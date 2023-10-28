I Bought An iPad Pro 11 Inch Used – Here’s What Happened…

10/28/23 • 13 min read

Is buying a used iPad Pro 11 inch a good idea? I bought one to find out. Here’s everything you need to know about the PROs and CONS of buying used iPads

KEY TAKEAWAYS: 🍎 Buying a used iPad Pro 11 inch can be cost-effective.

💲 You can save around 40% when opting for a used or refurbished model.

when opting for a used or refurbished model. 📦 Used iPads usually don’t come in the original box and may or may not include a charger.

📱 Apple products, in general, have good longevity, making a used iPad Pro a viable option.

📈 Refurbished tech is gaining popularity due to rising inflation and cost of living.

🛠️ Most used or refurbished iPads are in very good condition as they are not as heavily used as phones.

💾 The price of used iPad Pro 11 varies by storage capacity and connectivity options, ranging from $404.99 to $684.99.

The thing you have to remember about Apple products, either its iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch or, in the context of this post, its iPads and iPad Pro tablets, is that while they might be expensive, they last a bloody long time.

Case in point: the iPhone 11 I bought back in 2019 immediately following its release still works just fine. I ended up passing it on to my mum in 2021, but she’s had literally zero problems with it since. And the battery capacity is still in the 90% region.

As someone that’s never really been a fan of tablets, I’m more than happy to just get by using my phone, the thought of actually “buying” a tablet, either from Apple or Samsung, has never really appealed to me. But now I have a business, I can write off a lot of the tech I buy as an expense.

So, given that refurbished technology is enjoying a renaissance at the moment, thanks in part to the A) massive rises in inflation, and B) the cost of living crisis, and the fact that Apple is still selling A LOT of iPads, I decided to buy a used iPad Pro 11 inch to see what all the fuss was about.

Why Buy An iPad Pro 11 Used?

For starters, a used iPad Pro – or, in the context of the one I bought, a refurbished iPad Pro – is significantly cheaper than buying one outright.

I’m not going to go into the INS and OUTS of how refurbished tech works, as we’ve covered this subject to death on KYM.

Having bought refurb iPhones and AirPods and MacBooks, I know pretty much what to expect when you buy a used Apple product – or any used tech product, for that matter. You DO NOT get the official box ; most of the time it comes in a battered cardboard box. The device itself is always hermetically sealed inside bubblewrap, though, so as to ensure it doesn’t get damaged in transit.

; most of the time it comes in a battered cardboard box. The device itself is always hermetically sealed inside bubblewrap, though, so as to ensure it doesn’t get damaged in transit. You will usually get a charger with it, although this isn’t guaranteed . If it is a newer product, as my iPad Pro 11 inch was, and it didn’t come with a charger when new, you likely won’t get one if you buy it used either.

. If it is a newer product, as my iPad Pro 11 inch was, and it didn’t come with a charger when new, you likely won’t get one if you buy it used either. You’ll pay, on average, around 40% less for a used and/or refurbished iPad Pro (or any other type of tech, including phones, headphones, and computers).

(or any other type of tech, including phones, headphones, and computers). Most of the time, the product will look and function as good as new. I’ve bought loads of refurbished and used tech over the years and I’ve had very few issues with them.

How Much Is A Used iPad Pro 11 Inch

The thing about iPads is that they’re really expensive to buy new but because they’re not designed to be used like phones, they tend to last longer. Most people do not take their iPad with them everywhere, unlike their phones, so most refurb iPads are usually in very good condition.

In context of how much you’ll pay for a used iPad Pro 11 inch, well, it all depends on which model you go for – there’s quite a few different versions now. To date, there are now four major versions of the iPad Pro 11 and, as you can see in the table below, they’re all priced differently on the used market.

iPad Model Gen Storage LTE Color Condition Price Original MSRP iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen 256GB WiFi + 5G LTE Silver, Space Gray Fair, Good, Excellent $684.99 $1,099.00 iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen 256GB WiFi Silver, Space Gray Fair, Good, Excellent $659.99 $899.00 iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen 128GB WiFi + 5G LTE Silver, Space Gray Fair, Good, Excellent $659.99 $999.00 iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen 128GB WiFi Silver, Space Gray Fair, Good, Excellent $609.99 $799.00 iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen 512GB WiFi Silver, Space Gray Fair, Good, Excellent $589.99 $799.00 iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen 256GB WiFi Silver, Space Gray Fair, Good, Excellent $569.99 $1,449.00 iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen 128GB WiFi + 4G LTE Silver, Space Gray Fair, Good, Excellent $564.99 $1,449.00 iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen 128GB WiFi Silver, Space Gray Fair, Good, Excellent $539.99 $799.00 iPad Pro 11 1st Gen 64GB WiFi + 4G LTE Space Gray, Silver Fair, Good, Excellent $404.99 $799.00

iPad Pro 11 inch Used Price Using the data above we can draw a few conclusions about how much you could pay for a used iPad Pro 11 inch. The most expensive option is the iPad Pro 11″ 3rd Gen 256GB WiFi + 5G (Unlocked), priced at $684.99 . This model has a large storage capacity and also features 5G connectivity, which adds to its cost.

