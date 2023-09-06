Garmin Watch Size Comparison: A Complete Guide [2023]
Here’s a detailed comparison of all the different sizes of Garmin watches, including both strap and screen sizes. We also cover the different types of GPS used and battery performance
Choosing the right Garmin watch can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to finding the perfect fit for your wrist. That’s why we’ve created this comprehensive Garmin Watch size comparison guide.
Whether you’re an athlete looking for a performance tracker or someone who simply wants a reliable smartwatch, size is an important factor you shouldn’t overlook.
Our guide will walk you through the various sizes and dimensions of popular Garmin watch models, making it easier for you to find a comfortable and functional fit.
From the sleek Garmin Venu to the robust Fenix series, we’ve got all the details you need to make an informed decision.
So read on to discover the Garmin watch that fits not just your wrist, but also your lifestyle.
Garmin Watch Size Comparison
|Series
|Model
|Wrist (inches)
|Wrist (mm)
|Approach Series
|S12
|4.6 – 8.0
|125 – 202
|S40 (B&G)
|4.9 – 8.0
|125 – 202
|S40W
|4.2 – 6.9
|106 – 176
|S42B
|4.9 – 8.0
|125 – 202
|S42W
|4.2 – 6.9
|106 – 176
|S60
|4.9 – 8.2
|125 – 208
|S62
|4.9 – 8.2
|125 – 208
|D (Aviation) Series
|D2 Air
|4.9 – 7.5
|125 – 190
|D2 Air X10
|5.3 – 7.9
|135 – 200
|D2 Bravo
|5.8 – 9.4
|148 – 238
|D2 Charlier
|5.3 – 9.3
|135 – 235
|D2 Delta 5
|4.3 – 7.1
|108 – 180
|D2 Delta
|4.9 – 8.3
|125 – 210
|D2 Delta PX
|5.0 – 8.9
|127 – 225
|D2 Mach 1
|4.9 – 8.5
|125 – 215
|Descent Series
|G1
|5.0 – 8.8
|128 – 224
|MK 1
|6.4 – 9.6
|163 – 245
|MK 2s
|5.0 – 14.2
|128 – 360
|MK 2 and 2i
|5.3 – 14.0
|135 – 355
|Enduro Series
|Enduro
|5.0 – 8.9
|127 – 225
|Epix Series
|Gen 2
|5.0 – 8.5
|128 – 215
|Fenix Series
|35
|5.5 – 7.9
|140 – 200
|45
|5.1 – 7.8
|129 – 197
|45s
|4.9 – 7.3
|124 – 185
|55
|5.0 – 8.0
|126 – 203
|235
|4.9 – 8.9
|125 – 227
|245 Series
|5.0 – 8.0
|127 – 204
|255
|5.1 – 8.1
|130 – 205
|255s
|4.3 – 6.9
|110 – 175
|645 Series
|5.0 – 8.0
|127 – 204
|735xt
|4.9 – 9.3
|125 – 235
|745
|5.0 – 8.5
|126 – 216
|935
|5.0 – 8.0
|127 – 204
|945
|5.1 – 8.7
|130 – 220
|945 LTE
|5.0 – 8.6
|128 – 218
|955
|5.1 – 8.7
|130 – 220
|Instinct Series
|Lily (Sport and Classic)
|4.3 – 6.9
|110 – 175
|Marq Series
|Marq
|5.3 – 8.4
|135 – 213
|Tactix Series
|HR
|4.2 – 8.5
|107 – 215
|3
|4.9 – 7.5
|125 – 190
|3s
|4.3 – 6.9
|110 – 175
|Luxe
|4.9 – 7.5
|125 – 190
|Style
|4.9 – 7.5
|125 – 190
|Sport
|4.9 – 7.5
|125 – 190
|VivoSmart Series
|4 (Small/Med)
|4.8 – 7.4
|122 – 188
|4 (Large)
|5.8 – 8.5
|148 – 215
|5 (Small/Med)
|4.8 – 7.4
|122 – 188
|5 (Large)
|5.7 – 9.0
|148 – 228
Garmin Watch Screen Size Comparison
|Model
|Display Size
|Forerunner 55
|1.04″ (26.3 mm) diameter
|Venu Sq 2
|1.41″ (35.9 mm) diagonal AMOLED
|Venu 2/2S
|Venu 2: 1.3″ (33.0 mm) diameter
|Venu 2S: 1.1″ (27.9 mm) diameter
|Venu 2 Plus
|1.3″ (33.0 mm) diameter AMOLED
|Forerunner 255/255S
|FR 255S: 1.1″ (27.5mm) Diameter
|FR 255: 1.3″ (33 mm) diameter
|Instinct 2/2S
|Instinct 2S: Custom, Two-Window
|0.79” x 0.79” (20 x 20 mm)
|Instinct 2: Custom, Two-Window
|0.9” x 0.9” (23 x 23 mm)
|Forerunner 955/955 Solar
|1.3″ (33 mm) diameter
|fēnix 7S
|1.2” (30.4 mm) diameter
|fēnix 7
|1.3″ (33 mm) diameter
|fēnix 7X
|1.4” (35.56 mm) diameter AMOLED
|epix™ (Gen 2)
|1.3” (33.0 mm) diameter AMOLED
|Enduro® 2
|1.4” (35.56 mm) diameter
Garmin Watch Model GPS Comparison
|Garmin Watch Model
|GPS Type
|Forerunner 55
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|Venu Sq 2
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|Venu 2/2S
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|Venu 2 Plus
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|Forerunner 255/255S
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|Instinct 2/2S
|Multi-frequency positioning, SatIQ™ Technology, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|Forerunner 955/955 Solar
