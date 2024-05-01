iPhone 13 Updates & Support 101: Here’s How Long It’ll Get Support
Here’s everything you need to know about how long your iPhone 13 will get updates for…
Your iPhone 13 Will Get Updates Until At Least 2026
I’ve been running an iPhone 13 for the past couple of years, it still works great. But given we’re approaching the release of the iPhone 13, how much more support can we expect for Apple’s iPhone 13 series.
The good news is that Apple’s iPhone 13 – this includes all models, the Mini, Pro, and Pro Max – until 2026. That’s a conservative estimate too, based on Apple’s current support cycles. The iPhone 13 could last longer.
How much longer? A couple of years at least. Maybe even three, taking it all the way up to 2029 – although this seems unlikely given all of the AI stuff Apple is looking to bring to iOS later this year.
|Model
|Released
|Discontinued
|Supported
|Estimated EOL
|15
|22 Sep 2023
|In Production
|Yes
|22 Sep 2029
|15 Plus
|22 Sep 2023
|In Production
|Yes
|22 Sep 2029
|15 Pro
|22 Sep 2023
|In Production
|Yes
|22 Sep 2029
|15 Pro Max
|22 Sep 2023
|In Production
|Yes
|22 Sep 2029
|14 Plus
|07 Oct 2022
|In Production
|Yes
|07 Oct 2028
|14
|16 Sep 2022
|In Production
|Yes
|16 Sep 2028
|14 Pro
|16 Sep 2022
|12 Sep 2023
|Yes
|16 Sep 2028
|14 Pro Max
|16 Sep 2022
|12 Sep 2023
|Yes
|16 Sep 2028
|13
|24 Sep 2021
|In Production
|Yes
|24 Sep 2027
|13 Mini
|24 Sep 2021
|12 Sep 2023
|Yes
|24 Sep 2027
|13 Pro
|24 Sep 2021
|07 Sep 2022
|Yes
|24 Sep 2027
|13 Pro Max
|24 Sep 2021
|07 Sep 2022
|Yes
|24 Sep 2027
|12 Mini
|13 Nov 2020
|07 Sep 2022
|Yes
|13 Nov 2026
|12 Pro Max
|13 Nov 2020
|14 Sep 2021
|Yes
|13 Nov 2026
|12
|23 Oct 2020
|12 Sep 2023
|Yes
|23 Oct 2026
|12 Pro
|23 Oct 2020
|14 Sep 2021
|Yes
|23 Oct 2026
|11
|20 Sep 2019
|07 Sep 2022
|Yes
|20 Sep 2025
|11 Pro
|20 Sep 2019
|13 Oct 2020
|Yes
|20 Sep 2025
|11 Pro Max
|20 Sep 2019
|13 Oct 2020
|Yes
|20 Sep 2025
The iPhone 13 Is A Great Value Buy In 2024
This extended support, up to at least 2026, and the fact you can now pick up Apple’s iPhone 13 for very little money make it a very good option for anyone that is looking to save some cash in 2024 (but still wants an iPhone).
If you’re running an iPhone 11 – support for the iPhone 11 will likely end in and around 2025, possibly later – but that phone, as you will know all too well, does not have 5G and the camera is now starting to show its age.
Upgrading from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 13, therefore, will feel like a massive upgrade. Obviously, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 will be even better but for those looking to save cash, the iPhone 13 is still a rock-solid phone.
As I said, this is the phone I currently use (and I write about phones for a living). The reason I haven’t upgraded to a newer iPhone model is because I don’t need to: my iPhone 13 is running fine, the battery health is still 97%, and the camera is still more than enough for my needs.
On the refurbished market, you can pick up an iPhone 13 for in around the $300/£300 mark, placing it squarely in the midrange phone bracket.
Trust me, the iPhone 13 is NOT a midrange phone, though. It has a massively over-powered chipset, comes in multiple storage options, and its software is lightning fast – even the latest builds.