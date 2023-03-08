WhatsApp Voice Status: How To Set A Voice Note As Your WhatsApp Status

The WhatsApp Voice Status feature allows you to set a voice memo as your status. Here’s how to use the new feature…

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to its status tool called WhatsApp Voice Status. The status feature in WhatsApp has long been part of the app and allowed users to write a text message that all of their contacts could see. This text status allows a WhatsApp user to notify their contacts of, well, whatever they want.

Many people use the WhatsApp status feature to inform contacts that they are away from their phones or won’t be answering messages for a certain amount of time. Of course, you could also use the status as a bio entry or water else you want.

But now WhatsApp is updating the status feature that allows you to lease an audio recording instead of a text-based message. Here’s what you need to know about WhatsApp Voice Status and how to use it.

WhatsApp Voice Status: What Is It?

WhatsApp Voice Status is an update to WhatsApp’s long-running status feature. Previously that status feature was text-based – users could type any message they wanted to set as their status, which their contacts could see.

But now with WhatsApp Voice Status, WhatsApp is letting users record a voice message instead of a text message and set that as their status. As WhatsApp describes the feature:

“We’re introducing the ability to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status. Voice status can be used for sending more personal updates, especially if you feel more comfortable expressing yourself by talking rather than typing.” WhatsApp

As you can see, WhatsApp says the WhatsApp Voice Status feature is limited to a maximum of 30 seconds, so don’t think you can go on reciting all of Shakespeare’s works or anything.

Instead, use the WhatsApp Voice Status to record a short message your contacts can play when viewing your contact info.

WhatsApp Voice Status: How do I Get It?

WhatsApp Voice Status will be available to all WhatsApp users on iOS and Android across the globe. When WhatsApp first announced the new feature in early February 2023, the company said it would begin rolling out the feature soon:

“These updates have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. We look forward to people enjoying these new status features soon.” WhatsApp

As of March 2023, most WhatsApp users should have access to the WhatsApp Voice Status feature. If you don’t, be sure to check to see if your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version available. If it is and you still don’t see the feature (see below) know that it should be rolling out to you soon.

WhatsApp Voice Status: How To Set A WhatsApp Voice Status

Setting a WhatsApp Voice Status is pretty easy. Here’s how you do it:

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device. Tap the Status tab in the app. Tap on the pencil icon by your current status. On the post status screen, tap and hold the microphone button instead of tapping the keyboard to enter text. Now begin recording your WhatsApp Voice Status. Release the microphone when you are done recording your WhatsApp Voice Status. Now you can tap the play button to listen to your status. You can also tap the trash can button to delete the WhatsApp Voice Status you just recorded if you’re not happy with it. You can also tap the paint button to change the color of the background that your WhatsApp Voice Status appears on. When you are satisfied with your WhatsApp Voice Status, tap the send button.

Your WhatsApp Voice Status is now posted on WhatsApp. Easy, huh?