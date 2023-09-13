iPhone Size Comparison Chart: Ranking Them ALL By Size…
Apple makes quite a few iPhones nowadays and they’re all slightly different – both with respect to specs and size. Here’s a handy iPhone size comparison chart to give you a visual idea of the differences
iPhone Size Comparison Chart: All Current iPhones Order By Size…
|MODEL
|DISPLAY SIZE
|DISPLAY TYPE
|DIMENSIONS
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|6.7in
|OLED
|159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm
|iPhone 15 Pro
|6.1in
|OLED
|146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm
|iPhone 15 Plus
|6.7in
|OLED
|160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm
|iPhone 15
|6.1in
|OLED
|147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|6.7in
|OLED
|160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm
|iPhone 14 Pro
|6.1in
|OLED
|147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm
|iPhone 14 Plus
|6.7in
|OLED
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm
|iPhone 14
|6.1in
|OLED
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
|iPhone SE 3 (2022)
|4.7in
|LCD
|67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|6.7in
|OLED
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
|iPhone 13 Pro
|6.1in
|OLED
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|iPhone 13
|6.1in
|OLED
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|iPhone 13 Mini
|5.4in
|OLED
|131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|6.7in
|OLED
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm
|iPhone 12 Pro
|6.1in
|OLED
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|iPhone 12
|6.1in
|OLED
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|iPhone 12 Mini
|5.4in
|OLED
|131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm
|iPhone SE (2020)
|4.7in
|LCD
|67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|6.5in
|OLED
|77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm
|iPhone 11 Pro
|5.8in
|OLED
|144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
|iPhone 11
|6.1in
|LCD
|75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3 mm
|iPhone XS Max
|6.5in
|OLED
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm
|iPhone XS
|5.8in
|OLED
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|iPhone XR
|6.1in
|LCD
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|iPhone X
|5.8in
|OLED
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|iPhone 8 Plus
|5.5in
|LCD
|158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
|iPhone 8
|4.7in
|LCD
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|iPhone 7 Plus
|5.5in
|LCD
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|iPhone 7
|4.7in
|LCD
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|iPhone 6s Plus
|5.5in
|LCD
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|iPhone 6s
|4.7in
|LCD
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|iPhone SE / iPhone 5 / iPhone 5s
|4.0in
|LCD
|123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm
iPhone 15 Sizes and Dimensions
The iPhone 15 series picks up where the iPhone 14 left off, adding in a slew of updates to all of the models and keeping the prices exactly they same as they were before. This was a surprising move by Apple, given the role of inflation in 2023’s supply chain. But we’ll take it.
The phones are similar in designed and size to what came before, but if you’re looking at picking up any of the iPhone 15 models this year, here’s a quick overview of how they’re sizes and dimensions compare.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Display Size: The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a generously large 6.7-inch OLED display, which offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals for a fantastic viewing experience.
- Dimensions: In terms of physical dimensions, it measures 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm. This makes it one of the larger iPhone models, catering to those who prefer a bigger and more immersive display. The slightly thicker profile compared to some other models is likely due to accommodating advanced features and a larger battery.
iPhone 15 Pro
- Display Size: The iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch OLED display, which strikes a balance between a spacious screen and a manageable form factor. It delivers impressive picture quality and clarity.
- Dimensions: With dimensions of 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.3 mm, this model is known for its sleek and ergonomic design. It’s slightly thinner than the Pro Max, which might appeal to users who prioritize a more compact device while still enjoying a sizable display.
And here’s a detailed comparison of the iPhone 15 Pro vs the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iPhone 15 Plus
- Display Size: The iPhone 15 Plus also sports a 6.7-inch OLED display, just like the Pro Max, offering a large canvas for multimedia and productivity.
- Dimensions: Measuring at 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm, the iPhone 15 Plus is notable for its slim profile despite its sizeable screen. This blend of a spacious display and a relatively slender build is designed to provide a comfortable grip and handling experience.
iPhone 15
- Display Size: The standard iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, the same size as the Pro model. This ensures a consistent visual experience across the standard and Pro variants.
- Dimensions: Its dimensions are 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm, making it very similar in size to the iPhone 15 Pro. This model is designed for those who prefer a more compact device while still enjoying the benefits of an OLED display.
iPhone 14 Sizes and Dimensions
The iPhone 14 series continues Apple’s trend of offering a range of devices to cater to various user preferences, from those who appreciate more compact phones to those who prefer larger, more immersive displays.
Here’s a detailed comparison of how the different models in Apple’s iPhone 14 series compare, with respect to screen sizes and dimensions:
iPhone 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro Max, as the name suggests, is the largest of the lot, boasting a sizable 6.7-inch OLED display. Its dimensions are 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm, making it a substantial device in hand. This large display is excellent for those who enjoy consuming a lot of media or doing tasks that require a bigger screen, such as editing documents or playing graphic-intensive games.
