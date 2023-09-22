SEARCH

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison – Is It TOO BIG?

By Abhijith S
Updated: 09/22/23 - 3 min read
Are you wondering if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 size would be a problem for you? Let’s discuss the Apple Watch Ultra 2 size and compare it with other Apple Watches and smartwatches from various brands.

How Big Is Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is big. It is bigger than all the previous Apple Watches, bearing the previous generation’s Watch Ultra. 

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the same size as the Apple Watch Ultra, its predecessor. The design, colors and build remain unchanged; only the internals and the display have changed. So, if you have seen or used an Apple Watch Ultra, you know what exactly you’re getting.

First, look at the dimensions and check how it stacks against other Apple Watches and smartwatches. 

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size In mm

DeviceApple Watch Ultra 2
Height49 mm
Width44 mm
Depth0.57 inches
Weight61.4 g
Screen Size (Diagonal)48.7 mm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a height of 49 mm, a width of 44 mm, and a depth of 0.57 mm. The watch weighs 61.4 grams, and the display size is 48.7 mm, measured diagonally.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size In Inches

DeviceApple Watch Ultra 2
Height1.93 inches
Width1.73 inches
Depth0.57 inches
Weight2.15 oz
Screen Size (Diagonal)1.92 inches

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a height of 1.93 inches, a width of 1.73 inches, and a depth of 0.57 inches. It weighs 2.15 oz, and the screen size of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is 1.92 inches, measured diagonally.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison With Other Apple Watches

Let’s compare the size of the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 with other Apple Watches.

ModelHeightWidthDepth
Apple Watch Ultra 249 mm44 mm14.4 mm
Apple Watch Series 9 45mm45 mm38 mm10.7 mm
Apple Watch Series 9 41mm41 mm35 mm10.7 mm
Apple Watch Ultra49 mm44 mm14.4 mm
Apple Watch Series 8 45mm45 mm45 mm10.7 mm
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm41 mm35 mm10.7 mm
Apple Watch SE 2 44mm44 mm38 mm10.7 mm
Apple Watch SE 2 40mm40 mm34 mm10.7 mm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison With Other Smartwatches

Let’s compare Apple Watch Ultra 2 with smartwatches from other brands. 

Smartwatch ModelHeightWidthDepth
Apple Watch Ultra 249 mm44 mm14.4 mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 44mm42.8 mm44.4 mm9 mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm38.8 mm40.4 mm9 mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm46.5 mm46.5 mm10.9 mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm42.5 mm42.5 mm10.9 mm
Google Pixel Watch41 mm41 mm12.3 mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro45.4 mm45.4 mm10.5 mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm44.4 mm43.3 mm9.8 mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm40.4 mm39.3 mm9.8 mm
Fitbit Versa 439.8 mm39.8 mm10.9 mm
Garmin tactix 751 mm51 mm14.9 mm
Garmin fenix 747 mm47 mm14.4 mm
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar45.3 mm45.3 mm14.4 mm
Amazfit GTR 445.9 mm45.9 mm10.6 mm

Concluding Thoughts

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is big. It measures more than most smartwatches – Apple Watches and others. But once you get used to wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’ll be fine with it, and the size will become a non-issue. 

You should only be concerned if you have smaller hands than most people. For me, I like my watches big. As someone with big hands, I don’t think the size of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would be an issue. But how can I conclude it for you, as I’m kind of a big person, coming at 6’2”? 


If you’re still concerned about the size, visit the Apple Store near you and try the watch before buying it. 

Abhijith S

Abhijith has been writing about Tech since 2013 on his own blogs. He handles Tech news in KnowYourMobile. He also used to host a YouTube channel about phones. Other than Tech, he is into Formula 1, Wrestling, various TV shows and buying Kindle books he barely reads.
