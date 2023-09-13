iPhone Size Comparison Chart: Ranking Them ALL By Size…

Pin

Apple makes quite a few iPhones nowadays and they’re all slightly different – both with respect to specs and size. Here’s a handy iPhone size comparison chart to give you a visual idea of the differences

iPhone Size Comparison Chart: All Current iPhones Order By Size…

iPhone 15 Sizes and Dimensions

MODEL DISPLAY SIZE DISPLAY TYPE DIMENSIONS iPhone 15 Pro Max 6.7in OLED 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm iPhone 15 Pro 6.1in OLED 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm iPhone 15 Plus 6.7in OLED 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm iPhone 15 6.1in OLED 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

The iPhone 15 series picks up where the iPhone 14 left off, adding in a slew of updates to all of the models and keeping the prices exactly they same as they were before. This was a surprising move by Apple, given the role of inflation in 2023’s supply chain. But we’ll take it.

The phones are similar in designed and size to what came before, but if you’re looking at picking up any of the iPhone 15 models this year, here’s a quick overview of how they’re sizes and dimensions compare.

Pin iPhone 15 Pro Max Display Size: The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a generously large 6.7-inch OLED display, which offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for a fantastic viewing experience.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a generously large 6.7-inch OLED display, which offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for a fantastic viewing experience. Dimensions: In terms of physical dimensions, it measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm. This makes it one of the larger iPhone models, catering to those who prefer a bigger and more immersive display. The slightly thicker profile compared to some other models is likely due to accommodating advanced features and a larger battery. iPhone 15 Pro Display Size: The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display, which strikes a balance between a spacious screen and a manageable form factor. It delivers impressive picture quality and clarity.

The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display, which strikes a balance between a spacious screen and a manageable form factor. It delivers impressive picture quality and clarity. Dimensions: With dimensions of 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm, this model is known for its sleek and ergonomic design. It’s slightly thinner than the Pro Max, which might appeal to users who prioritize a more compact device while still enjoying a sizable display. And here’s a detailed comparison of the iPhone 15 Pro vs the iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 Plus Display Size: The iPhone 15 Plus also sports a 6.7-inch OLED display, just like the Pro Max, offering a large canvas for multimedia and productivity.

The iPhone 15 Plus also sports a 6.7-inch OLED display, just like the Pro Max, offering a large canvas for multimedia and productivity. Dimensions: Measuring at 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm, the iPhone 15 Plus is notable for its slim profile despite its sizeable screen. This blend of a spacious display and a relatively slender build is designed to provide a comfortable grip and handling experience. iPhone 15 Display Size: The standard iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, the same size as the Pro model. This ensures a consistent visual experience across the standard and Pro variants.

The standard iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, the same size as the Pro model. This ensures a consistent visual experience across the standard and Pro variants. Dimensions: Its dimensions are 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm, making it very similar in size to the iPhone 15 Pro. This model is designed for those who prefer a more compact device while still enjoying the benefits of an OLED display.

iPhone 14 Sizes and Dimensions

The iPhone 14 series continues Apple’s trend of offering a range of devices to cater to various user preferences, from those who appreciate more compact phones to those who prefer larger, more immersive displays.

Here’s a detailed comparison of how the different models in Apple’s iPhone 14 series compare, with respect to screen sizes and dimensions: iPhone 14 Pro Max Pin The iPhone 14 Pro Max, as the name suggests, is the largest of the lot, boasting a sizable 6.7-inch OLED display. Its dimensions are 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm, making it a substantial device in hand. This large display is excellent for those who enjoy consuming a lot of media or doing tasks that require a bigger screen, such as editing documents or playing graphic-intensive games. ✅ Read iPhone 14 Pro Max Review iPhone 14 Pro The iPhone 14 Pro, with dimensions of 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm, is slightly smaller than the Pro Max, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display. This model is a perfect blend of performance and portability, providing the power of the Pro line in a slightly more compact form. This phone is ideal for those who want a high-end device but prefer a more hand-friendly size. iPhone 14 Plus The iPhone 14 Plus matches the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of display size, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED display. However, its dimensions are slightly different, at 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm. Despite having the same screen size as the Pro Max, the Plus model typically lacks some of the high-end features exclusive to the Pro lineup, making it suitable for those who want a large screen but are willing to compromise on some premium features for a more favorable price point. iPhone 14 The standard iPhone 14 is the same size as the Pro version with a 6.1-inch OLED display and dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm. It packs the latest features and updates from Apple in a comfortable form factor, offering a balance between size, performance, and cost. It’s a great option for those who want the latest from Apple without needing the premium, professional-grade features of the Pro models. Whether you’re seeking the extensive display of the Pro Max for entertainment and productivity, the professional-grade features in a compact form of the Pro, the larger but cost-effective Plus, or the balanced standard iPhone 14, there’s something in this lineup for everyone. ✅ Read iPhone 14 Review

