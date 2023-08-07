How To Use Macro Mode on iPhone: Close-Up Photography Tips…

By Kurt Langston
Updated: 08/07/23 - 4 min read
User Guides
iPhone 15 Colors Pin

Apple’s Pro and Pro Max iPhones, from the iPhone 13 series onwards, feature a new Macro lens and accompanying mode. Here’s how you use it to capture stunning, close-up photography…

Table of Contents
[Open][Close]

Imagine being able to capture the intricate details of a blooming flower, the delicate wings of a butterfly, or the unique patterns on a piece of jewelry, all from the device that fits in your pocket. With the Macro Mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, you can do just that.

This feature allows you to get incredibly close to your subjects, revealing details that you might not even notice with the naked eye. It’s like having a magnifying glass and a high-quality camera all in one!

So, are you ready to explore this tiny universe and create stunning, close-up photography? Let’s dive in and discover how to make the most of the Macro Mode on your iPhone…”

What is Macro Mode on iPhone?

iphone 13 pro max reviews Pin

Macro Mode on the iPhone is a feature that allows you to take close-up photos of small subjects, revealing intricate details that might not be visible to the naked eye. This feature is particularly useful for photographing things like insects, flowers, jewelry, or other small objects with a lot of detail.

The term “macro” in photography refers to the ability to capture subjects at very close distances, often resulting in images where the subject is life-size or larger on the image sensor.

On the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, Macro Mode is enabled by the ultra-wide camera, which can focus on subjects as close as 2 centimeters away. When you move your iPhone close to a subject, the camera automatically switches to Macro Mode, keeping your subject in sharp focus while the background becomes beautifully blurred.

How To Use Macro Mode on iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro

  1. Open the Camera App: Start by opening the Camera app on your iPhone. You can do this by tapping on the Camera icon on your home screen.
  2. Select Photographic Mode: Once you’re in the Camera app, ensure you’re in the standard ‘Photo’ mode. This is the default mode when you open the Camera app.
  3. Approach Your Subject: Macro mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max is designed to automatically activate when you move your phone close to a subject. Try moving your iPhone within 2 centimeters of the subject you want to photograph.
  4. Wait for Macro Mode to Activate: As you get close to your subject, the camera should automatically switch to Macro Mode. You’ll know this has happened when your subject appears sharp and in focus, while the background becomes blurred.
  5. Frame Your Shot: With your subject in focus, adjust your framing as needed. Remember, macro photography often reveals intricate details that aren’t usually visible, so take some time to explore different angles and perspectives.
  6. Capture Your Photo: Once you’re happy with your shot, tap the shutter button to capture your photo.
  7. Review Your Photo: After taking your photo, it’s always a good idea to review it. Tap on the thumbnail in the bottom left corner to open your photo. Check to make sure everything is in focus and that you’re happy with the composition.

How To Disable Automatic Macro Mode on iPhone

If you want to disable automatic Macro Mode, you can do so in the Settings app. Go to Settings > Camera > Preserve Settings, and turn off ‘Auto Macro’. After doing this, Macro Mode will only activate when you’re in the ‘Photographic Styles’ mode.

Need more iPhone camera tips and tricks? Check out the additional resources below. Or, if you really want to 10X your iPhone photography skills, check out this outstanding course by The iPhone Photography Academy – we have an exclusive 84% discount for it.

SAVE 84% TODAY...
The Ultimate iPhone Photography Course Pin
The Ultimate iPhone Photography Course
5.0

Unlock your iPhone's camera potential with this transformative course. Learn hidden photography secrets that Apple hasn't shared, and turn guesswork into stunning, effortless photos. Join a million-strong Instagram community and transform your everyday snaps into works of art. Elevate your iPhone photography - start today!

Pros:
  • Expert Instruction: Learn from an experienced instructor who has taught over 1 million students online
  • Hidden Tricks: Discover hidden features and tricks of iPhone photography that even Apple won't tell you about.
  • Practical Skills: Gain practical skills to capture stunning images effortlessly, no more guesswork.
  • Community Access: Join a community of over a million Instagram followers, providing inspiration and feedback.
  • Transformative Learning: Transform your everyday photos into extraordinary works of art, elevating your photography to new heights.
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Helpful Resources

iPhone Photo Academy Review Pin
Apple iPhone

iPhone Photo Academy Review: Is It Any Good?

Richard GoodwinAug 7, 2023
HDR 4 on iPhone Explained Pin
User Guides

What is Smart HDR 4 on iPhone? A Complete Beginner’s Guide

Richard GoodwinAug 7, 2023
How to Find Your MAC Address on iPhone Pin
NewsUser Guides

iPhone 13 Pro Max Digital Zoom: Unlocking Its True Potential

Richard GoodwinAug 7, 2023
Photographic Styles on iPhone Pin
User Guides

Photographic Styles on iPhone Explained: Moving Beyond Filters…

Richard GoodwinAug 7, 2023
iPhone 15 Ultra 8K VideoPin
User Guides

How To Use Rack Focus on iPhone: A Beginner’s Guide…

Richard GoodwinAug 6, 2023
Cinematic Mode on iPhone Explained: What It Is & How It Works Pin
Phones

Cinematic Mode on iPhone Explained: What It Is & How It Works

Michael GrothausAug 6, 2023
best iphone 14 deals Pin
Apple iPhone

Deep Fusion Explained: The iPhone Camera’s Secret Weapon…

Richard GoodwinAug 5, 2023
How To Get Water Out Of iPhone Camera Pin
User Guides

How To Get Water Out Of iPhone Camera: All The Options…

Richard GoodwinMay 31, 2023
what is raw on iPhone Pin
User Guides

What is RAW on iPhone Camera? A Complete Beginner’s Guide

Richard GoodwinMay 31, 2023
LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp
Follow on Google News

Kurt Langston

AI expert with a passion for making complex concepts accessible to all. With over eight years of experience in the field, he has honed his expertise in machine learning and AI, becoming a trusted voice in the industry. Kurt currently serves as the Head of AI News Coverage and Content at KnowYourMobile, a leading online platform for mobile technology news and reviews. In this role, he oversees the production of insightful articles, tutorials, and guides, helping readers navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI tools and technologies
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Keep Reading

Explore more →
What is Smart HDR 4 on iPhone? A Complete Beginner’s Guide

What is Smart HDR 4 on iPhone? A Complete Beginner’s Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about Smart HDR 4 on iPhone, including what it is, what it does, and how to use it properly…
How To Mirror Your iPhone Selfie Camera – It Makes A BIG Difference

How To Mirror Your iPhone Selfie Camera – It Makes A BIG Difference

In this guide, we'll quickly show you how to mirror your iPhone's selfie camera so your photos look more natural and true to life...
iPhone Camera Quality and Resolution: A Complete Guide [2023]

iPhone Camera Quality and Resolution: A Complete Guide [2023]

Here's a brief tour of how the iPhone camera quality has improved over the years, starting with the iPhone X and moving forwards right up to the current iPhone 14 series and the incoming iPhone 15...