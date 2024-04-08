🔍

iPhone Battery Comparison: Which Models Are The Best?

Richard Goodwin

04/08/24

From the iPhone 3GS to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we take a look at how the iPhone battery sizes have changed over the years and highlight which models – past and present – have the best battery life

iPhone Battery Sizes Comparison Tool

iPhone Battery Size Comparison

You can check out the battery performance of every iPhone model released with this tool. We’ve included stats for talk-time and standby, your experience might vary based on usage patterns. But it should give you a solid baseline to work with.

Which iPhone Has The Best Battery Life?

If you want the best possible battery life from your next iPhone, you’ll want to go with either the Plus or the Pro Max model. Currently, that’d be the iPhone 15 Plus or the iPhone 15 Pro Max

These models have a larger display and an overall bigger chassis, so, by proxy, they run a larger battery. Apple’s current level of power management with its hardware and A-series chipsets is brilliant, so even with the smaller (6.1in) models, you’ll still get all day battery life. 

The only weak links in Apple’s iPhone with respect to battery were the iPhone 12 series, following Apple’s botched adoption of 5G, and the ill-fated iPhone Mini models which were just too small to pack in a decent-sized battery. 

From the iPhone 13 series onwards, excluding the iPhone 13 mini, battery life is no longer an issue on iPhone. You’ll get through an entire day with moderate to heavy usage, even on the base models. 

I know this because I currently run the iPhone 13 and have tested both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models. The only reason I didn’t upgrade was because my iPhone 13 still runs fine, so why waste the cash? 

iPhone Battery Sizes Over The Years

IPHONE MODELBATTERY SIZE
iPhone 3GS1219 mAh
iPhone 41420 mAh
iPhone 4s1432 mAh
iPhone 51440 mAh
iPhone 5s1570 mAh
iPhone 61810 mAh
iPhone 6 Plus2915 mAh
iPhone 6s1715 mAh
iPhone 6s Plus2915 mAh
iPhone SE1624 mAh
iPhone 71960 mAh
iPhone 7 Plus2900 mAh
iPhone 81821 mAh
iPhone 8 Plus2675 mAh
iPhone X2716 mAh
iPhone XS2658 mAh
iPhone XS Max3174 mAh
iPhone XR2942 mAh
iPhone 113110 mAh
iPhone 11 Pro3046 mAh
iPhone 122815 mAh
iPhone 12 Pro2815 mAh
iPhone 12 Pro Max3687 mAh
iPhone 12 Mini2227 mAh
iPhone 133227 mAh
iPhone 13 Mini2406 mAh
iPhone 13 Pro3095 mAh
iPhone 13 Pro Max4353 mAh
iPhone 143279 mAh
iPhone 14 Plus4325 mAh
iPhone 14 Pro3200 mAh
iPhone 14 Pro Max4323 mAh
iPhone 153279 mAh
iPhone 15 Plus4325 mAh
iPhone 15 Pro3200 mAh
iPhone 15 Pro Max4323 mAh

