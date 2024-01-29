The OnePlus 12 Comes With a Screen Protector – But Is It Enough?

01/29/24 • 6 min read

The OnePlus 12 has a killer new display and it does come with a factory-fitted protector. But is it enough for everyday life – or should you invest in a more robust, third-party option?

TL:DR – Does The OnePlus 12 Come With A Screen Protector? The OnePlus 12 does come with a factory-fitted screen protector but it is NOT particularly robust. For maximum protection and other associated benefits, you’ll want to invest in a proper, third-party screen protector. 🛡️ Factory vs. Third-Party Protection : While the factory-fitted screen protector offers basic protection, it might not suffice for those prone to drops or working in harsh environments.

: While the factory-fitted screen protector offers basic protection, it might not suffice for those prone to drops or working in harsh environments. 🏭 Factory-Fitted Basics : The pre-applied protector is a thin film designed to guard against minor scratches during the initial phase of use.

: The pre-applied protector is a thin film designed to guard against minor scratches during the initial phase of use. 🔍 Not Guaranteed Everywhere : Availability of the pre-applied screen protector can vary based on your location and where you purchase the phone.

: Availability of the pre-applied screen protector can vary based on your location and where you purchase the phone. 🚀 Upgrade for Assurance : For enhanced durability and protection, considering a third-party screen protector is a wise move.

: For enhanced durability and protection, considering a third-party screen protector is a wise move. 💼 Extra Safety for the Clumsy and Busy : If you’re often in situations where your phone is at risk, a robust third-party protector is your best bet.

: If you’re often in situations where your phone is at risk, a robust third-party protector is your best bet. 💎 Invest in Protection: To ensure the longevity and pristine condition of your OnePlus 12’s display, investing in a high-quality screen protector is recommended.

The screen of your smartphone is one of the most important bits. You interact with it, bash it, get grease and all kinds of other fluids on it, and despite advances in screen technology, smartphone displays can and all too often do break, crack or shatter.

The OnePlus 12 is no different. So, let’s unpack whether you should or shouldn’t run a screen protector on your shiny, new OnePlus 12.

Please do keep in mind, though, that will a factory-fitted screen protector is in place on your OnePlus 12, its inclusion can vary by region and it is not designed with the same level of tolerances as the proper screen protector kits you get from third-party brands.

Factory-Fitted Screen Protector vs Third-Party Screen Protector

For the most part, the factory-fitted screen protector that comes with the OnePlus 12 should be more than enough for most users. Especially if you’re running your phone inside a case (which you really should be).

But if you’re the type that is prone to dropping your phone or you work in a potentially dangerous and/or hectic environment where bumps and knocks are common, you might want to consider a more robust, third-party option.

The factory-fitted screen protector on the OnePlus 12 is not the heavy-duty kind you might buy separately. Rather, it is a basic, thin film that serves to protect the screen from scratches during manufacturing, shipping, and initial use.

It’s worth noting that the presence of this pre-applied screen protector can vary by region and retailer, so it’s not 100% guaranteed.

Third-Party Screen Protectors Offer More Protection

For those who prioritize screen protection, this factory-applied film is a nice initial safeguard, but it might not offer the level of protection you’re looking for in the long run. It’s designed to keep the display scratch-free from keys or coins that might be lurking in your pocket or bag, but it’s not as durable as aftermarket options.

For optimal protection, you’re going to want to invest in a proper screen protector for the OnePlus 12. This one costs less than 10 bucks and will get the job done. There’ll be more options available in the coming weeks and months. But I’d be more than happy with this – it’ll do exactly what you need it to do.

If you’re someone who wants to ensure the longevity of your OnePlus 12’s display, you might consider investing in a higher-quality screen protector. The market is full of options, from tempered glass that can take the brunt of a fall, to more sophisticated films that promise to heal minor scratches over time.

Screen Protector Benefits? There’s A Bunch… Pin And there are plenty of additional benefits associated with running a screen protector on your phone besides just keeping the screen scratch-free. Here’s a bunch of PROS about why you might want to run a screen protector on your phone: Enhanced Screen Protection Superior Scratch Resistance: Third-party screen protectors, especially those made from tempered glass, offer a high level of resistance to scratches from keys, coins, and other hard objects that might come into contact with your phone.

Third-party screen protectors, especially those made from tempered glass, offer a high level of resistance to scratches from keys, coins, and other hard objects that might come into contact with your phone. Impact Absorption: A good quality screen protector can absorb shock from minor drops and bumps, potentially preventing your actual screen from cracking or shattering. Improved Screen Usability Anti-Glare Properties: Some screen protectors come with anti-glare coatings that reduce the amount of light reflecting off the screen, making your device easier to use in brightly lit conditions.

Some screen protectors come with anti-glare coatings that reduce the amount of light reflecting off the screen, making your device easier to use in brightly lit conditions. Fingerprint Resistance: Many third-party screen protectors have oleophobic coatings that resist fingerprints and smudges, keeping your screen clean and clear without constant wiping. Health and Safety Benefits Blue Light Filtering: Certain screen protectors can filter out blue light, which is believed to interfere with sleep patterns and eye health. Using these can reduce eye strain and help you maintain a healthier sleep schedule.

Certain screen protectors can filter out blue light, which is believed to interfere with sleep patterns and eye health. Using these can reduce eye strain and help you maintain a healthier sleep schedule. Privacy Screens: Privacy screen protectors darken the screen at certain angles, preventing prying eyes from seeing your private information when you’re in public spaces. Aesthetic and Customization Options Custom Fit and Style: Third-party screen protectors often come in various styles and finishes, such as matte, glossy, or even privacy-enhancing, allowing you to customize the look and feel of your device.

Third-party screen protectors often come in various styles and finishes, such as matte, glossy, or even privacy-enhancing, allowing you to customize the look and feel of your device. Maintaining Device Resale Value: By keeping your phone’s screen in pristine condition, you’re likely to retain more of its resale value. A flawless display is a key selling point for used smartphones. Cost-Effective Screen Maintenance Affordable Repairs: If your screen protector gets scratched or damaged, replacing it is much cheaper and more straightforward than repairing a damaged phone screen.

If your screen protector gets scratched or damaged, replacing it is much cheaper and more straightforward than repairing a damaged phone screen. Long-Term Savings: Investing in a robust screen protector can save you money in the long run by avoiding costly screen repairs or replacements due to accidental damage.

Bottom Line?

The OnePlus 12 does come with a basic layer of protection out of the box, but it’s always a good idea to assess your usage and environment to decide if a more robust screen protector is needed to keep your device looking pristine for years to come.

Whether you’re an adventurer who takes your phone on every hike or someone who’s prone to the occasional drop, a little extra protection can go a long way.