Panasonic RZ-S500W Battery Life – Better Than Apple And Samsung?

Wireless earbuds are all the rage these days – until you lose one. But for those that manage to keep track of their Panasonic RZ-S500W buds, you’ll be interested to know how often the batteries are going to need more juice.

Although I no longer use wireless earbuds, having lost two singular buds from two different pairs within months of their introduction – I certainly respect the advantages they provide over wired earphones.

In addition to eliminating the need to untangle wires every time you pick them up, wireless earphones also allow users to move about a little more freely without becoming tangled on door handles.

Wireless earbuds are continually improving in quality, rivalling those of headphones from some of the most renowned audio companies, thanks to the intense rivalry emerging in this specialised area of the audio industry.

Save

Although wireless earbuds may be used at home, they are more often utilised when travelling, thus long battery life is crucial to making sure these products are worthwhile investments.

Apple has the AirPods, and Samsung has the Galaxy Buds, but few people are aware that there are certain outsiders in this race who may definitely consider themselves capable of, well, offering competition to these conglomerates.

The Panasonic RZ-S500Ws are a great example of a product that is able to compete in this industry, and in this article, we’re going to look specifically at the battery life that these buds possess.

Panasonic RZ-S500W Battery Life

Apple said that the AirPods range of headphones will offer battery optimization, which means the case would restrict the maximum charge to 80% until a complete top-up is necessary. This marks a turning point for true wireless battery software.

The programme will study your charging patterns and may then decide when to charge the earphones to 100% and when to maintain them at 80% capacity.

It’s likely that consumers may see this type of capability with an update even if there is no news on compatibility for the Panasonic range of truly wireless earbuds.

For the time being, however, you’ll discover that the RZ-S500W earbuds last 5.5 hours while playing music at a constant high level, which is a very long duration for noise-cancelling, wireless headphones.

This is 30 minutes more than the average battery life of Apple AirPods and 30 minutes less than the average battery life of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

The case is permitted two more charge cycles, and it takes two hours to completely charge the earphones; with the included USB-C connection, it takes over 2.5 hours to fully charge the case.

Even though the case does not allow Qi wireless charging, 15 minutes in the case results in 70 minutes of entertainment, which may surprise some people.

Do Panasonic RZ-S500Ws Have ANC?

To adapt to your surroundings, Panasonic’s active noise cancelling scales via a variety of intensity levels. As you can assume, the ANC strength increases as the noise level in your environment increases.

There have been complaints that the RZ S500Ws’ active noise cancellation is so potent that it may be unsettling in noisy surroundings. What should be heard is not in agreement between sight, hearing, and the brain.

However, the majority of consumers have praised these earbuds’ remarkable noise cancelling capabilities, so if you often find yourself fighting for volume with your surroundings, this could be the right solution for you.

Panasonic RZ-S500W Price

The Panasonic RZ-S500Ws are very reasonably priced, especially when compared to similar products.

As you’d expect, the prices fluctuate depending on where you choose to buy them. A pair of the Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless earbuds cost $100 in the US, £100 in the UK, and AU$200 in Australia. They are sold in a variety of stores across the nation and online.

Are The Panasonic RZ-S500Ws Worth The Money?

So now we know how long the battery lasts and how much they cost, it’s time to decide whether or not the Panasonic RZ-S500Ws are worth their price tag.

Panasonic RZ-S500W Sound Quality

The 8mm dynamic drivers boost the bass and upper-midrange tones to provide a comfortable and even sound. Even while audio purists prefer a neutral frequency response, it may not be the optimum for all listeners’ preferences.

You won’t likely be dissatisfied since the Panasonic RZ-sound S500Ws’s characteristic is excellent for many popular genres.

Since there is no physical barrier separating your ears and the outside world, passive isolation is beneficial and significantly enhances noise cancellation.

By actively reducing background noise, auditory masking is reduced since your brain has more bandwidth to detect and understand sound coming from your headphones rather than being occupied with background noise.

Panasonic RZ-S500W Build Quality

In terms of build quality, these earbuds are blatantly robust and, with a bit of weight behind them, feel like the real deal – similarly to AirPods and Galaxy Buds.

You can see your earbuds and how much battery life each earpiece has left on the app’s home screen. Two tabs with the names “Ambient Sound Control” and “Sound Enhancement” are located below this.

When you pick the first, you are presented with two sliding sliders to adjust the environmental and noise-cancelling sound levels as well as a toggle to completely turn them off. The latter brings up four choices: preconfigured sound profiles for “Bass Enhancer” and “Clear Voice,” a “Equalizer” page with five sliders to adjust the audio, and an “Off” button to listen at balanced levels.

The audio level is shown down at the bottom of the display, which is a helpful addition. The Alexa symbol is located in the upper right corner. If you have the Alexa app downloaded, tap it to add the RZ-S500W to your list of accessories. By doing this, instead of our iPhone’s default Siri, long-touching the left bud now connects us directly to Alexa.

Other cool features include a USB-C quick-charge that allows for 70 minutes of listening even with active noise cancellation after a 15-minute recharge. The earbuds should be resistant to rain thanks to their IPX4 classification.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More