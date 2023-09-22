Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison – Is It TOO BIG?

Pin

Are you wondering if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 size would be a problem for you? Let’s discuss the Apple Watch Ultra 2 size and compare it with other Apple Watches and smartwatches from various brands.

How Big Is Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is big. It is bigger than all the previous Apple Watches, bearing the previous generation’s Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the same size as the Apple Watch Ultra, its predecessor. The design, colors and build remain unchanged; only the internals and the display have changed. So, if you have seen or used an Apple Watch Ultra, you know what exactly you’re getting.

First, look at the dimensions and check how it stacks against other Apple Watches and smartwatches.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size In mm

Device Apple Watch Ultra 2 Height 49 mm Width 44 mm Depth 0.57 inches Weight 61.4 g Screen Size (Diagonal) 48.7 mm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a height of 49 mm, a width of 44 mm, and a depth of 0.57 mm. The watch weighs 61.4 grams, and the display size is 48.7 mm, measured diagonally.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size In Inches

Device Apple Watch Ultra 2 Height 1.93 inches Width 1.73 inches Depth 0.57 inches Weight 2.15 oz Screen Size (Diagonal) 1.92 inches

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a height of 1.93 inches, a width of 1.73 inches, and a depth of 0.57 inches. It weighs 2.15 oz, and the screen size of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is 1.92 inches, measured diagonally.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison With Other Apple Watches

Let’s compare the size of the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 with other Apple Watches.

Model Height Width Depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 49 mm 44 mm 14.4 mm Apple Watch Series 9 45mm 45 mm 38 mm 10.7 mm Apple Watch Series 9 41mm 41 mm 35 mm 10.7 mm Apple Watch Ultra 49 mm 44 mm 14.4 mm Apple Watch Series 8 45mm 45 mm 45 mm 10.7 mm Apple Watch Series 8 41mm 41 mm 35 mm 10.7 mm Apple Watch SE 2 44mm 44 mm 38 mm 10.7 mm Apple Watch SE 2 40mm 40 mm 34 mm 10.7 mm

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Size Comparison With Other Smartwatches

Let’s compare Apple Watch Ultra 2 with smartwatches from other brands.

Smartwatch Model Height Width Depth Apple Watch Ultra 2 49 mm 44 mm 14.4 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch6 44mm 42.8 mm 44.4 mm 9 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm 38.8 mm 40.4 mm 9 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm 46.5 mm 46.5 mm 10.9 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm 42.5 mm 42.5 mm 10.9 mm Google Pixel Watch 41 mm 41 mm 12.3 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45.4 mm 45.4 mm 10.5 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm 44.4 mm 43.3 mm 9.8 mm Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm 40.4 mm 39.3 mm 9.8 mm Fitbit Versa 4 39.8 mm 39.8 mm 10.9 mm Garmin tactix 7 51 mm 51 mm 14.9 mm Garmin fenix 7 47 mm 47 mm 14.4 mm Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 45.3 mm 45.3 mm 14.4 mm Amazfit GTR 4 45.9 mm 45.9 mm 10.6 mm

Concluding Thoughts

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is big. It measures more than most smartwatches – Apple Watches and others. But once you get used to wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’ll be fine with it, and the size will become a non-issue.

You should only be concerned if you have smaller hands than most people. For me, I like my watches big. As someone with big hands, I don’t think the size of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would be an issue. But how can I conclude it for you, as I’m kind of a big person, coming at 6’2”?



If you’re still concerned about the size, visit the Apple Store near you and try the watch before buying it.