In this guide, we’ll quickly show you how to mirror your iPhone’s selfie camera so your photos look more natural and true to life…

If you’re looking to improve your iPhone selfie game, you’ve come to the right place. Especially if you’re looking to capture true-to-life photos with your iPhone’s front-facing camera. And today, we’re going to deal with the oft-ignored reason why your selfies look weird: inverted images (AKA mirroring).

In this guide, we’ll provide expert tips and techniques to help you capture perfect selfie shots every time by changing a few settings inside your iPhone’s Camera.

Why Your Selfie is Flipped / Inverted

When taking a selfie using your iPhone’s front-facing camera, you may notice that the resulting image appears flipped or mirrored compared to what you see on your screen. This is because front-facing cameras capture and display images differently.

Enable the "Mirror Front Camera" Setting: Open the Settings app, go to "Camera," and make sure the "Mirror Front Camera" option is turned on. This will flip the preview image horizontally and create a more natural-looking selfie.
Use Third-Party Camera Apps: Download third-party camera apps from the App Store that allow you to customize camera settings, including the mirroring effect.

Advanced Techniques for Flawless Selfies If you want more control over your selfie shots, consider these advanced techniques: Technique 1: Flip the Image After Capture Open the Camera app and switch to the front-facing camera. Take your selfie shot as usual. Open the Photos app and select the selfie you want to edit. Tap "Edit" and then select "Crop." Tap the flip icon (horizontal arrows) to mirror the image. Save the changes. Technique 2: Utilize Third-Party Photo Editing Apps Browse the App Store for reputable photo editing apps. Install an app that offers a "Flip" or "Mirror" tool. Import your desired selfie into the app. Locate the "Flip" or "Mirror" tool within the app's editing options. Apply the flip effect and save the edited version.

Wrapping Up…

With these techniques, you can capture perfect selfie shots on your iPhone every time. Whether you opt for quick solutions like enabling the “Mirror Front Camera” setting or explore advanced techniques like flipping the image after capture, you can achieve the results you desire.

For more iPhone camera tips and tricks, check out our full guide to getting the most out of your iPhone’s camera.