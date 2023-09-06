Garmin Watch Size Comparison: A Complete Guide [2023]

Pin

Here’s a detailed comparison of all the different sizes of Garmin watches, including both strap and screen sizes. We also cover the different types of GPS used and battery performance

Choosing the right Garmin watch can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to finding the perfect fit for your wrist. That’s why we’ve created this comprehensive Garmin Watch size comparison guide.

Whether you’re an athlete looking for a performance tracker or someone who simply wants a reliable smartwatch, size is an important factor you shouldn’t overlook.

Our guide will walk you through the various sizes and dimensions of popular Garmin watch models, making it easier for you to find a comfortable and functional fit.

From the sleek Garmin Venu to the robust Fenix series, we’ve got all the details you need to make an informed decision.

So read on to discover the Garmin watch that fits not just your wrist, but also your lifestyle.

Garmin Watch Size Comparison Series Model Wrist (inches) Wrist (mm) Approach Series S12 4.6 – 8.0 125 – 202 S40 (B&G) 4.9 – 8.0 125 – 202 S40W 4.2 – 6.9 106 – 176 S42B 4.9 – 8.0 125 – 202 S42W 4.2 – 6.9 106 – 176 S60 4.9 – 8.2 125 – 208 S62 4.9 – 8.2 125 – 208 D (Aviation) Series D2 Air 4.9 – 7.5 125 – 190 D2 Air X10 5.3 – 7.9 135 – 200 D2 Bravo 5.8 – 9.4 148 – 238 D2 Charlier 5.3 – 9.3 135 – 235 D2 Delta 5 4.3 – 7.1 108 – 180 D2 Delta 4.9 – 8.3 125 – 210 D2 Delta PX 5.0 – 8.9 127 – 225 D2 Mach 1 4.9 – 8.5 125 – 215 Descent Series G1 5.0 – 8.8 128 – 224 MK 1 6.4 – 9.6 163 – 245 MK 2s 5.0 – 14.2 128 – 360 MK 2 and 2i 5.3 – 14.0 135 – 355 Enduro Series Enduro 5.0 – 8.9 127 – 225 Epix Series Gen 2 5.0 – 8.5 128 – 215 Fenix Series 35 5.5 – 7.9 140 – 200 45 5.1 – 7.8 129 – 197 45s 4.9 – 7.3 124 – 185 55 5.0 – 8.0 126 – 203 235 4.9 – 8.9 125 – 227 245 Series 5.0 – 8.0 127 – 204 255 5.1 – 8.1 130 – 205 255s 4.3 – 6.9 110 – 175 645 Series 5.0 – 8.0 127 – 204 735xt 4.9 – 9.3 125 – 235 745 5.0 – 8.5 126 – 216 935 5.0 – 8.0 127 – 204 945 5.1 – 8.7 130 – 220 945 LTE 5.0 – 8.6 128 – 218 955 5.1 – 8.7 130 – 220 Instinct Series Lily (Sport and Classic) 4.3 – 6.9 110 – 175 Marq Series Marq 5.3 – 8.4 135 – 213 Tactix Series HR 4.2 – 8.5 107 – 215 3 4.9 – 7.5 125 – 190 3s 4.3 – 6.9 110 – 175 Luxe 4.9 – 7.5 125 – 190 Style 4.9 – 7.5 125 – 190 Sport 4.9 – 7.5 125 – 190 VivoSmart Series 4 (Small/Med) 4.8 – 7.4 122 – 188 4 (Large) 5.8 – 8.5 148 – 215 5 (Small/Med) 4.8 – 7.4 122 – 188 5 (Large) 5.7 – 9.0 148 – 228 Garmin Watch Screen Size Comparison Model Display Size Forerunner 55 1.04″ (26.3 mm) diameter Venu Sq 2 1.41″ (35.9 mm) diagonal AMOLED Venu 2/2S Venu 2: 1.3″ (33.0 mm) diameter Venu 2S: 1.1″ (27.9 mm) diameter Venu 2 Plus 1.3″ (33.0 mm) diameter AMOLED Forerunner 255/255S FR 255S: 1.1″ (27.5mm) Diameter FR 255: 1.3″ (33 mm) diameter Instinct 2/2S Instinct 2S: Custom, Two-Window 0.79” x 0.79” (20 x 20 mm) Instinct 2: Custom, Two-Window 0.9” x 0.9” (23 x 23 mm) Forerunner 955/955 Solar 1.3″ (33 mm) diameter fēnix 7S 1.2” (30.4 mm) diameter fēnix 7 1.3″ (33 mm) diameter fēnix 7X 1.4” (35.56 mm) diameter AMOLED epix™ (Gen 2) 1.3” (33.0 mm) diameter AMOLED Enduro® 2 1.4” (35.56 mm) diameter Garmin Watch Model GPS Comparison Garmin Watch Model GPS Type Forerunner 55 GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Venu Sq 2 GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Venu 2/2S GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Venu 2 Plus GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Forerunner 255/255S GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Instinct 2/2S Multi-frequency positioning, SatIQ™ Technology, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Forerunner 955/955 Solar GPS/GLONASS/Galileo fēnix 7S GPS/GLONASS/Galileo fēnix 7 GPS/GLONASS/Galileo fēnix 7X GPS/GLONASS/Galileo epix™ (Gen 2) GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Enduro® 2 GPS/GLONASS/Galileo Garmin Watch Model Battery Life Comparison Garmin Watch Model Smartwatch Mode GPS-Only Mode All-Systems GNSS Mode Music Mode Forerunner 55 Up to 2 weeks Up to 20 hours Up to 8.5 hours N/A Venu Sq 2 Up to 11 days N/A N/A N/A Venu 2/2S Up to 9 days N/A N/A Up to 8 hours Venu 2 Plus Up to 10 days N/A N/A Up to 7 hours Forerunner 255/255S Up to 9 days N/A N/A N/A Instinct 2/2S Up to 14 days Up to 30 hours Up to 6.5 hours Up to 25 hours Forerunner 955/955 Solar Up to 15 days/20 days (with solar) Up to 42 hours/49 hours (with solar) Up to 8.5 hours Up to 80 hours/110 hours (with solar) fēnix 7S Up to 11 days/14 days (with solar) Up to 38 days/87 days (with solar) Up to 7 hours (with solar) Up to 90 hours/162 hours (with solar) fēnix 7 Up to 18 days/22 days (with solar) Up to 57 days/173 days (with solar) Up to 10 hours (with solar) Up to 136 hours/289 hours (with solar) fēnix 7X Up to 28 days/37 days (with solar) Up to 90 days/1+ year (with solar) Up to 16 hours (6 days always-on) Up to 213 hours/578 hours (with solar) epix™ (Gen 2) Up to 16 days (6 days always-on) Up to 21 days Up to 42 hours (30 hours always-on) Up to 14 days Enduro® 2 Up to 34 days / 46 days (with solar) Up to 111 days / 550 days (with solar) Up to 20 hours (15 hours always-on) Up to 264 hours / 714 hours (with solar)

