iPhone Battery Comparison: Which Models Are The Best?

04/08/24 • 6 min read

From the iPhone 3GS to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we take a look at how the iPhone battery sizes have changed over the years and highlight which models – past and present – have the best battery life

iPhone Battery Sizes Comparison Tool

iPhone Battery Size Comparison Search

You can check out the battery performance of every iPhone model released with this tool. We’ve included stats for talk-time and standby, your experience might vary based on usage patterns. But it should give you a solid baseline to work with.

Which iPhone Has The Best Battery Life?

If you want the best possible battery life from your next iPhone, you’ll want to go with either the Plus or the Pro Max model. Currently, that’d be the iPhone 15 Plus or the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

These models have a larger display and an overall bigger chassis, so, by proxy, they run a larger battery. Apple’s current level of power management with its hardware and A-series chipsets is brilliant, so even with the smaller (6.1in) models, you’ll still get all day battery life.

The only weak links in Apple’s iPhone with respect to battery were the iPhone 12 series, following Apple’s botched adoption of 5G, and the ill-fated iPhone Mini models which were just too small to pack in a decent-sized battery.

From the iPhone 13 series onwards, excluding the iPhone 13 mini, battery life is no longer an issue on iPhone. You’ll get through an entire day with moderate to heavy usage, even on the base models.

I know this because I currently run the iPhone 13 and have tested both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models. The only reason I didn’t upgrade was because my iPhone 13 still runs fine, so why waste the cash?

iPhone Battery Sizes Over The Years

IPHONE MODEL BATTERY SIZE iPhone 3GS 1219 mAh iPhone 4 1420 mAh iPhone 4s 1432 mAh iPhone 5 1440 mAh iPhone 5s 1570 mAh iPhone 6 1810 mAh iPhone 6 Plus 2915 mAh iPhone 6s 1715 mAh iPhone 6s Plus 2915 mAh iPhone SE 1624 mAh iPhone 7 1960 mAh iPhone 7 Plus 2900 mAh iPhone 8 1821 mAh iPhone 8 Plus 2675 mAh iPhone X 2716 mAh iPhone XS 2658 mAh iPhone XS Max 3174 mAh iPhone XR 2942 mAh iPhone 11 3110 mAh iPhone 11 Pro 3046 mAh iPhone 12 2815 mAh iPhone 12 Pro 2815 mAh iPhone 12 Pro Max 3687 mAh iPhone 12 Mini 2227 mAh iPhone 13 3227 mAh iPhone 13 Mini 2406 mAh iPhone 13 Pro 3095 mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max 4353 mAh iPhone 14 3279 mAh iPhone 14 Plus 4325 mAh iPhone 14 Pro 3200 mAh iPhone 14 Pro Max 4323 mAh iPhone 15 3279 mAh iPhone 15 Plus 4325 mAh iPhone 15 Pro 3200 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max 4323 mAh