✅ Read iPhone 14 Pro Max Review
iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 14 Pro, with dimensions of 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm, is slightly smaller than the Pro Max, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display. This model is a perfect blend of performance and portability, providing the power of the Pro line in a slightly more compact form. This phone is ideal for those who want a high-end device but prefer a more hand-friendly size.
iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus matches the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of display size, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED display. However, its dimensions are slightly different, at 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm. Despite having the same screen size as the Pro Max, the Plus model typically lacks some of the high-end features exclusive to the Pro lineup, making it suitable for those who want a large screen but are willing to compromise on some premium features for a more favorable price point.
iPhone 14
The standard iPhone 14 is the same size as the Pro version with a 6.1-inch OLED display and dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm. It packs the latest features and updates from Apple in a comfortable form factor, offering a balance between size, performance, and cost. It’s a great option for those who want the latest from Apple without needing the premium, professional-grade features of the Pro models.
Whether you’re seeking the extensive display of the Pro Max for entertainment and productivity, the professional-grade features in a compact form of the Pro, the larger but cost-effective Plus, or the balanced standard iPhone 14, there’s something in this lineup for everyone.
iPhone 13 Sizes & Dimensions
As of right now, Apple’s latest iPhone is the iPhone 13 – and iPhone 13 range, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As you can see from the table above, Apple’s iPhone 13 is pretty much exactly the same size as the iPhone 12 – it is slightly thicker, however, to accommodate larger batteries.
The only difference with the iPhone 14 series is that there is no iPhone 14 Mini; instead, this phone will be replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus. The 14 Plus has the same size display as the Pro Max model, 6.8in, but it runs the same spec as the entry-level iPhone 14.
iPhone Size Guide – Biggest To Smallest
Below is a quick breakdown of all the iPhone models you can currently buy (we also have one for Samsung too); the newest (and best) are, of course, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, as well as the “flagship” iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Models.
But don’t go thinking you need to rock an iPhone flagship to get killer performance. I tend to buy older iPhone flagships because they’re cheaper (and I’ve been doing this for years). And if you’re interested in how Apple’s iPhone has developed over the years, check out our MEGA LIST that compares the specs of every iPhone ever released.
Below is a quick breakdown of each iPhone model, from biggest to smallest:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max & iPhone 14 Pro Max / 14 Plus: The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus both run 6.8in OLED displays. The iPhone 13 Pro Max also runs the same size Super Retina XDR OLED screen. As of 2022, these are the biggest iPhones you can currently buy. The iPhone 14 Plus does not have Apple’s ProMotion display though. For that, you’ll need to go Pro or Pro Max.
- iPhone 13/13 Pro & iPhone 14/14 Pro: The iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro all run the same 6.1in Super Retina XDR OLED. On the Pro models, however, you get support for 120Hz refresh rates via Apple’s ProMotion display tech.
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: The new iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone Apple has ever released. It has a 6.7in OLED display and the following dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm. This makes it not only the biggest iPhone in the iPhone 12 lineup, but also in terms of Apple’s entire iPhone release history.
- iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro – Apple’s iPhone 12 (the phone that replaces the iPhone 11) keeps the same display size as before: 6.1in, though this time it uses an OLED panel. The iPhone 12 Pro is slightly larger than the iPhone 11 Pro with its 6.1in OLED panel (the iPhone 11 Pro had a 5.8in OLED panel).
- iPhone XS Max/iPhone 11 Pro Max – The iPhone XS Max is the biggest and most expensive iPhone you can currently buy. It has a 6.5in OLED display with a resolution of 2688 s 1242 pixels. This is the highest resolution panel Apple has ever used on an iPhone. And because it’s OLED, the display quality is outstanding. Blacks look amazing and whites are brilliant. OLED also uses less power than LCD, so it’s also more power-efficient.
- iPhone XR/iPhone 11 – The iPhone XR is Apple’s best-selling phone. And the reason for this is simple: it offers the most value for money. It features a large 6.1in LCD 1792 x 828 pixels that look great in all conditions. It’s not as good as the iPhone XS Max’s OLED panel. But it is still a solid performer where it counts. The key USP of the iPhone XR is its price; you get iPhone XS specs for $300 less with the only real concession being that it lacks an OLED panel.
- iPhone XS/iPhone X/iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone X was Apple’s first OLED iPhone. The iPhone XS followed it 12 months later, keeping much the same design and the same display technology. The iPhone X/iPhone XS has a 5.8in OLED display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels. The quality of this panel is exceptional. Like the iPhone XS Max’s display, the iPhone X/iPhone XS display is a brilliant performer in all conditions. If you want the best iPhone display just on a smaller phone, the iPhone X/iPhone XS is the one to go for.
