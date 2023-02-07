Top 12 Best Netflix Original Movies [2023 Guide]

Discover the best Netflix Original movies to stream today. From award-winning dramas to heart-warming comedies, we’ve got the top picks you shouldn’t miss.

Are you tired of scrolling through Netflix’s endless options, trying to find a movie worth watching? Look no further!

In this blog post, we will be highlighting the top Netflix Original movies that are a must-watch for any film lover. From critically acclaimed dramas to heart-warming comedies, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some top Netflix Original movies you shouldn’t miss:

Top 12 Best Netflix Original Movies

1. Marriage Story (2019)

Marriage Story is a Netflix Original Movie that follows the marriage of Nicole and Charlie. The couple goes in a circle, struggling to make the marriage work for their eight-year-old son, and then going through a divorce.

The film discusses how they are trying to deal with the emotional challenges of their marriage. A strong cast of Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson supports the plot. Their acting seems raw, and they have done full justice to the characters, Nicole and Charlie.

Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta as supporting cast are also terrific in the film. On top of this remarkable cast, Marriage Story has been directed by Noah Baumbach, who has been nominated for Academy Awards.

Marriage Story is a strongly recommended movie for those interested in complex and realistic relationships.

IMDB Rating — 7.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating – 4.5/5

2. Roma (2018)

Roma is an Academy Award Winner Netflix Original film directed by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón. Released in 2018, Roma beautifully portrayed the life of domestic workers in the Roma district of Mexico City in the 1970s.

The story revolves around a middle-class family of Antonio, Sofia, their four children, and their domestic worker/nanny Cleo. One day, Antonio runs away with his mistress, while Cleo discovers she is pregnant. The story continues with how they deal with this situation amidst the political situation in Mexico.

The movie looks mind-blowing with the black-and-white cinematography, making it more realistic. Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo has delivered an impactful performance in the film. The movie was nominated for ten categories in Academy Awards and won three.

Alfonso Cuarón has also won Best Director Academy Award for Roma.

IMDB Rating- 7.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 4/4

3. The Platform (2019)

The Platform is a science fiction horror Netflix Original Movie that shows a mysterious and vertically positioned prison where each level has one cell and each cell has two cellmates who are confined to their levels.

The plot seems like a nightmare where one platform with food descends food to all the prisoners with two minutes per day to eat. The prisoners in the upper levels eat like animals and leave no food for the lower-level of prisoners, which soon turns into a rebellion for food and survival.

This movie explores the hierarchy of society in terms of class division and people’s greed. The platform is a complete horror and thriller package for anyone looking for such a genre.

IMDB Rating- 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 3/5

4. Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation is for you if you are looking for a science-fiction horror film. A biologist, an anthropologist, a psychologist, a linguist, and a surveyor are sent on a perilous expedition to a place called “The Shimmer” where the laws of nature do not work and mysterious things happen.

This area is expanding and causing unrecognizable mutations in plants and animals. They go deeper into “The Shimmer” and find deadly, unreal creatures and shocking secrets.

Natalie Portman as Lena, the biologist, has joined this expedition to find out what happened to her husband as a part of the previous expedition to “The Shimmer.”

The film has an open-ended and exciting ending that’ll leave you in awe. Annihilation is directed by Alax Garland and the cast includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, and Tessa Thampson.

IMDB Rating- 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 4.5/5

5. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

This Netflix Original movie is a sequel to the super hit crime drama Netflix series Breaking Bad. Aaron Paul, as Jesse Pinkman, after becoming free from Jack and Mr. White’s torture, is on the run.

He is escaping from the police and his past to start a new life with a new identity. The finale ended with Jesse escaping in a stolen car and this movie starts right from here.

On his way, Jesse also meets some of his old acquaintances and confronts some of his past nightmares. El Camino is written and directed by the maker of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan.

Many actors from the series are shown as supporting characters in this movie which keeps the fun and thrill of Breaking Bad alive and has received positive reviews from movie lovers.

IMDB Rating- 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 4/5

6. Extraction (2020)

Action thriller film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, is set on a mission to rescue the young son of a very powerful imprisoned criminal. Tyler is a black market mercenary with nothing to lose in this mission.

The son was kidnapped and stuck in the underworld of weapons, drugs, and trafficking. On this rescue mission, Tyler goes through the dangerous streets of Dhaka in Bangladesh, where he faces corrupt officials and violent criminals in Dhaka, on his way to rescue.

