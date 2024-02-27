OnePlus Watch 2 Colors: What’s The Best Hue It Comes In?

The newly launched OnePlus Watch 2 comes in two stylish color options: Radiant Steel and Black Steel. Both finishes feature a stainless steel case and proprietary watch band made of fluoroelastomer (FKM). But which colorway is the best choice for different styles and occasions? Let’s compare the pros and cons of each hue.

You can pick one up for $299/£239.99 , making it great value for money.

The reviewer considers the OnePlus Watch 2 a significant improvement over the original model and a viable competitor to other flagship smartwatches. It boasts a stylish design, Wear OS software with additional OnePlus features, impressive fitness tracking capabilities, and exceptional battery life.

OnePlus Watch 2 Colors

Radiant Steel

The Radiant Steel variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 combines a silver stainless steel case with a black watch band. This creates an eye-catching two-tone effect that manages to look both modern and classic.

The silver case color closely matches the shades of stainless steel used in expensive watches from luxury brands. When paired with the black band, it provides greater versatility for dressing up or down.

In terms of matching this Watch 2 colorway with your attire, the silver case pops nicely against darker colors like black, gray, and blue. It can also complement lighter neutrals such as white, beige, or camel. The black band, meanwhile, acts as a neutral foundation that doesn’t clash against other shades.

Overall, the Radiant Steel finish offers flexibility. The silver case appears elevated and crisp, making the watch suitable for both casual everyday wear with jeans and tees, as well as in professional workplace settings or a night out.

Black Steel

As its name suggests, the Black Steel option features an all-black color scheme. This includes an onyx black stainless steel case topped by a matte black band.

Going for an all-black look exudes a bold, edgy attitude. It’s eye-catching in a subtler way than the contrast of the Radiant Steel model.

The Black Steel palette also provides versatility, as black matches with virtually any style or color of clothing. You don’t have to worry about clashing colors. Just pair it with your favorite outfit.

With its darker, monochromatic aesthetic, the Black Steel finish may appeal most to those who want a watch that effortlessly complements their wardrobe. It will add a smart, elevated touch while not drawing too much attention away from your personal style.