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|fēnix 7S
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|fēnix 7
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|fēnix 7X
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|epix™ (Gen 2)
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
|Enduro® 2
|GPS/GLONASS/Galileo
Garmin Watch Model Battery Life Comparison
|Garmin Watch Model
|Smartwatch Mode
|GPS-Only Mode
|All-Systems GNSS Mode
|Music Mode
|Forerunner 55
|Up to 2 weeks
|Up to 20 hours
|Up to 8.5 hours
|N/A
|Venu Sq 2
|Up to 11 days
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Venu 2/2S
|Up to 9 days
|N/A
|N/A
|Up to 8 hours
|Venu 2 Plus
|Up to 10 days
|N/A
|N/A
|Up to 7 hours
|Forerunner 255/255S
|Up to 9 days
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Instinct 2/2S
|Up to 14 days
|Up to 30 hours
|Up to 6.5 hours
|Up to 25 hours
|Forerunner 955/955 Solar
|Up to 15 days/20 days (with solar)
|Up to 42 hours/49 hours (with solar)
|Up to 8.5 hours
|Up to 80 hours/110 hours (with solar)
|fēnix 7S
|Up to 11 days/14 days (with solar)
|Up to 38 days/87 days (with solar)
|Up to 7 hours (with solar)
|Up to 90 hours/162 hours (with solar)
|fēnix 7
|Up to 18 days/22 days (with solar)
|Up to 57 days/173 days (with solar)
|Up to 10 hours (with solar)
|Up to 136 hours/289 hours (with solar)
|fēnix 7X
|Up to 28 days/37 days (with solar)
|Up to 90 days/1+ year (with solar)
|Up to 16 hours (6 days always-on)
|Up to 213 hours/578 hours (with solar)
|epix™ (Gen 2)
|Up to 16 days (6 days always-on)
|Up to 21 days
|Up to 42 hours (30 hours always-on)
|Up to 14 days
|Enduro® 2
|Up to 34 days / 46 days (with solar)
|Up to 111 days / 550 days (with solar)
|Up to 20 hours (15 hours always-on)
|Up to 264 hours / 714 hours (with solar)
Garmin Watch Price Comparison
Navigating the world of Garmin watches can be as complex as using a GPS to find your way through the wilderness. Among the myriad of options available, price is often a deciding factor that can make or break your purchase decision.
From budget-friendly options like the Garmin Forerunner 45 to premium picks like the Fenix 6, we break down the price points to help you find a Garmin watch that won’t break the bank.
Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or someone who just values high-quality wristwear, our guide aims to streamline your shopping process.
Keep reading to find a Garmin watch that aligns with both your needs and your budget.
🤓 Explore Garmin Watch Features…
If you’re new to smartwatches and Garmin watches in general, there’s a whole world of health and fitness tracking that you’ve been missing out on. Here’s just some of the awesome things your smartwatch can do:
- Garmin Body Battery: This feature calculates your energy levels throughout the day by analyzing factors like heart rate, stress, and physical activity. Think of it as a “fuel gauge” for your body, helping you know when to push hard or take a break.
- Stress Measurement: Garmin watches measure stress levels based on heart rate variability. This metric can help you understand how your body is responding to various pressures, both physical and emotional, so you can manage your day better.
- Garmin Sleep Score: Garmin’s sleep tracking offers a “Sleep Score” based on the quality and duration of your sleep. This score considers factors like REM cycles and restfulness, providing insights to help you improve your sleep patterns.
- Garmin Connect: This is Garmin’s mobile app and online platform where you can sync, analyze, and share your fitness and wellness data. It serves as the central hub for tracking and understanding your health metrics.
- Training Status: This feature assesses your recent exercise history and performance metrics to provide insights into your training progress, including whether you’re undertraining, peaking, or overdoing it.
For more details on all of these and much, much more check out our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide To Garmin Watch…
