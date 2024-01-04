Which iPhones Have MagSafe? A Complete Guide… [2024 Edition]

If you’re thinking about getting an iPhone and you want MagSafe, here’s a quick guide on which iPhones have MagSafe and which don’t…

TL;DR: iPhones with MagSafe 🧲📱 MagSafe Available : 📱 iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max 📱 iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max 📱 iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max 📱 iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

: MagSafe Not Available : ❌ iPhone 11 and earlier ❌ iPhone SE

: 🔍 Bottom Line: Want MagSafe? Go for iPhone 12 series or newer! As of right now, the latest iPhone is the iPhone 15 series. But if you want to save some cash on your next iPhone, there’s plenty of reasons to buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2024.

Apple’s MagSafe technology is relatively new, it was first introduced on the iPhone 12 range of iPhones in 2020. But since then Aplle had added MagSafe to even more phones. Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s MagSafe charger technology for the iPhone.

MagSafe for iPhone was first introduced to the iPhone 12 series in 2020. But since then, most new iPhones have included MagSafe, too. Here's the full list of iPhones that have MagSafe as of ealry 2024: iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max Which iPhones Do NOT Have MagSafe? The iPhone 11 and earlier DOES NOT support MagSafe and neither do Apple’s iPhone SE models which means if you want MagSafe on your next iPhone, you are currently limited to the iPhone 12 series and later. Right now, these are the ONLY iPhones that currently have MagSafe. The iPhone 11 will work with some MagSafe accessories, just not all. It does have a wireless charging ring in it like the iPhone 12 but it is not magnetized. This means that if you want an iPhone with MagSafe, you’ll have to get either the iPhone 12 – any model – or Apple’s newer iPhones. What Other Devices Support MagSafe? In addition to the iPhones listed above, Apple makes other devices that support MagSafe. These devices include: AirPods (3rd Generation)

AirPods Pro

What is MagSafe?

MagSafe started life aboard Apple’s MacBooks, it was a breakaway charging port. Apple reinvented the technology for its iPhone 12 release, however, by building circular, magnetic coils into each of its iPhone 12 models.

This coil can then latch onto accessories like Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack to give you round-the-clock battery life. The upshot of this, if you consider having a block attached to your iPhone a good thing, is that you do not need a battery case.

You can also use MagSafe for wireless charging docks too – they snap right to the back of the iPhone. Ditto cases and a range of additional accessories for iPhone.

How Fast is MagSafe?

In terms of overall speed for charging, MagSafe isn’t exactly fast, however – it’ll top out at 15W which is incredibly slow compared to some Android phones which can charge at speeds of up to 65W.

In addition, charging your iPhone with a cable is still around twice as fast as using MagSafe.

And you’ll need to cough up for Apple’s $19 power adapter to max out MagSafe’s 15W charging speeds.

The iPhone 12 was MagSafe’s first proper rodeo, however, so its speeds could (and probably will) improve with each new iteration of the iPhone.

I say, might, because nothing is officially known about Apple’s iPhone 16 just yet.