- iPhone 12 Mini – The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest iPhone Apple has released in many generations. The iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4in OLED display, making it smaller than the iPhone X, the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS, and the iPhone 11 Pro. The exact dimensions for the iPhone 12 Mini are as follows: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm.
- iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 8 Plus – The iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus look the same. The only difference between them is to do with the camera and the internal specs. In the hand and with respect to performance, there’s not much to separate these two phones. Both have a 5.5in 1080p LCD display and while this isn’t as good as OLED, it is still a very good display. And the really cool thing about Apple’s older flagship models is that you can now buy them for hardly any money at all.
- iPhone SE (2020) – The iPhone SE (2020) launched in April 2020 and is based on the iPhone 8’s design. It has a 4.7-inch True Tone display and its dimensions are 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm, 148 grams. The iPhone SE (2020) runs on the same chipset as Apple’s iPhone 11, the A13 Bionic. It also features the same camera from the iPhone XR.
- iPhone 7/iPhone 8 – The iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 use a 4.7in LCD display with a 720p resolution. Apple stuck with this size for a few generations of its iPhone – the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8. Most people that have iPhones, have one of those phones. Therefore, Apple’s 4.7in LCD 720p display is probably the most used iPhone display on the planet right now.
- iPhone 5/iPhone SE – The iPhone 5 and iPhone SE use a 4in LCD 720p display. The iPhone 5 was the last iPhone to use a 4in display. Apple released the iPhone 6 and moved to larger panels. Not everybody was happy about this, so Apple released the iPhone SE for the millions of iPhone users that wanted an iPhone with a 4in display. The 4in iPhone form factor is now officially dead. The smallest iPhone display on the market now is 4.7in on the iPhone 8. If you want a 4in iPhone, you’ll have to go to Amazon and pick yourself up an iPhone SE.
- iPhone 4/iPhone 4s – Apple’s iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s, like the original iPhones, use a 3.5in LCD 720p display. By today’s standards, the iPhone 4/4s’ display looks positively ridiculous; it’s just so small. I dug an old iPhone 4s out of one of my drawers the other day and I couldn’t believe just how small it was! Even when compared to the iPhone 5, it looks kind of silly. And the iPhone 5 is only 0.5in bigger than the iPhone 4/iPhone 4s.
The next iPhone series to land is Apple’s iPhone 15 which will get official during the latter part of 2023 and, once again, feature several models in the form of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
There has been talk about a potential, new model called the iPhone 15 Ultra. This new ultra-premium model could replace the existing Pro Max or exist on top of it as a new upgrade option. Again, this is all speculation at this point, so don’t hold your breath…
iPhone Sizes (ALL Models)
- iPhone 14 – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, 6.1in OLED
- iPhone 14 Plus – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8 mm, 6.7in OLED
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm, 6.7in OLED
- iPhone 14 Pro – 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm, 6.1in OLED
- iPhone 13 – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display
- iPhone 13 Mini – 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm, 5.4in OLED display
- iPhone 13 Pro – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm, 6.8in OLED display
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm, 6.7in OLED display
- iPhone 12 Pro – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display
- iPhone 12 – 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, 6.1in OLED display
- iPhone 12 Mini – 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm, 5.4in OLED display
- iPhone SE 2020 Size – 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm, 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Size – 77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm, 6.5in OLED Display
- iPhone 11 Pro Size – 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm, 5.8in OLED Display
- iPhone 11 Size – 5.7 x 150.9 x 8.3 mm, 6.1in LCD Display
- iPhone XS Max Size – 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm, 6.5in OLED Display
- iPhone XS Size – 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm, 5.8in OLED Display
- iPhone XR Size – 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm, 6.1in LCD Display
- iPhone X Size – 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm, 5.8in OLED Display
- iPhone 8 Plus Size – 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm, 5.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 8 Size – 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm, 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone 7 Plus Size – 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 7 Size – 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone 6s Plus Size – 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 6s Size – 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone 6 Plus Size – 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm, 5.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 6 Size – 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone SE Size – 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display
- iPhone 5s Size – 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display
- iPhone 5 Size – 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 4in LCD Display
- iPhone 4s Size – 115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3 mm, 3.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 4 Size – 115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3 mm, 3.5in TFT Display
- iPhone 3GS Size – 115.5 x 62.1 x 12.3 mm, 3.5in TFT Display
iPhone Screen Sizes Compared (ALL MODELS)
- iPhone 14 – 6.1in OLED
- iPhone 14 Plus – 6.7in OLED
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7in OLED
- iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1in OLED
- iPhone 13 – 6.1in OLED display
- iPhone 13 Mini – 5.4in OLED display
- iPhone 13 Pro – 6.1in OLED display
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.8in OLED display
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – 6.7in OLED display
- iPhone 12 Pro – 6.1in OLED display
- iPhone 12 – 6.1in OLED display
- iPhone 12 Mini – 5.4in OLED display
- iPhone SE 2020 Size – 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Size – 6.5in OLED Display
- iPhone 11 Pro Size – 5.8in OLED Display
- iPhone 11 Size – 6.1in LCD Display
- iPhone XS Max Size – 6.5in OLED Display
- iPhone XS Size – 5.8in OLED Display
- iPhone XR Size – 6.1in LCD Display
- iPhone X Size – 5.8in OLED Display
- iPhone 8 Plus Size – 5.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 8 Size – 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone 7 Plus Size – 5.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 7 Size – 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone 6s Plus Size – 5.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 6s Size – 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone 6 Plus Size – 5.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 6 Size – 4.7in LCD Display
- iPhone SE Size – 4in LCD Display
- iPhone 5s Size – 4in LCD Display
- iPhone 5 Size – 4in LCD Display
- iPhone 4s Size – 3.5in LCD Display
- iPhone 4 Size – 3.5in TFT Display
- iPhone 3GS Size – 3.5in TFT Display
What iPhone is The Biggest?