iPhone 13 Sizes & Dimensions

MODEL DISPLAY SIZE DISPLAY TYPE DIMENSIONS iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.7in OLED 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 Pro 6.1in OLED 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 6.1in OLED 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm iPhone 13 Mini 5.4in OLED 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm

As of right now, Apple’s latest iPhone is the iPhone 13 – and iPhone 13 range, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As you can see from the table above, Apple’s iPhone 13 is pretty much exactly the same size as the iPhone 12 – it is slightly thicker, however, to accommodate larger batteries.

The only difference with the iPhone 14 series is that there is no iPhone 14 Mini; instead, this phone will be replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus. The 14 Plus has the same size display as the Pro Max model, 6.8in, but it runs the same spec as the entry-level iPhone 14.

New iPhone Guide: For Those Looking To Buy One…

Below, you’ll find some helpful posts about Apple’s iPhone. These are some of the most-read posts on KnowYourMobile.

If you’re new to iPhones, or smartphones in general, have a read of these guides – they’ll help you make a more informed decision about which iPhone is right for you.

And once you do know what iPhone you want, EE has some of the cheapest deals for Apple’s iPhones right now. How so?

Well, we compared the deals on offer from all of the UK’s major networks and EE’s were the cheapest with respect to data allowance and monthly costs.

And right now, the following retailers are the best places to buy refurbished iPhones in the US and the UK, and Europe.

Best Refurbished iPhone Retailer In USA Pin Gazelle: The US' #1 Refurb iPhone Specialist Gazelle is the USA’s biggest and most trusted refurbished tech retailer. It sells everything from iPhones to MacBooks and Samsung phones. All Gazelle phones are extensively tested before they’re sold, meaning they look and function as good as new. If you’re in the US, Gazelle is the one to go for. Pros: 30-Point Test on ALL Products

30-Point Test on ALL Products 40% Cheaper Than Buying New

40% Cheaper Than Buying New Sells Phones, Tablets, MacBooks & More

Sells Phones, Tablets, MacBooks & More Excellent Warranty, Prices & Delivery Times VIEW ALL MODELS We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Best Refurbished Phone Retailer In UK Pin REBOXED: The Best For UK & EU REBOXED has a massive selection of refurbished iPhones, Samsung phones, Apple Watch devices, AirPods, and more. If you’re after quality, reliability, and the best prices on the market, REBOXED is where it is at for users in the UK and Europe. Pros: 70-Point Test on ALL Products

70-Point Test on ALL Products 40% Cheaper Than Buying New

40% Cheaper Than Buying New Sells Phones, Tablets, Headphones & More

Sells Phones, Tablets, Headphones & More Excellent Delivery Times & Packaging VIEW ALL MODELS We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

iPhone Size Guide – Biggest To Smallest

Below is a quick breakdown of all the iPhone models you can currently buy (we also have one for Samsung too); the newest (and best) are, of course, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, as well as the “flagship” iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Models.

Pin

But don’t go thinking you need to rock an iPhone flagship to get killer performance. I tend to buy older iPhone flagships because they’re cheaper (and I’ve been doing this for years). And if you’re interested in how Apple’s iPhone has developed over the years, check out our MEGA LIST that compares the specs of every iPhone ever released.

