iPhone 15 Pro Action Button: A Beginner’s Guide

By Michael Grothaus Updated: 10/04/23 • 5 min read User Guides

The Action Button replaces the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro series. It’s much more versatile, too.

If you’ve got one of the new iPhone 15 models, lucky you. No matter if it is the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 series is the best iPhone lineup Apple has ever made.

However, for the ultimate in iPhones, you’ll want to get the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both of these beasts feature the ultra-fast A17 chipset, a new titanium frame, and high-speed USB-C, plus an updated camera system (the 5x lens is limited to the Pro Max, though)).

But both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature one more new thing: the Action Button. Here’s what the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is and how to use it.

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button: What Is It?

The iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is a new physical button found on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It replaces the mute/silent switch that has been found on the iPhone for generations. The iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is in the same area as the mute switch was, but it doesn’t “flip” like the mute switch.

Instead, you press the action button, which will generate a haptic feedback sensation (vibrations) to confirm the Action Button has been pressed.

But just what does the Action Button do? Almost anything you want. The iPhone 15 Pro Action Button has eight different actions built-in. Press it and it will carry out one of the eight actions – whichever one you designate. We’ll explore each action next…

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button: Action Options

The iPhone 15 Pro Action Button can be configured to carry out one of eight different actions. The actions are as follows:

Silent Mode: This turns silent mode off or on.

This turns silent mode off or on. Focus: This toggles a specific focus on or off. You can choose which focus you want to assign to the Action Button.

This toggles on or off. You can choose which focus you want to assign to the Action Button. Camera: The Action Button can be used as a camera shutter button – you can press it to take a photo. You can also assign what kind of photo you want to take when you press the Action Button. Photo types include a normal photo, a selfie, a video, a portrait photo, or a portrait selfie.

The Action Button can be used as a camera shutter button – you can press it to take a photo. You can also assign what kind of photo you want to take when you press the Action Button. Photo types include a normal photo, a selfie, a video, a portrait photo, or a portrait selfie. Flashlight: The Action Button can be used to turn the iPhone’s flashlight on or off.

The Action Button can be used to turn on or off. Voice Memo: Pressing the Action Button will start or stop the recording of a voice memo in the iPhone’s Voice Memo app.

Pressing the Action Button will start or stop the recording of a voice memo in the iPhone’s Voice Memo app. Magnifier: The Action Button when pressed will launch the Magnifier app, so you can use your iPhone as a digital magnifying glass.

The Action Button when pressed will launch the Magnifier app, so you can use your iPhone as a digital magnifying glass. Shortcut: The Action Button can launch a shortcut you created with the Shortcuts app. This essentially means the Action Button can launch and process on your iPhone that you’ve created a shortcut for.

The Action Button can launch a shortcut you created with the Shortcuts app. This essentially means the Action Button can launch and process on your iPhone that you’ve created a shortcut for. Accessibility: The Action Button can quickly enable the accessibility feature of your choice.

You can also set the Action Button for a ninth “action” – which means nothing happens when you press the Action Button. Understandably, many don’t consider this an “action” at all.

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button: Configuring Your Preferred Action

It’s really easy to decide which action you want to assign to the Action Button. Here’s how:

On your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, open the Settings app. Tap Action Button. A photorealistic image of the Action Button will appear on your screen. To choose between the actions, just swipe across the photo and a new action option will display itself. Some actions will have additional options. For example, if you choose Camera, you can set it to take a certain type of photo by tapping the arrows below the action’s label.

And that’s how you configure the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button!

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button: What Has Apple Said About The Action Button?

Apple has talked up the Action Button as one of the defining features of the new iPhone 15 Pro series. In a press release, Apple said:

“The all-new Action button replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent, offering additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight; activating Voice Memos, Focus, Translate,3 and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options. A press-and-hold gesture with fine-tuned haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island ensure the new button launches the intended action.” Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button: Requirements

The Action Button is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both phones run iOS 17 or higher, which is the minimum software requirement for the Action Button.

The Action Button is not available on the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Plus.

