Why Does My iPhone Keep Restarting? The #1 Reasons & FIXES…

If your iPhone keeps restarting, the issue can be caused by a variety of things. In this post, we’ll cover the most common culprits and show you how to fix/remove them…

An iPhone that keeps restarting (or won’t boot up properly) is one of the most annoying things in the world. This isn’t common. But it does happen. And the reasons why your iPhone keeps restarting are usually related to the following things:

Hardware Issues (Most Serious) – If you’ve damaged your iPhone, either by dropping it or getting it wet, this trauma can cause issues with some of the handset’s internal components that can result in issues like constant restarting. If you have damaged the internal hardware of the phone, your only option is getting it fixed by a certified Apple repair shop or, better yet, Apple’s repair service.

Unstable Drivers (Kinda Serious) – If your iPhone has unstable drivers, it can cause the iPhone to go into a restart loop. This is annoying and, even more annoying, can be caused by hardware issues too. It's a bit of a double whammy scenario. Fixes, again, include a visit to Apple's repair center or updating and refreshing the software.

Malware (Also Serious) – Most iPhones will never get malware. Apple's iOS platform is incredibly well encrypted and has plenty of security measures in place to stop malware from ever getting on your phone. If you're running a jailbroken iPhone, however, all bets are off. Malware can infect your phone, either through a nefarious app or other means, and can wreak havoc in your phone's software.

Apps (Not Serious) – One reason your iPhone might be constantly restarting is because of an application. In order to solve this issue you have to basically make sure all your applications are up to date; you can do this in the App Store app on your phone. Another option? If you don't use certain apps anymore, delete them. It'll keep your phone's storage in better shape and reduce the chances of experiencing any app-related software issues like your iPhone restarting randomly.

Unstable iOS Installation (Not Serious) – You when Apple says to keep your phone on charge when you install new software? It's for a good reason; if your phone switches off during an install, the update could be unstable and this, in turn, can lead to constant restarting. To get around this, you'll need to reset the phone and reinstall the iOS update again.

How To “FIX” An iPhone That Keeps Restarting – Your #1 Options

I provided some basic solutions above. But if you want more detail on certain fixes for this issue, read on. The first thing you’ll want to do if you cannot isolate what is actually a matter with your iPhone is to run some basic checks and house-keeping.

My usual procedure for fixing issues with my iPhone does something like this:

#1 – Update ALL Your Applications

The easiest way to ensure that you NEVER experience the “iPhone Restart Bug” is to make sure you’re always running the latest versions of the applications you have installed on your phone. This is easy to do and requires little time and effort on your part. Just go to the App Store, go to Updates, and select UPDATE ALL.

#2 – Delete Any Applications You Don’t Use

If you have hundreds of applications on your phone that you’re not using, not only is this taking up valuable storage on your iPhone, but it also increases the likelihood of you experiencing an app-related bug and/or issue. For this reason, ONLY have apps that you actually use installed on your phone.

I have been observing this practice for more than 18 months now and have managed to get my number of applications down from over 50 to just 12 core applications (not including Apple’s core apps, of course). This has freed up more storage on my iPhone, ensures I don’t have to constantly update applications, and it limits my exposure to app issues in the short, medium, and long term.

#3 – Check The Version of iOS Your iPhone is Running

Is your iPhone running the latest build of iOS? If not, make sure it is and then make sure you stay up to date in the future. Apple releases regular security updates and patches for issues with iOS builds; you’ll want to make sure you’re downloading each and every one of these. And in the event Apple pushes out an unstable version of iOS – it does happen from time to time – it usually has a fix for it in a matter of days.

#4 – The Nuclear Option: Reset Your iPhone To Factory Settings

If none of the above fixes worked, you need to reset your phone back to its factory settings. This will effectively return your iPhone into the state it was in before you unboxed it for the first time. This is the nuclear option, the last resort. But if all else fails, this is your #1 best chance of solving the restarting iPhone issue.

Of course, before you do this, you NEED to back-up your iPhone – either to iCloud or iTunes. Please DO NOT forget to do this; factory resetting your iPhone will remove EVERYTHING from the phone, including your data, pictures, and downloaded media.

Wrapping Up…

In order to avoid your iPhone from experiencing issues like constantly restarting, you need to do the following:

Run the latest build of iOS

Keep your applications updated

DO NOT run loads of apps you never use

Ensure your battery is holding its charge and functioning properly

If you do all of these things, your iPhone should run incident-free. Of course, things do happen from time to time. And if that thing is a bug you simply cannot shake, your best bet is resetting the iPhone back to its factory settings.

Just make sure you BACKUP everything before you do this!