The next iPhone series to land is Apple’s iPhone 15 which will get official during the latter part of 2023 and, once again, feature several models in the form of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There has been talk about a potential, new model called the iPhone 15 Ultra. This new ultra-premium model could replace the existing Pro Max or exist on top of it as a new upgrade option. Again, this is all speculation at this point, so don’t hold your breath…

iPhone Sizes (ALL Models)

iPhone 14 – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, 6.1in OLED

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, 6.1in OLED iPhone 14 Plus – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm, 6.7in OLED

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm, 6.7in OLED iPhone 14 Pro Max – 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm, 6.7in OLED

– 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm, 6.7in OLED iPhone 14 Pro – 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm, 6.1in OLED

iPhone 13 – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display iPhone 13 Mini – 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm, 5.4in OLED display

– 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm, 5.4in OLED display iPhone 13 Pro – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display

– 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display iPhone 13 Pro Max – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm, 6.8in OLED display

– 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm, 6.8in OLED display iPhone 12 Pro Max – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm, 6.7in OLED display

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm, 6.7in OLED display iPhone 12 Pro – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display iPhone 12 – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display iPhone 12 Mini – 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm, 5.4in OLED display

131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm, 5.4in OLED display iPhone SE 2020 Size – 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm, 4.7in LCD Display

67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm, 4.7in LCD Display iPhone 11 Pro Max Size – 77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm, 6.5in OLED Display

77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm, 6.5in OLED Display iPhone 11 Pro Size – 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm, 5.8in OLED Display

144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm, 5.8in OLED Display iPhone 11 Size – 5.7 x 150.9 x 8.3 mm, 6.1in LCD Display

5.7 x 150.9 x 8.3 mm, 6.1in LCD Display iPhone XS Max Size – 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm, 6.5in OLED Display

157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm, 6.5in OLED Display iPhone XS Size – 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm, 5.8in OLED Display

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm, 5.8in OLED Display iPhone XR Size – 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm, 6.1in LCD Display

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm, 6.1in LCD Display iPhone X Size – 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm, 5.8in OLED Display

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm, 5.8in OLED Display iPhone 8 Plus Size – 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm, 5.5in LCD Display

158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm, 5.5in LCD Display iPhone 8 Size – 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm, 4.7in LCD Display

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm, 4.7in LCD Display iPhone 7 Plus Size – 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display

158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display iPhone 7 Size – 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display

138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display iPhone 6s Plus Size – 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display

158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display iPhone 6s Size – 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display

138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display iPhone 6 Plus Size – 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display

158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display iPhone 6 Size – 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display

138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display iPhone SE Size – 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display

123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display iPhone 5s Size – 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display

123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display iPhone 5 Size – 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display

123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display iPhone 4s Size – 115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3 mm, 3.5in LCD Display

115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3 mm, 3.5in LCD Display iPhone 4 Size – 115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3 mm, 3.5in TFT Display

115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3 mm, 3.5in TFT Display iPhone 3GS Size – 115.5 x 62.1 x 12.3 mm, 3.5in TFT Display

iPhone Screen Sizes Compared (ALL MODELS)

iPhone 14 – 6.1in OLED

iPhone 14 Plus – 6.7in OLED

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7in OLED

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1in OLED

iPhone 13 – 6.1in OLED display

iPhone 13 Mini – 5.4in OLED display

– iPhone 13 Pro – 6.1in OLED display

– iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.8in OLED display

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 6.7in OLED display

iPhone 12 Pro – 6.1in OLED display

iPhone 12 – 6.1in OLED display

iPhone 12 Mini – 5.4in OLED display

iPhone SE 2020 Size – 4.7in LCD Display

iPhone 11 Pro Max Size – 6.5in OLED Display

iPhone 11 Pro Size – 5.8in OLED Display

iPhone 11 Size – 6.1in LCD Display

iPhone XS Max Size – 6.5in OLED Display

iPhone XS Size – 5.8in OLED Display

iPhone XR Size – 6.1in LCD Display

iPhone X Size – 5.8in OLED Display

iPhone 8 Plus Size – 5.5in LCD Display

iPhone 8 Size – 4.7in LCD Display

iPhone 7 Plus Size – 5.5in LCD Display

iPhone 7 Size – 4.7in LCD Display

iPhone 6s Plus Size – 5.5in LCD Display

iPhone 6s Size – 4.7in LCD Display

iPhone 6 Plus Size – 5.5in LCD Display

iPhone 6 Size – 4.7in LCD Display

iPhone SE Size – 4in LCD Display

iPhone 5s Size – 4in LCD Display

iPhone 5 Size – 4in LCD Display

iPhone 4s Size – 3.5in LCD Display

iPhone 4 Size – 3.5in TFT Display

iPhone 3GS Size – 3.5in TFT Display

What iPhone is The Biggest?

