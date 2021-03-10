Can You Sell Broken iPhone? And If So, Where!?

Do you have a broken iPhone? Have you thought about selling it? Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know!

As of late, Apple has launched a new system where repairing your iPhone with cheap, third party components can cause issues.

When you have a wrecked screen on your mobile and swap it for a cheaper one, for instance, you will get an error message.

Why? Because the phone doesn’t have a genuine display. This means you have to get an official one, and they’re more expensive.

This is why screen protectors for iPhones are so important. And good cases too.

But what if you could sell your iPhone even if it was broken?

In this article, we show you how to sell a broken iPhone and still make a bit of cash. If you’re in the UK, you have plenty of services that will buy and sell your broken iPhone.

If you’re in the US, you’ll want to go with someone like Gazelle – they specialise in refurbished and reconditioned phones.

In this post, we’ll be using the iPhone 8 as an example from here on out. Let’s do this…

How Much is A Broken iPhone 8 Worth?

One of the ideal methods of finding how much cash you can get for your old iPhone 8 is by checking various offers.

The money you can get for your old iPhone 8 depends on two or three things, including the model and the current condition.

To know the resale value of your device, you can do it by getting a free quote. Ensure you add all the information to get a precise quote.

Can You Sell iPhones That Are Broke?

Do not worry if your iPhone 8 got broken or harmed. Phone recyclers will, regardless, accept it, even with a wrecked screen, power issues, scratches, and so on.

A broken iPhone 8 will not sell for the same amount as a working one. It will also not be as much as a new one. It will, in any case, sell regardless of their condition.

Ensure you are clear about your device’s state, and you will get specific quotes. If the recycler finds your gadget is not in the condition they expected, they will send you an updated price, which you can choose to accept or deny.

Some will charge postage on the off chance that you need your gadget back.

Are Buyback Programs Worth It?

Buyback programs – like this one – are a decent choice to sell your iPhone 8. You do not have to make any adverts, oversee purchasers, or pay for conveyance.

Apple also has its own buyback program too.

Buyback programs are fast and worthwhile.

iPhone 8 Selling Tips

Here are a couple of things you should follow before you sell your broken iPhone 8.

Disable the password on the off chance that you have a working display. Note it down and add it to the bundle.

Disable your iPhone from your iCloud account.

Check settings to ensure your handset has factory settings.

Check the model and IMEI number of your iPhone 8.

Make sure the handset does not have any active services. If you have an agreement, it is smarter to affirm it with the transporter.

How To Sell A Broken iPhone

Selling a broken iPhone can be simple if you follow these steps.

Quotes – Getting a quote is simple as it only takes a couple of minutes for you to understand the value of your old iPhone 8. When you add the model of your handset, you will get quotes for various conditions. You should add options like the condition and network service provider. If you are content with the offer, you can move to the following stage and add your contact information.

Package – You can expect to receive free packaging that you can use to send your handset. There will be a couple of forms you need to fill. Make sure you add the accessories of your device as well to the package.

Get paid – When the buyer receives your cell phone and confirms everything, you will get paid. If the condition of your handset is not the same, you can expect a revised quote. You can acknowledge or deny the price if you do not like it. When you accept the offer, you can expect the payment soon. If not, the buyer will return the gadget to you.

