7 Super-Useful Nintendo Switch Hidden Features (Inc. DARK MODE)

Spread the love







Check out these AWESOME Nintendo Switch Hidden Features – #4’s My Favorite. And I LOVE That You Can Now Use DARK MODE On The Switch Console Too!

#1) Redeem Codes Without Your Switch

Want to redeem a download code but don’t have your Switch to hand? Fear not, because Nintendo has a web-based means of doing just that, but for some reason it doesn’t want to talk about it or promote it. Just head here (make sure you’re signed into your Nintendo Account on the browser you’re using) and enter the code in question. It will automatically download on your Switch console, even if you’re redeeming the code at work and the console is at home. Neat!

#2) How To Enable Dark Mode on Nintendo Switch

The default menu on the Switch is a dazzling white, which is alright if you like that kind of thing. However, an optional ‘dark’ theme is also available and can be accessed by going to System Settings > Themes. We find this to be much easier on the eyes, so give it a try if you’re sick of your console blinding you every time you drop back to the Home screen.

#3) How To Find Your Lost Joy-Con

The Joy-Con are amazing, but because they’re detachable and quite small, it’s easier than you might expect to lose them around the house. Fear not – Nintendo has considered the eventuality. By going to Controllers > Search for Controllers you can make your Joy-Con emit a sound which makes them easier to locate, especially if they’ve fallen down the back of the sofa. This obviously only works when your Joy-Con are within range of the console, so don’t expect it to help you find them if you’ve lost them out in the big, wide world.

#4) Download Games From Other Regions

One of the really cool things about the Switch is that it’s region-free – that basically means if you buy a game from the US or Japan, it will work on your UK console. That might not seem like a big deal (Microsoft and Sony adopted this stance years ago), but’s a new thing for Nintendo, and it opens things up for those of you who like wacky Japanese titles or fancy bagging a US version at what could potentially be a lower price than the UK one. However, digital releases – sold via the eShop – remain locked to regional accounts, but it’s really easy to set an special profile up on your Switch so you can browse and buy from eShops in other countries. In most cases, you only need to provide a dummy address and you’re away.

#5) File Under “Really Silly”

This little Easter Egg doesn’t serve any purpose, but it shows how much effort Nintendo puts into all aspects of its hardware. You know when you have to press a button three times to unlock the Switch from its sleep mode? Most of the buttons make the same sound, but the left stick, right stick, ZL trigger, and ZR trigger make all kinds of weird noises. It’s the source of endless hours of entertainment, we can tell you.

#6) View Your Most-Played Game

While we all know that we’ve probably spent far too long stalking the forests and valleys of Hyrule in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it’s always nice to have your level of addiction confirmed for you. To find out which games you’ve played the most on your Switch, simple scroll across the ‘all games’ icon on the right side of the main Switch menu and then tap the R shoulder button. You can then select “By Longest Total Play Time” and see which titles you’ve been putting the most hours into.

#7) Turn On Your TV Using Your Switch Controller

When you Switch is docked and connected your TV via HDMI, you can turn it on using either the Joy-Con or the Switch Pro Controller. Just tap the Home button to wake your telly. This comes in very handy when you’re lost the TV remote!

Have You Joined The Nintendo Switch Party Yet?

The Nintendo Switch is quite the console. Not only does it offer some of the best games in the business – like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, Skyrim, Dragon’s Dogma, DOOM and many, many others besides. It also doubles as a handheld and a traditional home system, making it one of the #1 gaming consoles around right now.

For this reason, it’s little wonder then that Nintendo’s latest console is selling like cakes that are exceedingly hot, so there’s a good chance many of you reading this will have invested in one recently. If you haven’t, you’re missing out on some of the best gaming experiences around! And the console isn’t even that expensive; in fact, for $299.99 it serves up some of the best value for money in the entire console market!

Save