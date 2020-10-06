Xiaomi RedMI 8 Camera Tips & Tricks: A Complete (Beginner’s) Guide

Are you in search of Xiaomi RedMI 8 camera tips and tricks? This one’s for you!

If you’re a camera and photo freak, the Xiaomi RedMI 8 is one of the hottest midrange devices with fantastic camera features you can get in the smartphone market.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is the pioneer of the 64-megapixel phone camera. If you’ve got yourself a Xiaomi RedMI 8, read on.

I will share with you Xiaomi RedMI 8 camera tips and tricks you can use to get the most of RedMI 8’s quad-camera features for fantastic photography.

Xiaomi RedMI 8 Camera Features

The Xiaomi RedMi 8 features an impressive camera setup, which includes:

A 64-megapixel main camera

An 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor

A dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera

A 2-megapixel depth sensor.

A 20-megapixel selfie/front camera for perfect selfie shots.

Xiaomi RedMI 8 Camera Tips And Tricks

The Xiaomi RedMi 8 camera tips and tricks will teach you to take the best shots with your new phone.

1. Enhancing Photo Quality With the 64-megapixel Camera Feature

To increase the quality of the image captured, use the phone’s 64-megapixel camera with an f1.89 aperture lens to achieve exquisite and good enough shots for life-size poster prints.

To access the 64-megapixel camera function, do this:

Open the camera app and focus on an object.

In the down modes In-between the shutter icon and the camera screen

Swipe right on the down modes to get to the ‘64megapixel’ mode.

Tap on the 64megapixel icon to capture high-quality images with the 64megapixel camera

Note that images captured with the 64megapixel camera will occupy more storage space due to the quality of pictures captured, which is very high. Hence, you should use this feature only when necessary. By default, RedMI 8 takes pictures with the 16-megapixel camera.

2. Capturing An Image In Macro Mode

The macro mode is ideal for taking real close shots of objects like insects, flower parts, or other smaller objects. With the macro mode, you can focus as close as 2cm to the object to get a detailed shot.

However, the macro mode’s downside is that the phone does not use all full camera modules to take a macro shot. Hence, you can’t get a variety of macro-shot of the same object.

To take super macro photos, tap on the flower icon at the top-right of the viewfinder and zoom real close to the object you want to capture.

3. Capture Landscape Shots With The 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera

Xiaomi RedMi 8’s 8megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera is excellent for capturing landscape shots. However, landscape images captured with the ultra-wide-angle camera have some distortions around its edges.

The ultra-wide feature can be accessed under the regular ‘Photo’ mode. When you tap on the ‘Photo’ mode, you get three options:

The .6X option, tap on the .6X option to enable the ultra-wide mode.

The 2X zoom, tap on the 2X zoom to capture images in zoom mode.

The regular mode captures images in real-size.

This trick will teach you how to correct such effects in your camera’s settings by applying these steps below:

Tap on the Camera’s menu at the top-right of the camera screen Tap on the camera settings icon In the camera settings, locate the ‘Correct distortion in ultra-wide shots’ option. Tap on the toggle icon to enable this option The above action corrects the fish-eye distortion in wide-angle shots.

Now you can take amazing ultra-wide-angle shots without fish-eye distortions.

4. Using The Portrait Mode

With the Portrait mode, you can control the camera’s depth and effects by selecting a value between F16 to F1. However, a depth focus between the values of F5 to 3.5 is ideal for capturing in portrait mode.

Launch the camera app and then focus on an object. In the down modes in-between the shutter icon and the camera screen, swipe right on the down modes to get to the ‘Portrait’ mode.

5. The Night Mode

You can use the night mode feature in a low light environment. To access the night mode, scroll through the down modes.

6. The ‘Pro’ mode

The Pro mode allows you to control features such as white balance, ISO, shutter speeds, etc. Thankfully, Xiaomi RedMI 8 also incorporated the 64megapixel camera mode under the ‘Pro’ mode. Hence, you can enable the 64megapixel option right from the ‘Pro’ mode.

7. Using The ‘Straighten’ Feature In The Camera Settings

The ‘Straighten’ feature enables you to straighten the image you want to capture in real-time. The film will animate when you enable this feature until it finds the proper orientation for the object you’re about to capture.

Follow the steps below to enable the straighten feature:

Tap on the Camera’s menu at the top-right of the camera screen. Tap on the ‘Straighten’ icon right beneath the settings menu. An animated box will appear on the camera screen, framing the object you’re about to capture. The animated box will auto-adjust according to your framing and composition. Take a shot when you’re satisfied with the ‘Straighten’ effect.

8. Activate The HDR Mode

When enabled, the HDR mode enhances the quality of captured images. With this option, you can improve the color of the object you want to capture and give it a dark tone. Tap on the ‘HDR’ icon at the top-left of the camera screen to enable this option.

9. Capture Image With Earphone

You can capture stable images without the shaking effect by connecting your earphone to the phone. All you have to do is tap on the shutter icon and use the call button on your earphone as a shutter button.

Xiaomi RedMI 8 Camera Tips And Tricks

You can also record your video using the ultra-wide-angle camera or even in the macro mode.

Setting the video quality

In the video menu, you can adjust the video quality to any of these options:

1080P at 30FPS

1080P at 60FPS

4K at 30FPS

720P at 30FPS

Bear in mind that electronic image stabilization is achievable only at 30FPS for the 1080P video. Therefore, make sure your video quality is set to 30FPS at 1080P if you want to achieve electronic stabilization.

Video Shooting In The Macro Mode

The macro mode allows you to shoot a real close video, but it is limited to 720P.

Video Recording In Slow Motion

To shoot video in the slow-motion on your Xiaomi RedMI 8 device, do this:

Tap on the ‘Slow motion’ icon. (This is located at the upper right of the camera screen) Select any of the following FPS options: the 960, 120, and 240P. You should leave this option at the default 960P, which is the default. Tap on the video button to start video shooting

However, bear in mind that if your camera is stable when shooting slow-motion videos, the video output will be better.

More Xiaomi RedMI 8 Camera Tips And Tricks

In the Camera settings, you can enable the following:

‘Save location info:’ With this enabled setting, you get info of the folder where each captured image or video shootings are stored. ‘Camera sounds.’ You can enable this option if you’re a lover of the camera shutter sound. The ‘Pocket mode:’ When enabled, it locks your camera feature to prevent accidentally taking pictures or shooting videos when placed in the pocket. The ‘Correct distortions in ultra-wide angled shots:’ Make sure this option is toggled on to correct fish-eye distortions in ultra-wide angle shots. A useful tip is keeping the lens clean to prevent dust from settling on the camera lenses, thus altering the image quality.

A Final Word…

With these fantastic Xiaomi RedMI 8 camera tips and tricks, you should be able to get the full advantage of your device’s outstanding camera features.

If you’re interested in getting a Xiaomi RedMI 8 smartphone, you can read our Xiaomi phone guides to get an idea of the Xiaomi phone model to buy.