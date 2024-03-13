NordVPN vs PureVPN [2024]: What’s The Best Option?

03/13/24 • 5 min read

When it comes to VPNs, two of the biggest names in the business are NordVPN and PureVPN. And they’re both very good – but one of them has a slight edge when it comes to gaming and streaming…

There really isn’t much to separate PureVPN and NordVPN when it comes to overall features and performance.

Both are very good options, alongside other top-rated VPN services from ExpressVPN and Surfshark, for speed, security, and encryption.

The devil, as always, is in the details. And that is where we’re going to be spending our time today.

We’ll delve into their features, compare their performance, and share personal experiences to help you make an informed decision. Everything you need to know is covered and compared below, so you can make the best choice based on your own specific needs and requirements.

NordVPN vs PureVPN

PureVPN vs NordVPN: A Side-By-Side Comparison

Feature PureVPN NordVPN Month-by-Month Plan Costs $12.45 per month $12.99 per month Annual Plan Costs $3.13 per month, plus three extra months ($46.95 for 15 months) $4.49 per month, plus three extra months ($67.35 for 15 months) Two-year Plan Costs $1.97 per month, plus three extra months ($53.19 for 27 months) $2.99 per month, plus three extra months ($80.73 for 27 months) Number of Servers 6,500-plus 6,037 Countries Where Servers Are Available 70-plus 61 Maximum Number of Devices 10 Six Dedicated IP Server Add-on Add-on Split Tunneling Yes Yes Kill Switch Yes Yes Money-back Guarantee 31 days 30 days As you can see, PureVPN has a slight advantage in a few key areas: pricing, number of servers, max devices, and money-back guarantee period

Comparing Protocols, Encryption, Servers & More

Log Policy

Both VPNs stand strong on privacy:

PureVPN , originating from the privacy-respecting jurisdiction of Hong Kong, has revamped its approach to ensure a stringent no-logging policy, guaranteeing that users’ activities remain untraceable.

, originating from the privacy-respecting jurisdiction of Hong Kong, has revamped its approach to ensure a stringent no-logging policy, guaranteeing that users’ activities remain untraceable. NordVPN, based in Panama, also champions a strict no-logs policy, ensuring maximum privacy.

Encryption

Security is paramount :

PureVPN employs AES-256-bit encryption, ensuring your online activities are shielded with a top-tier security protocol. Recognizing the evolving cybersecurity threats, PureVPN has introduced innovative security measures to provide users with a fortified online experience.

employs AES-256-bit encryption, ensuring your online activities are shielded with a top-tier security protocol. Recognizing the evolving cybersecurity threats, PureVPN has introduced innovative security measures to provide users with a fortified online experience. NordVPN also uses AES-256-bit encryption but takes an extra step with its double encryption feature. However, it’s essential to note that PureVPN has been making significant strides in enhancing its security features to offer comparable, if not superior, protection.

Protocols

Technological prowess:

PureVPN supports a wide array of protocols including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, SSTP, and IKEv2, emphasizing speed and reliability. The addition of IKEv2, in particular, underscores PureVPN’s commitment to providing fast and secure connections.

supports a wide array of protocols including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, PPTP, SSTP, and IKEv2, emphasizing speed and reliability. The addition of IKEv2, in particular, underscores PureVPN’s commitment to providing fast and secure connections. NordVPN offers similar protocols, ensuring robust security and reliability.

Torrenting & P2P Support

A shift in tide:

While NordVPN supports torrenting and P2P, it’s essential to highlight PureVPN’s evolving stance on this feature. Recognizing the demand, PureVPN has revisited its policies to better accommodate users’ needs, striving to provide enhanced support for P2P and torrenting activities.

Server Infrastructure

Expanding reach:

PureVPN operates an extensive network of servers worldwide, offering users a broad selection of geo-locations and ensuring consistent performance. The expansion and optimization of its server infrastructure are a testament to PureVPN’s commitment to providing unparalleled access and speed.

operates an extensive network of servers worldwide, offering users a broad selection of geo-locations and ensuring consistent performance. The expansion and optimization of its server infrastructure are a testament to PureVPN’s commitment to providing unparalleled access and speed. NordVPN boasts a large network as well, but it’s the relentless innovation and improvement of PureVPN’s network that stands out, aiming to offer users the best possible online experience.

Device Connectivity

Connecting your world:

PureVPN allows for multiple simultaneous connections, ensuring that you can secure various devices with a single account. This feature is a cornerstone of PureVPN’s value proposition, offering flexibility and convenience to users.

allows for multiple simultaneous connections, ensuring that you can secure various devices with a single account. This feature is a cornerstone of PureVPN’s value proposition, offering flexibility and convenience to users. NordVPN offers a comparable feature, but PureVPN’s focus on user-centric enhancements enhances overall utility and satisfaction.

Smart DNS

Beyond VPN:

PureVPN has integrated SmartDNS into its service, allowing for seamless access to geo-restricted content without the need for VPN connection speeds, a feature that NordVPN also offers. This inclusion reflects PureVPN’s holistic approach to online freedom and content accessibility.

Pricing

PureVPN stands out with its competitive pricing model, offering exceptional service without a hefty price tag. This affordability, coupled with its comprehensive features, positions PureVPN as the go-to choice for users seeking both quality and value.

Final Verdict

NordVPN and PureVPN are fairly evenly matched. Both offer robust no log policies, employ similar high-end encryption protocols, and offer a host of bundled extras that make them pretty compelling options.

But for me, from the perspective of 2024, I think PureVPN is the one to go for, and the main reasons for this are twofold:

PureVPN is cheaper than NordVPN , not by much – but it all adds up over a long enough period of time

, not by much – but it all adds up over a long enough period of time PureVPN supports thinks like 20Gbps high-speed connections which make it great for gaming and streaming. And it also has slightly more servers which, again, is better for things that require fast connections.

And you can save an additional 81% on a PureVPN subscription too, so it is now even more affordable.