WhatsApp now lets users link additional mobile phones to their primary WhatsApp account. Here’s how to do it.

For years users have hoped that WhatsApp would one day allow the same account to be used on multiple phones. That day is finally here.

In a blog post, WhatsApp announced the ability for users to use the same WhatsApp account on up to four linked devices – including multiple phones:

“Today, we’re improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones. “A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices.” WhatsApp

WhatsApp offered a scenario where this might be especially helpful: to those who own small businesses and use WhatsApp to connect to customers. Now multiple employees can reply to customers from their own phones.

OK, let’s dive in on how to link an additional phone to your primary WhatsApp account on your existing phone.

Pin

How To Use One WhatsApp Account On Multiple Mobile Phones: On Android

If you own an Android phone, you can link your WhatsApp account to additional phones – and yes, it can be another Android phone or an iPhone.

First, of course, you’ll already need to have an existing WhatsApp account on your primary Android phone. Then do the following:

On your additional iPhone or Android phone, download WhatsApp. Launch WhatsApp on the additional phone. Tap the More Options button (three vertical dots). Tap Link to existing account. A QR code will be displayed. Now go back to your primary Android phone where you are already logged into WhatsApp and open the app. Tap the More Options button (three vertical dots). Tap Linked devices. Tap Link a device. Either confirm your identity by entering your primary phone’s passcode or use the biometric reader on your device. Now scan the QR code on your additional phone.

Your additional phone should now be logged into the same WhatsApp account as the one on your primary Android phone.

How To Use One WhatsApp Account On Multiple Mobile Phones: On iPhone

If you own an iPhone phone, you can link your WhatsApp account to additional phones – and it can be another iPhone or even an Android phone.

As above, you’ll need an existing WhatsApp account on your iPhone. Now, do the following:

On your additional iPhone or Android phone, download WhatsApp. Launch WhatsApp on the additional phone. Tap the More Options button (three vertical dots). Tap Link to existing account. A QR code will be displayed. Now go back to your primary iPhone where you are already logged into WhatsApp and open the app. Tap Settings. Tap Linked devices. Tap Link a device. Either confirm your identity by entering your primary iPhone’s passcode or use Touch ID or Face ID. Now scan the QR code on your additional phone.

Your additional phone should now be logged into the same WhatsApp account as the one on your primary iPhone phone.

WhatsApp has also announced that it will log linked devices, such as the additional Android phone or iPhone you just set up, out of your WhatsApp account after 30 days of inactivity on the linked device. It is implementing this as a security measure.

Of course, if your additional device gets logged out of your WhatsApp account, you can just link the additional device to your primary phone again.