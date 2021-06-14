What is The Newest Amazon Kindle? ALL Models Detailed In Full

When it comes to Amazon Kindle, you have quite a few options, across a range of price points. In this guide, we’ll show you the newest model as well as all the other potential options…

As someone that has used Kindles every day for the past decade or so, I know a thing or two about what makes Amazon’s world-dominating digital reading device tick.

As of 2021, you have four distinct models to choose from. They all work in much the same fashion from a software perspective. But there are cheaper options available, if you’re on a tighter budget.

Personally speaking, I could not fathom not having a Kindle. I use the Paperwhite model. I’ve owned mine for almost 9 years now and it still works great – even the battery life is still good.

If you’re in the market for a Kindle, here’s essentially everything you need to know about Amazon’s current range of Kindle e-reader devices, including which is the newest, which is the most expensive, and how they’re all different.

What’s The Latest Amazon Kindle Model?

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019)

Launched in 2019, the Amazon Kindle Oasis is the most recent model in Amazon’s Kindle range. It is also the most expensive, retailing for $270 – although you can save $20 if you go with the ad-supported model.

Almost 300 bucks for a digital reading device is crazy expensive, especially since you can pick up the standard Kindle or the Paperwhite model for way less money.

What makes the Amazon Kindle Oasis so special? It has the best display ever fitted to a Kindle; the Oasis runs an updated LED display with 25 lights that creates better lightning and a more comfortable reading experience.

It also runs a faster processor than its stable mates, so turning pages is snappier and you can download and navigate its settings quicker with less lag and better animations and transitions.

Is it worth the extra money? I’d argue no; the Amazon Paperwhite is just as good for reading. If you do have the cash, though, and you can afford it, why not splurge out on the best model? It’ll last you for years to come, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

Amazon Kindle Oasis Specifications

Dimensions: 6.3 x 5.6 x 0.3 inches

Display Size: 7in LED Screen

Storage: 32GB

Weight: 192g

Battery Life: 5 to 6 Weeks Between Charges

Best Price: Amazon – $270

Amazon Kindle (2019)

The basic, entry-level Kindle – it’s also the most popular option with respect to sales – is arguably the best option in the range from a value for money perspective.

With the Amazon Kindle, you get a 6in screen, a durable, rubberised chassis, and three to six weeks of battery life between charges.

Inside, you have limited storage – around 4GB – but if you’re only using it for ebooks and PDFs, this will be more than enough for most people, so long as you do an audit on what’s stored on your device every 12 months or so.

In terms of reading quality, the screen is backlit, so you can read at night as well as during the day. The screen is no where near as good as the Oasis’ but it isn’t too far behind the Paperwhite’s.

Amazon Kindle Specifications

Dimensions: 6.3 × 4.5 × 0.34 in

Display Size: 6in LED Screen

Storage: 4GB

Weight: 174 g

Battery Life: 3 to 5 Weeks Between Charges

Best Price: Amazon – $89.99

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018)

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, for me, is the best of all options in the current Kindle range as it sits basically in between the Oasis and standard Kindle.

You’ll pay $130 for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. But for that money, you get access to one of the best ebook displays on the market which is perfect for reading in all types of light – from low-light conditions at night to bright, sunny days on the beach.

Available in two storage formats, either 8GB or 32GB, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is essentially the best of both worlds for people that do not want to spend a ton of money on an e-reader.

You get all the “good stuff” from the Oasis, more storage, a better processor, and a gorgeous display, just without the hefty price tag. This is the #1 reason why I tend to recommend the Paperwhite to people when they ask which one to get.

It’s relatively cheap, it has loads of storage, and its screen is brilliant. For me, it is the perfect e-reading device.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Specifications

Dimensions: 167 × 116 × 8.2 mm

Display Size: 6in LED Screen

Storage: 8 GB or 32 GB

Weight: 182 g

Battery Life: 5 to 6 Weeks Between Charges

Best Price: Amazon – $149

Conclusion

In terms of wrapping up, the pitch of the article is pretty simple – it was designed to answer the following question: what is the latest Amazon Kindle?

The latest Amazon Kindle device is the Amazon Kindle Oasis, it came out in 2019, and the standard Amazon Kindle, again, it was refreshed in 2019.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite got a refresh in 2018, so it is now the model in Amazon’s current lineup for Kindle devices.

Speaking personally, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is what I use – although my model is much older. The Paperwhite has many of the features you get on the more expensive Kindle Oasis, just for a lot less money.

If all you need is plenty of storage, great battery performance, and a brilliant screen for reading in all types of lighting conditions, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the one to go for – it retails for $100 less than the Amazon Kindle Oasis.

And in my experience, it is just as good.

