How To Unlock Straight Talk iPhone For FREE?

You can unlock your Straight Talk iPhone for free, but you need to meet the criteria set by Straight Talk. Let’s talk about it!

You don’t really own the iPhone when buying a new iPhone directly from a carrier like Straight Talk. The iPhone is still partially owned by the company. So, if you want to leave the carrier for a different one, you must either give up the phone or go through the transfer process.

But there is another way: You can unlock the device by using the unlock code from the carrier, with which you can gain full ownership of the device and switch carriers while keeping the same phone. For Straight Talk, the carrier unlock is done remotely for most iPhones without unlock codes, but you must meet a set of eligibility criteria for requesting unlock. For some iPhones, it will be unlocked automatically as well.

Let’s first talk about the Straight Talk iPhone unlock policy and how to unlock your iPhone by getting the unlock codes.

Straight Talk iPhone Unlock Policy

Straight Talk provides unlocking codes to customers who meet the Straight Talk unlock policy. This unlock policy applies to the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 15 series.

To unlock a Straight Talk iPhone, you must meet these five unlock policy criteria:

The iPhone must be in working condition.

The iPhone has not been reported as stolen or lost, and no fraud indicators exist.

For all iPhones activated with Straight Talk before November 23, 2021 – the iPhone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after 12 months of active Straight Talk service.

– the iPhone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after 12 months of active Straight Talk service. For all iPhones activated with Straight Talk on or after November 23, 2021, on the T-Mobile or AT&T network – the iPhone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after 12 months of active Straight Talk service.

– the iPhone will be remotely unlocked upon customer request after 12 months of active Straight Talk service. For all iPhones activated with Straight Talk on or after November 23, 2021, on the Verizon network – the iPhone will be remotely unlocked automatically 60 days after the activation.

If you still need to meet the required minimum period of active Straight Talk service, Straight Talk/Tracfone will charge you up to $300 based on how long your service was active before the unlocking request.

How To Check Straight Talk iPhone Unlock Eligibility?

Here’s how you can check if your Straight Talk iPhone is eligible for unlock:

Visit the Straight Talk unlock page. Scroll down and enter your phone number or IMEI number in the box. Check the “I’m not a robot” button and complete the captcha verification. After that, click on the “Verify Eligibility” button. On the next page, you will be shown if your iPhone is eligible for unlock.

How To Request Straight Talk iPhone Unlock?

If you have an iPhone on the Verizon network with Straight Talk, it will be unlocked 60 days after activation automatically. You don’t have to do anything else. If the 60 days are not met, just wait for it to be complete.

On the other hand, if your iPhone is on the T-Mobile or AT&T network, or it was activated before November 23, 2021, and you have met the other criteria as well, follow these steps:

Find your phone’s IMEI number – This is the unique identification number for your phone, which can be retrieved by dialing *#06# on your phone. Call the Straight Talk unlock service at (888) 442-5102 – Request an unlock by talking to the representative on call. Wait for Straight Talk to unlock your device remotely – It might take up to 48 hours for the device to be remotely unlocked. Ensure that the phone is on and connected to the network now.