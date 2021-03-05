Best Tool For iPhone PNG Frames | My #1 Pick For 2021...

Looking for an iPhone 11 PNG or an iPhone 7 PNG? Need it for your presentation or social media channel? Use this tool; it has some truly awesome iPhone PNG files

What tool am I referring too? Canva of course. To the uninitiated, Canva is a design / digital art tool. You can use it to make infographics, custom images, social media posts, presentations, and more.

How To Find iPhone PNG Frames & Elements

And for iPhone PNG frames and elements, it is brilliant. If you use the Pro version of Canva (it’s not even expensive), you’ll get access to loads of options for iPhone frames that you can use in your content, posts, and presentations.

Save Just Some of The iPhone PNG Frames That Come With Canva – View Latest Prices Here

And finding iPhone PNG files in Canva is as easy as opening a new project, going to Elements, and searching for “iPhone” – you can also use Canva for Android, Mac, and other types of tech too, if you need a variety of PNG frames for your work.

You can use these PNG files in presentations, which can be turned into digital downloads, in custom images like the one used for this post, and also in videos and social media posts for Pinterest and Instagram.

But the best thing about Canva is that it requires ZERO design skills. All you have to do is drag and drop elements, move them around, change the text and color. That’s literally it.

You even get templates for every conceivable type of content as well – from blog headers to email and social media and flyers. Basically, Canva does it all. And the pro version is like 10 bucks a month or something.

Is Canva Free?

Yes, there is a free version of Canva available, so you can test it out before committing to the pro version. The free version is good for seeing what it can do but it does come with some limitations.

Save Creating Stuff Inside Canva

If you use the free version, your images will be watermarked and you’ll miss out on access to things like Canva’s extensive library of pro elements and templates.

To be honest, given the price of Canva Pro – £10.99/$10.99 per month – and all the features you get, I’d would argue that anyone interested in this kind of thing should just pony up for the pro version.

Canva Pro Features

Create 1 Brand Kit and upload your own fonts and logos

One-click design Magic Resize

420,000+ free templates with new designs daily

75+ million premium stock photos, videos, audio and graphics free-to-use

Save designs as templates for your team to use

100GB of cloud storage

Schedule social media content to 7 platforms

As you can see, Canva is more than just a design tool. You can also use it to schedule social media posts, resize and edit images, and even add your brand’s colors so all the templates are tweaked with your brand colors.

If you do any form of online marketing, social media, and/or blogging or content, Canva is an essential tool for creating richer, more engaging content.

I’d pay the price of entry just for its easy-to-use Infographic builder tool. You can literally create infographics in about 10 minutes, and they look really, really good. And remember: infographics get SHARED a lot.

I’ve known about Canva for years, but I didn’t start using it seriously until earlier this year, after my partner showed me some of the cool things you could do with it (specifically, the image background removal tool).

With this tool, you can upload any image into Canva, say a stock photo of an iPhone, and then strip away the background which leaves you with a cut out of the iPhone. From here, you can then edit the cut out into a custom image for use on your site.

It’s really useful; I use this feature of Canva A LOT. In fact, I love Canva so much, I think I’d still use it even if they started charging $50 a month for access. And I cannot say that about many tools that I use.

Do yourself (and your content a favor) and check out this wonderful tool today. It might just change your digital life!