Pin

The biggest iPhone you can buy right now is the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Plus; they have 6.7in OLED displays, the biggest ever fitted to an iPhone.

However, the biggest iPhone overall, by sheer size, is the iPhone 8 Plus. Because it has a home button and large bezels at the top and bottom, it is both wider and taller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple’s biggest iPhone is always its Plus model (on earlier models), Max, or Pro Max models on its more modern iPhone releases. For instance, the biggest iPhone in 2019 was the iPhone 11 Pro Max. In 2018, the biggest iPhone was the iPhone XS Max. And in 2021, the biggest iPhone is the iPhone 13 Pro Max which has a 6.7in OLED display. And in 2022, it is the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple’s entry-level iPhones for the last couple of years have also been fairly large too; the iPhone XR has a 6.1in LCD screen size and so too does the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14. The iPhone 11 used an LCD screen, whereas the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 use OLED.

How Many iPhones Are There? (Here’s EVERY MODEL)

iPhone 4 Release Date – 24 June 2010

iPhone 4s Release Date – 14 October 2011

iPhone 5 Release Date – 21 September 2012

iPhone 5s Release Date – 20 September 2013

iPhone 6 & iPhone 6 Plus Release Date – 25 September 2015

iPhone SE Release Date – March 31, 2016

iPhone 6s & 6s Plus Release Date –

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Release Date – 25 September 2015

iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Release Date – 22 September 2017

iPhone X Release Date – 3 November 2017

iPhone XR Release Date – 26 October 2018

iPhone XS Release Date – 21 September 2018

iPhone XS Max Release Date – 21 September 2018

iPhone 11 Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone 11 Pro Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone 11 Pro Max Release Date – 20 September 2019

iPhone SE (2020) Release Date – April 24 2020

iPhone 12 Release Date – October 23 2020

iPhone 14 – September 16, 2022

iPhone 14 Plus – September 16, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro – September 16, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro Max – September 16, 2022

Which iPhone To Buy – Your Options Right Now

If you’re wondering which iPhone to buy and are confused by all the current and past options, it’s worth keeping in mind that, when it comes to Apple, you don’t ALWAYS need to buy new. But if you do, you can find all the best deals collated in one place by using the links below:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14

We have a range of guides designed to help you make a more informed choice about which iPhone to buy, covering new models, older models, and how to save money on your next iPhone by going refurbished.

Why iPhones Are Getting Bigger

Pin

Did You Know You Could Save 40% on iPhones With This One Simple Trick? Read The Guide To Find Out…

Phones have gotten bigger and bigger over the last several years. The reason? Media. Things like Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, and the web have evolved how people use and interact with their phones. In order to make the most of images and videos, you need a large, high-resolution display. Phones are used more for multimedia consumption than for making and sending calls. This is the #1 reason why they’re getting bigger.

Apple was, arguably, late to the party. It didn’t start embracing larger displays until the release of the iPhone 6 in 2014. Since then, it has doubled down on larger, higher-resolution displays. The iPhone 12 Max Pro has the biggest display Apple has ever created.

In 2020, all iPhone models (inside the iPhone 12 range) will feature OLED displays. You also have the most choice with respect to size with the iPhone 12 too – it comes in three distinct screen sizes: 5.4in, 6.1in, and 6.7in.

Interested in getting an iPhone? Read our Guide To The Best iPhones Money Can Buy for a quick overview of Apple’s current iPhones, including our #1 pick for value for money.

Know which iPhone you want? Use our deals finder tool to find the best iPhone deal for you right now – it pulls in thousands of offers from all the biggest phone networks, so you KNOW you’re getting the best deal possible.

Other Phone Size Guides

Image Source

From Our Sponsors:

🖥Save 40% on Refurbished MacBooks, iMacs, iPhones & iPads 🖥