. This model has a large storage capacity and also features 5G connectivity, which adds to its cost. The cheapest option is the iPad Pro 11″ 1st Gen (2018) 64GB WiFi + 4G LTE (Unlocked), priced at $404.99 . This model has the smallest storage capacity and is also the oldest among the options listed.

. This model has the smallest storage capacity and is also the oldest among the options listed. The best value option may still be subjective depending on individual needs, but one possible option could be the iPad Pro 11″ 3rd Gen (2021) 128GB WiFi, priced at $609.99. This model is relatively new, has a high storage capacity, and is priced affordably compared to some of the other options on the list.

Again, with Apple products the more storage and, in the context of iPads and Apple Watch, the type of connectivity you go for, can really jack up the price of the product.

If you don’t want/need 5G or LTE connectivity, go with a WiFi only model. They’re significantly cheaper.

Again, if you don’t need 256GB of storage, opt for a 128GB model. Again, it will be significantly cheaper.

Which Model Did I Get?

I went for the iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen with 128GB and WiFi – it cost $609. I don’t need 5G or LTE as my iPad stays in doors. I use it mostly in my living room and, on occasion, when traveling on long haul flights. But even then, mobile data still isn’t required.

I got it a few months back and since then it has been working great. No issues, no bugs or defects, and the chassis is free from bumps and scratches. It looked brand new, basically.

And the reason I bought the iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen instead of the iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen? The M1 chip. I wanted to see how Apple’s new custom silicon worked inside its iPad format. The results, as you’d expect, were impressive – the 3rd Gen iPad Pro 11 is insanely powerful.

The M1 chip provides excellent performance and power efficiency, allowing the iPad Pro 11 to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Additionally, the tablet has a 120Hz refresh rate display, which makes for a very smooth and responsive user experience.

Overall, it will be able to handle any task you throw at it for years to come.

The 3rd Gen iPad Pro 11 was also a pretty sizeable update over the iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen, as you can see below.

Specification iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen (2021) iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen (2020) NETWORK GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE LAUNCH Announced: 2021, April 20 Announced: 2020, March 18 Status: Available. Released 2021, May 21 Status: Available. Released 2020, March 19 BODY Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm (9.75 x 7.03 x 0.23 in) Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm (9.75 x 7.03 x 0.23 in) Weight: 466 g (Wi-Fi), 470 g (5G) (1.03 lb) Weight: 471 g (Wi-Fi), 473 g (LTE) (1.04 lb) Build: Glass front, aluminum back, aluminum frame Build: Glass front, aluminum back, aluminum frame SIM: Nano-SIM and eSIM SIM: Nano-SIM and eSIM Stylus support (Bluetooth integration; magnetic) Stylus support (Bluetooth integration; magnetic) DISPLAY Type: Liquid Retina IPS LCD, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 600 nits (typ) Type: IPS LCD, 120Hz, 600 nits (typ) Size: 11.0 inches, 366.5 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Size: 11.0 inches, 366.5 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1668 x 2388 pixels (~265 ppi density) Resolution: 1668 x 2388 pixels (~265 ppi density) Protection: Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Protection: Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating PLATFORM OS: iPadOS 14.5.1, up to iPadOS 15.7, upgradable to iPadOS 16.1 OS: iPadOS 13.4, up to iPadOS 15.7, upgradable to iPadOS 16.1 Chipset: Apple M1 Chipset: Apple A12Z Bionic CPU: Octa-core (4×3.2 GHz & 4xX.X GHz) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Vortex + 4×1.6 GHz Tempest) GPU: Apple GPU (8-core graphics) GPU: Apple GPU (8-core graphics) MEMORY Card slot: No Card slot: No Internal: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM, 2TB 16GB RAM Internal: 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM Camera CAMERA Dual: CAMERA Dual:

iPad 8th Generation

Another option, if you’re looking to spend less money and don’t need a Pro-model iPad, would be the iPad 8th Generation. Why? It’s cheaper, for one, and if all you need is a powerful iPad with excellent battery life and all the modern trimmings, it might just fit the bill.

I actually had one of these laying around but I up-cycled to my Dad who needed one. As tablets go, it is a brilliant machine despite the fact it is now a couple of years old – here’s why:

With its A12 Bionic chip, it was the iPad 8th Generation that brought a massive performance leap to the affordable iPad line back in 2020. Even three years later, it’s still lightning fast, confidently tackling a diverse range of tasks.

