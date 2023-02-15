Streaming Equipment: Best Budget Webcam For Twitch

Trying to show your face but don’t want to spend too much money to be able to do so? We’ve got the 5 best budget webcams for your Twitch stream – all under $70!

The great majority of the larger Twitch streamers seem to have face cams, so it’s not hard to figure out that that is what Twitch users want to see. Viewers want to know how you’re really feeling and want to see your reaction to gameplay or whatever else you are doing.

The problem is, there is so much equipment to buy as a streamer that it’s hard to know where to place most of your setup budget. There’s really no need for one of those DSLR cameras until it pays for itself.

The good news is, there are plenty of great value webcams available, so, unless your budget is higher than most, you can assign it to your PC, microphone or peripherals instead.

These are the 5 best budget webcams for streaming on Twitch:

1. Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam – $69.00

The original Razer Kiyo camera has been available for almost five years, but it is still a powerful piece of transmitting equipment, particularly if you are short on room for extra illumination.

Both 1080p at 30FPS and 720p at 60FPS are supported, making it ideal for both professional and personal usage on platforms like Twitch or Teams.

2. Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam – $57.00

If you’re on a budget, the Logitech C920 is one of the finest webcams you can buy. We only prefer the Razer Kiyo to this because of the light ring that comes attached to it.

It’s an excellent alternative to your laptop’s built-in camera, allowing for higher-quality video calls thanks to its 1080p resolution. Additionally, the C920 is a great complement to any basic Twitch setup.

3. EMEET C960 1080P Webcam – $38.99

Products like the eMeet C960 provide superb value for money for anybody in need of a basic, user-friendly camera. It has high-definition video that is certainly sufficient for Twitch streams. The built-in tripod thread allows for versatile usage, and the setup is simple.

4. NexiGo N930AF Webcam – £39.99

If you need a webcam with 1080p video, autofocus, and a privacy shutter, the NexiGo N930AF is a great choice. While it may be lacking in bells and whistles like digital zoom and pan and tilt, it does provide the essentials for aspiring pros at a very reasonable price.

5. Logitech C270 HD Webcam – $24.00

The Logitech 270 HD Webcam is a great choice if you need a basic webcam for streaming on Twitch. The plastic lens means you don’t have to be as cautious with it as you would with a glass lens, and the noise-cancelling feature is a nice bonus.

We always recommend using an actual microphone and not your webcam mic, but we are talking about budgets here, after all.