Garmin Watch Price Comparison

Navigating the world of Garmin watches can be as complex as using a GPS to find your way through the wilderness. Among the myriad of options available, price is often a deciding factor that can make or break your purchase decision.

From budget-friendly options like the Garmin Forerunner 45 to premium picks like the Fenix 6, we break down the price points to help you find a Garmin watch that won’t break the bank.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or someone who just values high-quality wristwear, our guide aims to streamline your shopping process.

Keep reading to find a Garmin watch that aligns with both your needs and your budget.

🤓 Explore Garmin Watch Features… If you’re new to smartwatches and Garmin watches in general, there’s a whole world of health and fitness tracking that you’ve been missing out on. Here’s just some of the awesome things your smartwatch can do: Garmin Body Battery: This feature calculates your energy levels throughout the day by analyzing factors like heart rate, stress, and physical activity. Think of it as a “fuel gauge” for your body, helping you know when to push hard or take a break.

This feature calculates your energy levels throughout the day by analyzing factors like heart rate, stress, and physical activity. Think of it as a “fuel gauge” for your body, helping you know when to push hard or take a break. Stress Measurement: Garmin watches measure stress levels based on heart rate variability. This metric can help you understand how your body is responding to various pressures, both physical and emotional, so you can manage your day better.

Garmin watches measure stress levels based on heart rate variability. This metric can help you understand how your body is responding to various pressures, both physical and emotional, so you can manage your day better. Garmin Sleep Score: Garmin’s sleep tracking offers a “Sleep Score” based on the quality and duration of your sleep. This score considers factors like REM cycles and restfulness, providing insights to help you improve your sleep patterns.

Garmin’s sleep tracking offers a “Sleep Score” based on the quality and duration of your sleep. This score considers factors like REM cycles and restfulness, providing insights to help you improve your sleep patterns. Garmin Connect: This is Garmin’s mobile app and online platform where you can sync, analyze, and share your fitness and wellness data. It serves as the central hub for tracking and understanding your health metrics.

This is Garmin’s mobile app and online platform where you can sync, analyze, and share your fitness and wellness data. It serves as the central hub for tracking and understanding your health metrics. Training Status: This feature assesses your recent exercise history and performance metrics to provide insights into your training progress, including whether you’re undertraining, peaking, or overdoing it. For more details on all of these and much, much more check out our Ultimate Beginner’s Guide To Garmin Watch…