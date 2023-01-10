What Is The Best Time Of Day To Post On TikTok?

Regardless of which platform you’re posting on, there is always an optimal time of day to post your content for the best chance of higher impressions. What time is that for TikTok?

Whether you’re a business looking to expand your customer base or a celebrity trying to expand your fan base, social media is a fantastic way to do both.

In terms of social media, there are certain times of day that see an influx of users. These times are easy to speculate about, but there is research to back up the assumptions.

TikTok is the newest global network, and users of all stripes are using it to get the attention they need for whatever reason they see fit.

If you want to maximise your post’s exposure on TikTok, what is the best time to upload it? Let’s take a look…

When To Post On TikTok?

Finding the best time to post on TikTok can differ from one account to the next. For best results, you will need to analyse and understand your audience’s time zone, location, and when most are online and active.

If you’ve yet to actually build an audience, you won’t have this information yet. This is when you need to think – if you were your customer, when would you most likely be using TikTok?

There’s a good chance the answer is still going to be before or after working hours in the target region, but there could be other obvious elements to consider.

For example, if you run a page that is aimed at gym-goers, you need to think about when gym freaks are most likely going to be at the gym and when around those times they’re going to be looking at social media.

If you can’t quite seem to figure it out, there’s always trial and error. Post at different times of day to begin with and see which posts get the most views. One thing you certainly need to do here is to minimise variables by keeping posts consistent in terms of both content type and quality.

What Time Of Day Does TikTok Have The Most Traffic Per Region?

TikTok has the lowest amount of traffic between 9am and 5pm and the highest amount of traffic around the time that everyone starts to settle down in the evening – around 7pm on average.

There are activity peaks throughout the day, around the times that people may be travelling to and from work on public transport, as well as in the gap between finishing work and having dinner/tea.

So, if you want to post multiple times per day during the week, aim for these spikes in activity as well as the peak time in the evening.

On Saturdays, you’ll find that traffic is highest around 10am before people head out and about for the day and at 6-7pm after dinner before heading out for the night. Sundays truly depend on your region but it’s widely believed that your best bet is 4pm.