He also meets a young boy Rudhraksh Jaiswal Ovi MahajaN Jr., who helps him inside the city and get away from his enemies.

Written & produced by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave, this Extraction received appreciation for its unbelievable action sequences of Chris Hemsworth.

IMDB Rating- 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 3/5

7. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)

As a part of the Black Mirror anthology series, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is an interactive Netflix Original series released in 2018. This movie involves choices of the audience for various endings.

As Stefan, Fionn Whitehead is fascinated by the book, ‘Bandersnatch’ where choices you make decide the story. As a programmer, he is developing a computer game based on this book. Stefan gradually becomes more and more involved in the video game and begins to question his reality.

The movie allows the viewers to make choices for Stefan, which can end with various possible endings. The plot is affected by the choice of the viewer. This is a very interesting and innovative concept written by Charlie Brooker and directed by David Slade.

Black Mirror: Bandersnath was nominated for various categories and has brought great achievement in interactive storytelling to the audience.

IMDB Rating- 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 4/5

8. I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (2017)

Released in 2017, I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Any more is a dark comedy film on Netflix which follows the life of nurse, Ruth, played by Melanie Lynskey, who has been recently robbed. She decides to take the case into her hands and find the robbers.

Ruth is assisted by her neighbour, Tony, played by Elijah Wood. As they both set out to find the thieves, they are stuck in a web of dangerous criminals. You need to watch the movie to find out what happens next.

The film is written distinctly and engages the audience with its perfect mixture of humour and violence. As per the reviews, I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore, directed by Macon Blair, is a very clever and entertaining film with unexpected twists and turns.

IMDB Rating- 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 8/10

9. I Am Mother (2019)

I Am Mother is a science fiction movie, released on Netflix in 2019. After an extinction event, a human-robot grows an embryo and takes care of it in a bunker for re-populating humans.

The robot raises this girl and names her Daughter. But she feels betrayed when a woman named Women tells her Mother is not the one she thinks she is. Rose Byrne and Clara Rugaard have delivered outstanding performances in this movie.

I am Mother is intriguing and keeps the audience engaged until the end. With artificial intelligence as the central theme of this movie, it stands out from other usual dystopian movies and adds an extra layer of depth to the story.

If you’re a fan of the genre or just looking for a good Netflix Original movie, this is worth checking out.

IMDB Rating- 6.7

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 6/10

10. The King (2019)

Hal, played by Timothée Chalamet, is far away from the luxurious life of the prince and lives with the common people. But after the death of his father, he is crowned as King Henry V of England. The story goes around him from being a carefree king to a responsible king.

Henry is now forced to live a life like the king and embrace the luxury he has. He now becomes responsible for the politics, war etc, in the city. The movie also features Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelson in supporting roles.

Beautiful sets and top-class cinematography makes the movie worth watching. The King is strongly recommended for those who are interested in historical drama and the life of King Henry V.

IMDB Rating- 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 4/5

11. The Night Comes For Us (2018)

The Night Comes For Us is an action Netflix Original Film released in 2018. The story goes around a former member of a crime organization in Indonesia who is set to protect a young girl. He must protect the girl from his colleagues as they try to kill her.

The movie is filled with extraordinary action sequences. Joe Taslim plays the lead actor, Iko Uwais. The Night Comes for Us is directed by Timo Tjahjanto, who has kept the movie engaging until the end and did not let the film become boring at any point.

IMDB Rating- 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 4/5

12. Bird Box (2018)

Bird Box, released in 2018, follows Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock, and how she survives an unnatural event on earth with her two children.

A mysterious thing forces people to kill themselves as they see it. Malorie, along with two children is blindfolded and goes on to find a safe place to live. Watch this film to know if she reaches the safe spot, without seeing anything and if she survives this deadly event. The film also features Sarah Paulson, Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich in supporting roles.

The movie is based on a novel, ‘Bird Box’ by Josh Malerman. This movie, directed by Susanne Bier, keeps you at the edge of your seat until the end. It is a perfect blend of horror and thrill for the viewers.

IMDB Rating- 6.9

Rotten Tomatoes Rating- 3.5/5

Conclusion

Netflix Original films have proven to be a fantastic source of entertainment, offering a wide variety of genres and styles. Whether you’re in the mood for a dramatic thriller or a lighthearted comedy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We hope our list of the best Netflix Original movies has helped you narrow down your next streaming pick. Happy watching!

