 – 175
Luxe4.9 – 7.5125 – 190
Style4.9 – 7.5125 – 190
Sport4.9 – 7.5125 – 190
VivoSmart Series4 (Small/Med)4.8 – 7.4122 – 188
4 (Large)5.8 – 8.5148 – 215
5 (Small/Med)4.8 – 7.4122 – 188
5 (Large)5.7 – 9.0148 – 228

Garmin Watch Screen Size Comparison

ModelDisplay Size
Forerunner 551.04″ (26.3 mm) diameter
Venu Sq 21.41″ (35.9 mm) diagonal AMOLED
Venu 2/2SVenu 2: 1.3″ (33.0 mm) diameter
Venu 2S: 1.1″ (27.9 mm) diameter
Venu 2 Plus1.3″ (33.0 mm) diameter AMOLED
Forerunner 255/255SFR 255S: 1.1″ (27.5mm) Diameter
FR 255: 1.3″ (33 mm) diameter
Instinct 2/2SInstinct 2S: Custom, Two-Window
0.79” x 0.79” (20 x 20 mm)
Instinct 2: Custom, Two-Window
0.9” x 0.9” (23 x 23 mm)
Forerunner 955/955 Solar1.3″ (33 mm) diameter
fēnix 7S1.2” (30.4 mm) diameter
fēnix 71.3″ (33 mm) diameter
fēnix 7X1.4” (35.56 mm) diameter AMOLED
epix™ (Gen 2)1.3” (33.0 mm) diameter AMOLED
Enduro® 21.4” (35.56 mm) diameter

Garmin Watch Model GPS Comparison

Garmin Watch ModelGPS Type
Forerunner 55GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Venu Sq 2GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Venu 2/2SGPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Venu 2 PlusGPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Forerunner 255/255SGPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Instinct 2/2SMulti-frequency positioning, SatIQ™ Technology, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Forerunner 955/955 SolarGPS/GLONASS/Galileo
fēnix 7SGPS/GLONASS/Galileo
fēnix 7GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
fēnix 7XGPS/GLONASS/Galileo
epix™ (Gen 2)GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Enduro® 2GPS/GLONASS/Galileo

Garmin Watch Model Battery Life Comparison

Garmin Watch ModelSmartwatch ModeGPS-Only ModeAll-Systems GNSS ModeMusic Mode
Forerunner 55Up to 2 weeksUp to 20 hoursUp to 8.5 hoursN/A
Venu Sq 2Up to 11 daysN/AN/AN/A
Venu 2/2SUp to 9 daysN/AN/AUp to 8 hours
Venu 2 PlusUp to 10 daysN/AN/AUp to 7 hours
Forerunner 255/255SUp to 9 daysN/AN/AN/A
Instinct 2/2SUp to 14 daysUp to 30 hoursUp to 6.5 hoursUp to 25 hours
Forerunner 955/955 SolarUp to 15 days/20 days (with solar)Up to 42 hours/49 hours (with solar)Up to 8.5 hoursUp to 80 hours/110 hours (with solar)
fēnix 7SUp to 11 days/14 days (with solar)Up to 38 days/87 days (with solar)Up to 7 hours (with solar)Up to 90 hours/162 hours (with solar)
fēnix 7Up to 18 days/22 days (with solar)Up to 57 days/173 days (with solar)Up to 10 hours (with solar)Up to 136 hours/289 hours (with solar)
fēnix 7XUp to 28 days/37 days (with solar)Up to 90 days/1+ year (with solar)Up to 16 hours (6 days always-on)Up to 213 hours/578 hours (with solar)
epix™ (Gen 2)Up to 16 days (6 days always-on)Up to 21 daysUp to 42 hours (30 hours always-on)Up to 14 days
Enduro® 2Up to 34 days / 46 days (with solar)Up to 111 days / 550 days (with solar)Up to 20 hours (15 hours always-on)Up to 264 hours / 714 hours (with solar)

Garmin Watch Price Comparison

Navigating the world of Garmin watches can be as complex as using a GPS to find your way through the wilderness. Among the myriad of options available, price is often a deciding factor that can make or break your purchase decision.

From budget-friendly options like the Garmin Forerunner 45 to premium picks like the Fenix 6, we break down the price points to help you find a Garmin watch that won’t break the bank.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or someone who just values high-quality wristwear, our guide aims to streamline your shopping process.

Keep reading to find a Garmin watch that aligns with both your needs and your budget.

🤓 Explore Garmin Watch Features…

If you’re new to smartwatches and Garmin watches in general, there’s a whole world of health and fitness tracking that you’ve been missing out on. Here’s just some of the awesome things your smartwatch can do:

  • Garmin Body Battery: This feature calculates your energy levels throughout the day by analyzing factors like heart rate, stress, and physical activity. Think of it as a “fuel gauge” for your body, helping you know when to push hard or take a break.
  • Stress Measurement: Garmin watches measure stress levels based on heart rate variability. This metric can help you understand how your body is responding to various pressures, both physical and emotional, so you can manage your day better.
  • Garmin Sleep Score: Garmin’s sleep tracking offers a “Sleep Score” based on the quality and duration of your sleep. This score considers factors like REM cycles and restfulness, providing insights to help you improve your sleep patterns.
  • Garmin Connect: This is Garmin’s mobile app and online platform where you can sync, analyze, and share your fitness and wellness data. It serves as the central hub for tracking and understanding your health metrics.
  • Training Status: This feature assesses your recent exercise history and performance metrics to provide insights into your training progress, including whether you’re undertraining, peaking, or overdoing it.

For more details on all of these and much, much more check out our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide To Garmin Watch…

Jake McEvoy

Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.
