Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Model Offers S-Pen Support? All You Need to Know

This post unravels what S-Pen is compatible in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. We provide a detailed analysis of which specific model comes equipped with the S-Pen, its features, and how it enhances your smartphone experience.

You’re eyeing the sleek new Samsung Galaxy S22 series, right?

The buzz is everywhere, and why wouldn’t it be? Samsung has rolled out not one but three models this time — the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But here’s the kicker: not all these models are created equal, especially regarding the iconic S-Pen.

You might think, “Great, another tech company is making me jump through hoops.”

Well, you’re not wrong. Samsung has taken a page out of Apple’s playbook, differentiating its models in a way that could affect your buying decision. You’ll want to pay close attention if you’re an S-Pen fan or even just S-Pen-curious.

Samsung has made a strategic move, limiting S-Pen compatibility to only one model in the S22 series. And no, it’s not an optional add-on for all. It’s a feature that could lure you in or push you toward other options. So, before you make that purchase, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of which Galaxy S22 model supports the S-Pen.

Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Model Comes With S-Pen?

If you’re eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S22 series for its S-Pen support, here’s the deal: only the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers this feature.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is your go-to model for S-Pen functionality. Neither the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 nor the Plus variant offers this feature. Samsung has strategically reserved the S-Pen for its flagship Ultra model, which mirrors Apple’s strategy with its Pro and Pro Max models.

Why? It’s simple. Companies want you to invest in their premium models. That’s where they pack all the bells and whistles. So, if you’re an S-Pen enthusiast, the Ultra is where you’ll find your haven.

But it’s not just about the S-Pen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also introduces a new 1TB storage tier. This game-changer for content creators, especially if you’re into 4K and 8K video production. And yes, you can edit these videos using your S-Pen, making it a versatile tool for productivity and creativity.

The S-Pen on the Ultra model has seen significant improvements. Samsung claims to have reduced the latency to 2.8ms, enhancing the fluidity of the user experience. Features like off-screen memos, Air Commands, and even using the S-Pen as a Bluetooth remote are all on the table.

How Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Models Compare to One Another?

Navigating the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup can be a bit like choosing your ideal coffee blend — each has its unique strengths. While all three models boast impressive specs, they cater to different user needs and preferences.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Price $1,199 $999 $799 Android version 12, One UI 4 12, One UI 4 12, One UI 4 Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ Refresh rate 1-120Hz 10-120Hz 10-120Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto Front camera 40MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2) Video Up to 8K 24 fps Up to 8K 24 fps Up to 8K 24 fps Battery 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 3,700 mAh Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless Size 3.1 x 6.4 x 0.4 inches 3 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches 2.8 x 5.7 x 0.3 inches Weight 8.1 ounces 6.9 ounces 5.9 ounces Connectivity Embedded S Pen, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/sub6) Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6) Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6) Colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold

If you’re already familiar with the Galaxy S21 series, the S22 range is a nuanced upgrade. The Ultra model, for instance, is a powerhouse in camera capabilities. Meanwhile, the S22 and S22 Plus offer a balanced blend of performance and design sans the S-Pen.

The S22 series is designed to offer something for everyone. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or someone who values a sleek, efficient device, a Galaxy S22 model is tailored to your needs.

Why Choose a Galaxy S22 Model with S-Pen?

If you’re after a device that supports the S-Pen, your only option in this lineup is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But why should you even consider it?

Firstly, the S-Pen isn’t just a stylus; it’s an “active stylus” packed with features beyond mere screen navigation. For instance, it’s equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), allowing you to control apps remotely.

Imagine launching your camera app or adjusting the volume without even touching the screen—now that’s convenience at your fingertips.

Secondly, the S-Pen offers specialized features like “Screen Off Memo” and “Air Actions,” enhancing user experience. Whether you’re jotting down quick notes or navigating your device with simple gestures, the S-Pen adds a layer of functionality that’s hard to overlook.

So, if you value precision, convenience, and an array of cool features, opting for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with S-Pen support is a no-brainer.

Will The S-Pen Work With Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus?

The S-Pen is a feature solely available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you’ve set your sights on the standard Galaxy S22 or the S22 Plus, you’ll need to adjust your expectations—these models don’t support the stylus.

What makes this exclusivity noteworthy is the S-Pen’s multifaceted capabilities. Far from mere accessory, it is a versatile tool that significantly boosts productivity. Whether annotating documents or sketching out designs, the S-Pen adds a layer of functionality that transforms your smartphone into a more potent device.

While you could consider the older S21 Ultra, which is now more affordable, you’d have to purchase the S-Pen separately. But if you’re keen on experiencing the most up-to-date stylus features, like air gestures and improved latency, your only real choice is the S22 Ultra.