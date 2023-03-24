The Best Cheap Laptops For Launching Your Twitch Career

To accomplish your dreams of being the next Twitch superstar, you’re going to need to find the tools that can keep up with you – starting with the laptop!

An increasing number of people – young and old – are realising that it is very much possible to achieve Twitch stardom, making a career out of playing their favourite games or showing people their hobbies.

The smarter of those people also realise that, in order to achieve success, you need to stand out from the crowd – and one of the ways to do that is to provide high-quality, seamless content thanks to the technology they’ve invested in.

Pin

You can worry about all the peripherals later, but for now, it’s important to make sure you’ve got a machine that can handle all of your business. You need a computer or laptop that can keep up with the demand required for, well, whatever it is you want to stream.

So, on this page, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the cheapest laptops that you can use to achieve all of your Twitch goals. While “cheap” may not seem like the right word for some of them, you have to trust us when we say they’re great value and can do a lot for their price tag.

Best Cheap Laptop For Streaming Top Games

Our top pick for value when it comes to the requirement of handling demanding games is the Razer Blade 14 Full HD.

It may be the cheapest laptop in the Razer Blade range but it certainly packs a punch thanks to AMD’s Ryzen 9 processor and its 16GB 4800MHz RAM.

For top games, you need a top graphics card – and that’s exactly what you get here thanks to the GeForce RTX 3060 which in itself can still be seen selling upwards of a thousand dollars.

Although the display may be too small for certain gamers, we can’t really knock a 14-inch laptop for having a 14-inch screen, and while the top-tier model isn’t exactly cheap, it’s a fantastic deal for what you get.

In addition to its speed and beautiful aesthetics, the Blade 14 also has a high-quality build, a responsive keyboard, and a respectable audio system. It has all the bells and whistles an avid streamer would want but can pass for a normal piece of technology in more serious settings.

Best Cheap Laptop For “Just Chatting”

The best value laptop for streaming “Just Chatting” on Twitch – in our humble opinion – is the HONOR MagicBook 16.1″ Laptop.

When it comes to streaming activities on Twitch, “Just Chatting” has to be, by far, the least demanding category. This doesn’t mean you can borrow your kid’s Fisher-Price laptop, though, as you’re going to need some level of oomph to support that high-end camera you’re also going to need.

With the HONOR MagicBook 16.1″ Laptop, you get – in addition to a fantastically large 16.1” display – plenty of power for your camera in the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Best Cheap Laptop For Music Production

Whether you want to just mock up a few beats or you’re ready to make music that can grace the stages of Coachella, we recommend the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 M3500QC 15.6″ Laptop.

If you’re new to music production, you may not yet be aware of quite just how taxing music software can be. Your Digital Audio Workstation needs enough RAM itself, then you’ve got your plethora of plug-ins and your legions of analogue and digital peripherals.

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 runs on the latest AMD Ryzen 9 processor, provides 16GB of RAM and offers 1TB of Solid State storage, meaning your computer will be able to keep up with your creativity and your Twitch stream.

You can opt for the Intel i9 processor instead but it will cost you another fifty bucks or so.

Best Cheap Laptop For Computer Programming

It’s a programmer’s best-kept secret but, we’re not programmers, so here are the beans – the Framework Laptop.

Never heard of it? Neither had we – but that’s the beauty of research.

The Framework Laptop 13’s highly customizable, modular design puts you in charge. You could choose the DIY Version and put it together yourself, or you can get a fully operational system that only needs to be unboxed and powered on. You can modify it in unprecedented ways, enhance vital systems, and swap out any component you desire.

The Framework Laptop is the only high-performance notebook with a replaceable mainboard, making it possible to advance to new CPU generations in the event that you ever need a lift in the coming years. It is obtainable with either an Intel or an AMD processor, both of which offer superb performance and superpower efficiency.

As programming software gets more and more demanding, it can become expensive having to constantly upgrade your system to keep up with it. Being able to upgrade easily will keep you on track for both your programming and Twitch streaming goals.

Best Cheap Laptop For Portability

It’s a new world with many new ways to stream, so when you’re often moving between home, the office and your local Starbucks, we recommend the SAMSUNG Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 15.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop.

It’s a laptop, a tablet, it’s made by Samsung and it costs under $1k. What exactly do you get for that money, though?

Lots! Including an Intel Core i7 processor, 512 GB SSD storage and a gadget that will support all of your streaming needs – wherever you want to stream from!

The 360 swivel allows for a seamless transition from laptop to tablet, so when you’re done creating, you can switch to tablet mode, pop the webcam on and enjoy a relaxing conversation with your audience.