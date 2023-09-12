How To Unlock Tracfone iPhone For FREE?

Pin

You can unlock your Tracfone iPhone for free, but there are some criteria for your iPhone to be eligible for free unlocking. Let’s talk about it.

If you buy an iPhone from a carrier with an active plan, you don’t really own the iPhone. The carrier partially owns the iPhone. This means the iPhone on your hand is locked to the carrier or a locked iPhone.

If you want to switch carriers, you must either give up the phone or go through the painful transfer process. But there is another way – you can unlock the iPhone by requesting unlock.

For Tracfone, unlocking is a free process, but you need to meet a set of criteria set by Tracfone. Some Tracfone iPhones also get unlocked after a period specified by them.

Let’s talk about the Tracfone iPhone unlock policy and how to unlock your Tracfone iPhone for free.

Tracfone iPhone Unlock Policy

Tracfone provides free unlocks for customers who meet the Tracfone unlock policy. This policy applies to all the recent iPhones such as the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 15 series.

Here are the five criteria specified by Tracfone for carrier unlocking:

The iPhone must be in working condition .

. The iPhone has not been reported as stolen or lost , and there should not be any indicators of fraud with the device.

, and there should not be any indicators of fraud with the device. iPhones activated with Tracfone before November 23, 2021 – the iPhone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after 12 months of active Tracfone service.

– the iPhone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after 12 months of active Tracfone service. iPhones activated with Tracfone on or after November 23, 2021, on the T-Mobile or AT&T network – the iPhone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after 12 months of active Tracfone service.

– the iPhone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after 12 months of active Tracfone service. iPhones activated with Tracfone on or after November 23, 2021, on the Verizon network – the iPhone will be remotely unlocked automatically 60 days after the activation of the iPhone.

If you don’t meet the minimum duration specified by the unlock policy, Tracfone will charge you up to $300 based on how long you have been active with the Tracfone service.

Tracfone unlocking policy for military personnel – The above-given unlocking policy doesn’t apply if you’re active in the military and want to unlock the device. Tracfone will unlock your iPhone, irrespective of the applicable 12-month or 60-day lock period. Just mention that you’re a military personnel when making the unlocking request.

How To Check Tracfone iPhone Unlock Eligibility?

Before submitting the request for unlocking, you can check if your Tracfone iPhone is eligible for unlock from Tracfone itself. Here’s how you do it:

Visit the Tracfone Unlocking Compliance website. Scroll down and enter your IMEI or phone number in the boxes. You can find your IMEI number by dialing *#06# on your phone. Check the “I’m not a robot” option and complete the captcha verification. Click on the “Verify Eligibility” button below that. Your iPhone’s unlocking eligibility will be shown on the next page.

How To Request Tracfone iPhone Unlock?

If your Tracfone iPhone is on the Verizon network, it will be unlocked 60 days post-activation. You don’t need to do anything to unlock it; if the device has passed 60 days since it was activated, it is an unlocked iPhone.

But if you’re on an AT&T or T-Mobile network, or it was activated before November 23, 2021, and the other criteria have been met, follow these steps:

Find the IMEI number of your iPhone – Dial *#06$ on your phone to know the IMEI number. Call the Tracfone unlock service at (888) 442-5102 – Request unlocking your iPhone after talking to the representative on call. Wait for Tracfone to unlock your phone remotely – The unlocking happens remotely, and it might take up to 48 hours since the request has been given. Ensure the phone is turned on and connected to the mobile network till that.