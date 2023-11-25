Which iPhones Have NFC? Here’s The Complete List [2023]

11/25/23

Key Takeaways: All iPhone models from the iPhone 6 onwards are integrated with NFC technology.

This includes not only the iPhone 11 series and the earlier iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone X

NFC is also present on the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 series too.

The iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generations) also features NFC.

What Is NFC?

While many iPhone users are familiar with wireless technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, not many are aware of NFC (Near Field Communication) and its capabilities. In this post, we will discuss which iPhones have NFC and what you need to know about this technology.

Before diving into the specifics of NFC technology in iPhones, it is important to understand what NFC is and how it works.

NFC is a wireless communication technology that allows devices to communicate with each other when they are in close proximity. It is used for a variety of purposes, including contactless payments (Apple Pay, for instance), file transfers, and even connectivity with third-party wearables (wireless speakers and/or headphones).

Let’s now explore which iPhones have NFC and what you need to know about using this technology on your device

NFC – Near Field Communication – is a wireless technology (similar to Android’s Ant Radio Services) that allows devices to connect and share data with other compatible devices. It is similar to Bluetooth technology, but it is an update from RFID technology, making it more advanced than Bluetooth.

Unlike Bluetooth technology, NFC does not require scanning for discovery and pairing devices. Once an NFC device is brought within the range of another device (4 inches), it connects automatically. Additionally, you can initiate an NFC-powered connection by placing two NFC-compatible devices together.

Most commonly used for mobile payments, access control, and data exchange between devices, NFC-enabled devices include smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even things like interactive street signs.

Which iPhones Have NFC?

All iPhone models from the iPhone 6 onwards come with NFC; older phones like the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 DO NOT come with NFC.

Here’s a complete list of all the iPhones that support NFC (as of late-2023):

Here is a list of all iPhones that have NFC: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 Mini

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 Mini

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

To sum up, if you’re in the market for an iPhone with NFC functionality, you can opt for any model from the iPhone 6 and onwards, including the latest releases in the iPhone 15 series. These models will provide you with the complete NFC experience for payment and data exchange needs.

NFC Uses & Applications

The debut of Apple Pay in the iPhone 6 marked a significant milestone, introducing NFC (Near Field Communication) technology to the iPhone line. Initially, the NFC functionality in iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, and 6s Plus was primarily focused on facilitating Apple Pay, allowing users to conduct contactless payments with ease.

This NFC feature enables iPhone users to make quick payments at NFC-compatible terminals. Additionally, it offers the convenience of linking credit cards directly to the Apple Wallet for seamless transactions.

With the release of the iPhone 7 and iOS 11, Apple expanded NFC capabilities beyond payments. This update allowed iPhones to read NFC tags through third-party applications. However, earlier iPhone models compatible with iOS 11 remained restricted to using NFC solely for Apple Pay.

A significant upgrade came with the iPhone XS and subsequent models, which introduced native support for reading NFC tags without the need for third-party apps. This enhancement streamlined the process, making NFC interactions more integrated and user-friendly.

By the time iOS 13 rolled around in 2019, Apple further advanced NFC functionality by enabling tag writing capabilities. This feature, supported on the iPhone 7 and later models, still requires third-party apps for tag writing but opened up new possibilities for NFC use.

NFC technology in iPhones isn’t just for payments; it’s also a tool for sharing information. With a simple tap between NFC-enabled devices, users can exchange data seamlessly. NFC tags can also be programmed to trigger specific actions on the device, like launching apps or websites.

It’s important for iPhone users to know that NFC isn’t always on by default. Unlike Android, where NFC can be toggled on or off directly in the operating system settings, NFC on iPhones is managed by the apps that use it.

This means there’s no main switch for NFC in iOS. While NFC-based services like Google Pay and Samsung Pay are accessible on iPhones, they require downloading the respective apps from the App Store.

iPhone NFC FAQs Pin Which iPhone models have NFC technology? NFC technology is available on iPhone models starting from iPhone 6 and later. This includes iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Is NFC available on the iPhone 12? Yes, NFC is available on all the iPhone 12 models, including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Can I use NFC on the iPhone SE? Yes, NFC is available on the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and can be used to make contactless payments and other NFC-based transactions. Does the iPhone 11 support NFC? Yes, the iPhone 11 supports NFC technology and can be used to make contactless payments and other NFC-based transactions. What iPhones are NFC enabled? All iPhone models starting from iPhone 6 and later are NFC-enabled. This includes iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. How can I turn on NFC on my iPhone? To turn on NFC on an iPhone, go to the Settings app, tap on “General,” then “NFC,” and toggle the switch to turn on NFC. Once enabled, the iPhone can be used to make contactless payments and other NFC-based transactions.