The biggest iPhone you can buy right now is the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Plus; they have 6.7in OLED displays, the biggest ever fitted to an iPhone.
However, the biggest iPhone overall, by sheer size, is the iPhone 8 Plus. Because it has a home button and large bezels at the top and bottom, it is both wider and taller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Apple’s biggest iPhone is always its Plus model (on earlier models), Max, or Pro Max models on its more modern iPhone releases. For instance, the biggest iPhone in 2019 was the iPhone 11 Pro Max. In 2018, the biggest iPhone was the iPhone XS Max. And in 2021, the biggest iPhone is the iPhone 13 Pro Max which has a 6.7in OLED display. And in 2022, it is the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple’s entry-level iPhones for the last couple of years have also been fairly large too; the iPhone XR has a 6.1in LCD screen size and so too does the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14. The iPhone 11 used an LCD screen, whereas the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 use OLED.
How Many iPhones Are There? (Here’s EVERY MODEL)
- iPhone 4 Release Date – 24 June 2010
- iPhone 4s Release Date – 14 October 2011
- iPhone 5 Release Date – 21 September 2012
- iPhone 5s Release Date – 20 September 2013
- iPhone 6 & iPhone 6 Plus Release Date – 25 September 2015
- iPhone SE Release Date – March 31, 2016
- iPhone 6s & 6s Plus Release Date –
- iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Release Date – 25 September 2015
- iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Release Date – 22 September 2017
- iPhone X Release Date – 3 November 2017
- iPhone XR Release Date – 26 October 2018
- iPhone XS Release Date – 21 September 2018
- iPhone XS Max Release Date – 21 September 2018
- iPhone 11 Release Date – 20 September 2019
- iPhone 11 Pro Release Date – 20 September 2019
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Release Date – 20 September 2019
- iPhone SE (2020) Release Date – April 24 2020
- iPhone 12 Release Date – October 23 2020
- iPhone 14 – September 16, 2022
- iPhone 14 Plus – September 16, 2022
- iPhone 14 Pro – September 16, 2022
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – September 16, 2022
Which iPhone To Buy – Your Options Right Now
If you’re wondering which iPhone to buy and are confused by all the current and past options, it’s worth keeping in mind that, when it comes to Apple, you don’t ALWAYS need to buy new. But if you do, you can find all the best deals collated in one place by using the links below:
We have a range of guides designed to help you make a more informed choice about which iPhone to buy, covering new models, older models, and how to save money on your next iPhone by going refurbished.
Why iPhones Are Getting Bigger
Phones have gotten bigger and bigger over the last several years. The reason? Media. Things like Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, and the web have evolved how people use and interact with their phones. In order to make the most of images and videos, you need a large, high-resolution display. Phones are used more for multimedia consumption than for making and sending calls. This is the #1 reason why they’re getting bigger.
Apple was, arguably, late to the party. It didn’t start embracing larger displays until the release of the iPhone 6 in 2014. Since then, it has doubled down on larger, higher-resolution displays. The iPhone 12 Max Pro has the biggest display Apple has ever created.
In 2020, all iPhone models (inside the iPhone 12 range) will feature OLED displays. You also have the most choice with respect to size with the iPhone 12 too – it comes in three distinct screen sizes: 5.4in, 6.1in, and 6.7in.
Interested in getting an iPhone? Read our Guide To The Best iPhones Money Can Buy for a quick overview of Apple’s current iPhones, including our #1 pick for value for money.
Know which iPhone you want? Use our deals finder tool to find the best iPhone deal for you right now – it pulls in thousands of offers from all the biggest phone networks, so you KNOW you’re getting the best deal possible.
Richard GoodwinRichard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He has written for Den of Geek, Fortean Times, IT PRO, PC Pro, ALPHR, and many other technology sites. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.
