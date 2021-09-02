How To Get Your iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack To Charge Past 90%

Some iPhone owners find their MagSafe battery pack won’t charge the iPhone to 100%. Here’s how to fix it.

The iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack is one of the coolest accessories Apple has released in years. As the name suggests, the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack is an external battery supply for the iPhone that attaches to the iPhone via magnets – otherwise, using Apple’s MagSafe charging tech.

We’ve broken down what you need to know about Apple’s MagSafe in this article, but to recap: MagSafe is a former MacBook feature that Apple has now included in the new iPhone 12 series of iPhones, including the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s also likely that MagSafe will be included in the iPhone 13 series of iPhones expected to ship in September 2021.

What Is the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack?

The iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack is a $99 accessory Apple released in 2021. It’s an external power supply for the iPhone 12 series of Apple smartphones. The iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack essentially looks like a small white brick.

On the underside of the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack, you’ll see the MagSafe attachment. This is what allows it to snap perfectly to the back of a compatible iPhone. Once the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack is attached to the iPhone, the iPhone will draw power from it. Thus, the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack allows the iPhone to recharge without having to plug the iPhone into a charger.

The iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack is great when you are out and about and not near a charging port, but need to give your iPhone’s battery a top-up. Best of all, it’s slim enough where you could still slip your iPhone Ito your pocket with the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack attached.

Apple says the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack will give the iPhone 12 mini another 70% battery life, the iPhone 12 60% additional battery life, the iPhone 12 Pro another 60% battery life, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max another 40% battery life.

iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack 90% Charing Problem

While owners of the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack seem to love it, some report a problem with the accessory. Specifically, some say that the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack will not charge their iPhone beyond 90% – even if the iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack has more than enough charge left to it to top the iPhone up that extra 10%.

Apple has acknowledged this issue and recommends doing the following if your iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack can never charge your iPhone past the 90% mark. But first, it’s best to make sure you have your Low Power Mode shortcut enabled in the iPhone’s Control Center (you’ll see why in a sec). Here’s how to do that:

Tap Settings. Tap Control Center. Tap the green + button next to Low Power Mode in the list of “More Controls.”

Now when you swipe into Control Center, you’ll see the Low Power Mode shortcut listed there.

How To Fix The iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack 90% Charing Problem

Thankfully, fixing the iPhone MagSafe battery pack’s 90% charging problem is easy. Just do the following if you get a notification saying your MagSafe Battery Pack will only charge your iPhone up to 90% when it’s attached to your iPhone.

Bring up Control Center on your iPhone by swiping down from the top-right corner of your screen. Press and hold on the Low Power Mode icon in Control Center. Then tap on Continue from the pop-up menu.

Now your MagSafe Battery Pack should be able to charge your iPhone fully to 100% (provided the pack has enough charge left to do so.