Whether you’re streaming the latest season of that hit Netflix show, maneuvering through high-octane games, or juggling between a bunch of productivity apps, this iPad doesn’t stutter. It’s a testament to the longevity of Apple’s tech wizardry.

One of the most delightful parts about revisiting the iPad 8th Generation is its Retina display. Colors pop, text is crisp, and there’s ample screen space for reading, drawing, or indulging in video marathons.

Yes, the bezels are a bit on the chunky side by today’s standards, but in a way, it’s reminiscent of a simpler era, an era before everything had to be bezel-less.

And let’s not forget the incredible utility of the Smart Connector. Slap on a Smart Keyboard and voila – your versatile tablet is now a mini workhorse. The magic of the iPad is in its flexibility, and this 8th Gen model fully embraces that philosophy.

The iPad 8th Gen’s compatibility with the 1st Gen Apple Pencil is another feather in its cap. Even after all these years, scribbling away on this iPad feels as intuitive and natural as ever. It’s like your creativity knows no bounds – whether it’s jotting down thoughts, sketching, or annotating PDFs.

In 2023, it’s all about value, and this is where the iPad 8th Generation truly shines. Newer iPads may offer fancier screens, thinner designs, or faster chips, but they also come with heftier price tags.

The iPad 8, meanwhile, gives you the core iPad experience at a fraction of the cost. You have access to the same vast ecosystem of apps, the same intuitive interface, and the same sturdy build quality that Apple is renowned for.

So, yeah, if you don’t need to go Pro, maybe give this one a look first?

Should You Buy A Used iPad Pro 11

The decision of whether or not to buy a used iPad Pro 11 depends on a number of factors: the condition of the device, the price being asked, and your personal needs and budget.

If the device is in good condition and the price is significantly lower than the cost of a brand new one, then it may be a good deal.

But you should ALWAYS be cautious when buying a used device, as there is always a risk that it may have hidden issues or defects that are not immediately apparent.

This is why we ALWAYS recommend that our readers buy refurbished instead of used. It’s just safer and you get things like a rock-solid returns policy.

It’s also worth considering whether you need the latest model or if an older model, such as the 2nd generation or 1st generation, would suffice for your needs. The older models come at a lower cost and still provide good performance for most tasks.

Ultimately, the decision to buy a used iPad Pro 11 depends on your specific needs and budget. It’s important to carefully evaluate the condition and price of the device, as well as any potential risks, before making a purchase.

Cheaper Than Buying New Looks As Good As New

Looks As Good As New Solid Returns Policy

Solid Returns Policy Access M1 Chip For Less VIEW LATEST DEALS

iPad Pro 11 Inch FAQs 🤔 How Much Can I Sell an iPad 11 Pro For? Based on current listings on eBay, the selling price for an iPad Pro 11 varies. For instance, a pre-owned iPad Pro 11 with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi was listed at $480. Another listing showed an iPad Pro 3rd Gen with 256GB storage and water damage still working at $180.50. Parts-only units were also available, with one listed at $95. Key Takeaway: The selling price can vary significantly based on the condition, storage capacity, and included accessories. Always check the latest listings to get an accurate estimate. How Many Years Will an iPad Pro 11 Last? Apple’s official website doesn’t provide a specific lifespan for the iPad Pro 11. However, it does mention that the device comes with an M2 chip that delivers up to 15 percent faster performance and a 10-core GPU that provides up to 35 percent faster graphics performance. This suggests that the device is built for high performance and could potentially have a long lifespan, depending on how you use it. Key Takeaway: While Apple doesn’t specify a lifespan, the advanced hardware suggests that the iPad Pro 11 is built to last. However, the actual lifespan can vary based on usage, software updates, and how well the device is maintained. What Year Was the iPad Pro 11 Inch Released? The iPad Pro 11-inch model was first introduced in October 2018. This was part of Apple’s third-generation iPad Pro lineup. The device came with significant changes, such as the elimination of the home button and the introduction of Face ID. It was a shift towards an all-screen design, making it a notable release in the iPad Pro series. Is the iPad Pro 11 Inch Big? The term “big” can be subjective, but let’s look at the facts. The iPad Pro 11-inch model has an 11-inch diagonal display. Compared to standard iPads, which have a 9.7-inch or 10.2-inch display, the 11-inch iPad Pro offers more screen real estate. However, it’s smaller than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. In terms of dimensions, the 11-inch iPad Pro is designed to be portable while providing ample screen space for productivity and entertainment. So, whether it’s “big” or not can depend on what you’re comparing it to and what you need it for. Real-World Example: If you’re used to working on a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop, the 11-inch iPad Pro might seem smaller. But if you’re transitioning from a standard iPad or a mini tablet, it will likely feel spacious.