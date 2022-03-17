How to Restore Apple Watch Using iPhone

Apple now lets you restore an Apple Watch with an iPhone. Here’s how.

Wondering how to restore Apple Watch using iPhone? Read on!

If you own an Apple Watch you could always restore it from a backup that’s stored on your iPhone. However, if you just wanted to restore the Apple Watch operating system, called watchOS, many times you needed to physically send your Apple Watch to Apple where they would manually do the restore.

This process was admittedly a big pain, especially if you had an Apple Watch that conked out or had major bugs that couldn’t be fixed in any other way than wiping it and putting watchOS on it again afresh.

But now with the release of iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5, Apple now allows some Apple Watch models to have their operating system restored without needing to send it in to Apple to do so.

Some important notes before you read on: 

  • Most people will never have to do this.
  • If you ever choose to restore or reset your Apple Watch MAKE SURE YOU BACK UP ALL YOUR DATA FIRST. That was in caps for a reason: unless you have a backup of your Apple Watch data that you can access you shouldn’t restore or reset your Apple Watch because doing so nukes the data. That’s why you NEED a backup if the data is important to you.
  • See point above.

When Do You Need To Restore Apple Watch?

Most people will never need to restore their Apple Watch. However, one big sign you have to can be seen in the image below. If your Apple Watch shows a big red exclamation point Apple says to double-click the Apple Watch’s side button and follow the restore steps. Always contact Apple before you restore if you have any questions.

How to Restore Apple Watch Using iPhone
  • Save
Apple

However, your Apple Watch may also show another graphic that signals a restore is needed. Shown below, that graphic shows the Apple Watch and iPhone next to each other on the screen. If you see that, Apple says to follow the restore steps below.

How to Restore Apple Watch Using iPhone
  • Save
Apple

How To Restore An Apple Watch Using An iPhone

First know that there are some requirements for this to work. Mainly, you need the following:

  • An Apple Watch with watchOS 8.3.
  • An iPhone with iOS 15.4. Interestingly, this does apparently NOT need to be your own iPhone, although yours is ideal.
  • The iPhone also needs to be unlocked, have Bluetooth on, and be connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Now here’s what to do:

  1. With your iPhone nearby, place your Apple Watch on its charger.
  2. Double-click the side button on your Apple Watch.
  3. Now just follow the instructions you see on the iPhone’s screen.

Apple also says that if the above does not work, you should make sure to check your Wi-Fi to check that you are not on a captive network or an 802.1X network. Apple also says you could try using a 2.4Ghz network instead of a 5Ghz network.

If you have any questions, Apple’s official support documentation can be found here. If you’re not comfortable doing the restore steps, always contact Apple support for help before attempting a restore.

